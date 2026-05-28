Season › 2025-26 › News
Yeah, another season of two halves for Everton
I wrote a piece for ToffeeWeb this time last year comparing the first half under Dyche and the second half under Moyes and it would seem that the momentum from the end of 2024-25 was carried through into this season, before it all went pear-shaped. As is quoted, there are lies, damned lies and statistics. I’ll leave readers to decide (and comment) which statistics are, in our view, 'lies'.
Performance
First Half of the season: Won 8 Drew 4 Lost 7 – Scored 20 Conceded 20 – Points 28
Second Half: Won 5 Drew 6 Lost 8 – Scored 27 Conceded 29 – Points 21
On a comparative fixture basis, by the time Thierno Barry found the net in the 3-0 beating of Forest, we had improved by 12 points compared to the fixtures the previous season. Matching the results of the previous season in the remaining games would have put us on 60 points, the same as Liverpool with the same GD but finished 6th on goals scored. That was the level of improvement in the first half of the season. Knowing that makes our final placing even more depressing.
It was all downhill as first Ndiaye and Gana went off to Afcon and then as soon as they returned, we lost Grealish for the rest of the season.
Compared to the games where Moyes was in charge in 2024-25 he had the following record.
Dyche was the manager in 2024-25
2024-25: W3 D8 L8 Scored 15 Conceded 25 – Points 17
2025-26: W8 D3 L8 Scored 22 Conceded 21 – Points 27
Moyes was the manager in 2024-25
2024-25: W8 D7 L4 Scored 27 Conceded 19 – Points 31
2025-26: W5 D7 L7 Scored 25 Conceded 29 – Points 22
Moyes continued to significantly outperform Dyche's performances from last season with 10 more points, but did not match his own performances of last season by losing 9 points.
With such a fall off over the 2nd half of the season, the frustration and anger felt by many is clear because the improvement up to December is now forgotten, and so much “could have been”.
Much has been talked about our lack of a striker. Playing a 4-2-3-1 system meant a lot of pressure was on Barry and Beto to score. Surprisingly, we scored the same number of goals as the year of Ancelotti and James, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin, and the last time we scored more was 2018-19 when Marco Silva was the manager.
Beto and Barry were only used as twin strikers for 67 minutes, and most of them were the match at home to Brentford. While we all moan about their inabilities, can we argue we have a 17-goal striker called “Barry Beto”? Only Haaland and Thiago scored more than “Barry Beto”. Beto scored every 174 minutes, Barry once every 239 minutes.
As a comparison, a goal every 175 minutes was the record of Lukaku over his 4 seasons. Super Kevin Campbell scored once every 244 minutes. Both are better than Ferguson (265), Calvert-Lewin (277), and Richarlison (260). Maybe they are not so bad. I’ll get my tin hat.
With Dewsbury-Hall scoring 8 and Ndiaye 6, there is not enough from the rest of the team. In terms of shots, we were marginally better (according to BBC), 422 v 404 with 141 v 146 on target. Whilst in 2024-5 we needed 7 shots on target to score 2 goals, this season we only needed 6.
Team
Based on Minutes played, the team was:
Pickford,
O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko,
Gueye, Garner,
Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish,
Barry.
The back 4 played 88% of the time. Branthwaite was only able to play just over 7½ games in total, and his loss had some (a huge?) impact. The lack of a reliable right-back (Coleman's age and injury, plus a lack of trust in Patterson) meant the supporters' preferred pairing of O’Brien and Branthwaite was never seen.
Keane, released last summer and then re-signed, played almost 80% of the time, but I think most agree that, as the season progressed, the two 33½-year-old centre-backs were showing their age. Aznou will turn 20 next week, but his ball watching when Roma scored in the pre-season probably sealed his fate in terms of not replacing Mykolenko. If nothing else, Moyes is KITAP1 and letting in the one means scoring two.
Other youngsters did get chances. Iroegbunam (is 22 a youngster?) started almost half the games. Dibling played 350 minutes and George 209, though their sum of goals and chances created was – 0. Armstrong came back just as our decline started – pure coincidence, while Röhl (23) finally got his chance at the end of the season, although the BBC blamed him for the Spurs goal. Alcaraz (23) started 6 games, but who would he replace on a regular basis?
The average age of the starting team was 27 years 10½ months, 7½ months lower than last season – and half of them were a year older! The supporters age even faster. The youngest team was away at Nottingham Forest with an average age of 25½, and the oldest away at Manchester United with an average of 29 years 10 months. We won both games! The latter had 6 players over 30 starting the match – Pickford, Coleman, Tarkowski, Keane, Gana, and Grealish, and this was the only time this season we had that number.
Moyes used 22 different players, all of whom started a game at one point in the season. This equalled the lowest number since 2012-3, Moyes’ final season first time around. My personal opinion is that trust is important to Moyes, and he selects players he knows will do a job, and if he can’t trust them, they don’t get picked, although often those he does fail to do their job.
Substitutes. On average, Moyes used 3.03 subs per match and gave them 15 minutes on the pitch. One of those subs was swapping Barry for Beto, which happened in 32 of the 38 matches and on average in the 72nd minute. There were 8 players hooked at half time – Dibling & Barry at home to Palace, Dibling and McNeil at home to Brentford, McNeill and Armstrong at home to Leeds, Iroegbunam at home to Newcastle, and Beto in the away derby.
We had our most red cards since 2021-22 with 4 – but Keane’s hair pull, Grealish’s sarcastic applause, Gueye’s slap of Keane, it does seem to suggest we were more harshly treated than most, and only O’Brien’s deliberately accidental coming together with Amine Adli was maybe the only possibly deserved red Card.
Overall
It was the first season since Ancelotti (2021-22) when we were never in any danger of relegation. I have sympathy for West Ham. Only Birmingham 39 and West Ham again with 42 have ever been relegated with 39 points since the league moved to 20 teams.
We were effectively safe at the end of February with the win at Newcastle, game 28. Perhaps "what could have been" is our major source of frustration, rather than the joy of having a relaxed and peaceful spring without recourse to stiff drinks, screaming at the kids because our nerves were shot, and sleepless nights spent in prayer to whatever god you have.
Against the top 6, we had 3 wins (all 1-0 away), 2 draws, and 7 defeats (11 points), scoring 9 goals and conceding 15. Slightly better than last season, which had 1 win, 6 draws, and 5 defeats (9 points), scoring 7 in the 12 games and conceding 12.
Against the 7 other teams placed 7th to 14th, we had 5 wins, 4 draws, and 5 defeats (19 points), scoring 21 in the 14 games and conceding 22.
And against the bottom 6, we had 5 wins, 4 draws and 3 defeats, the same as last season, gaining 19 points, scoring 17 and conceding 13, although 10 of the points came against Forest and Palace, so only 9 from 24 against the bottom 4. Noticeable that the two teams making European places last season, and who made it to the Semi-final/Final stage, finished 15th and 16th in the table this season.
Highlights? Moyes winning at a Sky 4 at his 51st attempt (I don’t count Spurs as my favourite wind-up is their last title is nearer Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee than today – and we have 4 titles since their last one, nor Man City, who were not in the club when Moyes joined us in 2002, having been relegated the season before). The first game at Bramley-Moore Dock. The thrashing of Chelsea.
Lowlights? Too many to mention. Home derby, Spurs at home, Newcastle at home, Brentford at home, Man City at home, Sunderland at home. And with 8 losses and 23 points compared to 5 losses and 27 points last season, Fortress Goodison was sorely missed.
Read more - Everton's summer and the need for urgency
Reader Comments (39)
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2 Posted 28/05/2026 at 09:38:46
The consequence of that is curb any attacking flair or really, not take risks.
3 Posted 28/05/2026 at 11:21:25
I did the same whilst we continued to persist with Dyche and I have a horrible sense that we are back to treading water under Moyes like we were under the man with the disc beard. I feel we are about to sleepwalk into another relegation fight if we don't sack him.
4 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:49:17
I'm getting older now, and Moyes and Everton is too stressful ontop of all other lifes problems. Your football club should bring you more elation than we will ever get with Dated Dave.
5 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:59:53
Not to lose.
So how can Moyes be given any credit for losing 15 games, against a mere 12 last season? He picks players to do a job... and they are not doing it.
Yet he keeps picking them. Doh!
6 Posted 28/05/2026 at 13:59:42
7 Posted 28/05/2026 at 15:03:20
He ruined Everton the last time he was here don't let him continue to do it again. If he stays we all know what next season will be like. Why waste time get him out.
8 Posted 28/05/2026 at 15:36:27
But in the interest of balance and fairness which all TW contributors are famous for, can anyone name me a club with a poorer quality and smaller squad than us who finished above us?
9 Posted 28/05/2026 at 15:58:16
Even the qualified successes like Dewsbury-Hall and Grealish are the wrong age. We certainly haven't rejuvenated the squad, amazingly we are still with the first team as last year (that tired old wreck) other than Dewsbury-Hall.
10 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:13:16
We’ve had 34 seasons of the Premier League, of which Moyes has been in charge for 12 and (apart from 1 year when the players went to the beach with 4 games to go and we dropped from 13th to 17th), we have never looked like getting relegated in those 12 seasons. But that bunch above have caused me enough stress to last a lifetime.
And as for trophies, 22 years of Kendall, Walker, Kendall, Smith, Martinez, Koeman, Silva, Ancelotti, Lampard, Benitez and Dyche and not one of them delivered anything, not even a Cup Final. Only Joe Royle managed to get one by playing "Dogs of War". Was the football that free flowing to get us to the heady hights of 6th? Was it?
11 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:33:46
Maybe I didn't use the correct words but I did say, of all life's other problems – and as we all know, the older you get, life gets harder (for many) – and the country has gone to the dogs.
For me, David Moyes will always be, the manager defending a 1-goal lead… then the inevitable happens, the FA Cup semi-final v Liverpool, when we had them but he sat back, always be the quarterfinal v Wigan at Goodison 0-3, losing to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup the year they were relegated to the conference. His record v Liverpool is pitiful, and boy do we take shit for it.
But more than anything, he hugged and kissed Bill Kenwright everyday for 11 years. I didn't want Moyes back, and this season has proved why not.
12 Posted 28/05/2026 at 16:35:55
While Moyes is not faultless and probably never will be the answer to elevate the club, we can't really lay the full blame on his door for the fact that this club has grossly underperformed for the last 30 years.
Moyes has managed 12 and a half years of that period and apart from the one Cup Final appearance we've not had a sniff of success.
However let's get this absolutely abhorrent stat out of the way straight off.
One Cup Final this club has had in 31 years.
That is a complete and utter embarrassments for a club that has not suffered a relegation since the early 50's, a club that was once in the Big Five with a rich and famous history, a club so well supported and back by thousanda upon thousands.
How can you only reach one Cup Final in 31 years?
It would appear harder to keep failing in that timescale than actually just once or twice fluke a League Cup Final appearance or another FA Cup.
This club is horrendously piss poor.
13 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:17:15
- Branthwaite barely played. We are miles better when he does play because (a) he's really good and (b) he allows the whole team to move higher up the pitch because he has recovery pace. Tarkowski and Keane (the slowest centre-back pairing in the Premier League) anchor the team back, to avoid being exposed on the counter or balls played in behind.
- Our full-backs are abysmal. The worst pairing in the Premier League from an attacking and possession point of view. This also anchors the team back and reduces passing options in the attacking third.
- Our strikers are good athletes but very limited technically. They don't control or use the ball well at all.
This all combines to make us easy to defend against -- and therefore gives teams the confidence to commit men forward against us in attack.
That's in spite of us having quite a few decent players now -- Pickford, Branthwaite, O'Brien, Garner, Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye in particular. And there were encouraging signs from a few more besides.
I know Moyes could (and in my view should) have shuffled players about a bit more and tried different options. A braver manager would have done that. Martinez would have done that. Likely outcome? A similar points total but with better football.
Whoever is in charge next season, it seems pretty reasonable to expect we'll have at least two new full-backs, a new fast centre-back, and a striker with better technical ability. That will make a huge difference to our ability to play decent football and score more goals.
14 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:23:24
Welcome back Robert don't know why you haven't posted in a long while but hope whatever it was has been resolved.
15 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:25:25
"But in the interest of balance and fairness, which all TW contributors are famous for, can anyone name me a club with a poorer quality and smaller squad than us who finished above us?"
Fair question. But would it make a difference if we asked the question before the season started rather than now?
Did we think Sunderland, Bournemouth, Brentford had bigger better squads? My memory’s not what is was so maybe you and others can recall how we felt back then.
And if we felt we had a better or at least equal quality squad, the second question is, very hypothetical, would we still be feeling that way now under a different manager?
16 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:32:50
We had O'Brien playing alongside Tarkowski (I think), Nathan Patterson played full-back, and we also had a very young midfield trio that I thought really complemented each other in that game.
The next game, there were changes: Keane back, O'Brien back to full-back, Patterson out, Rohl out, and not long later Armstrong, switching to a wider position before being taken out the team.
The way the team tired towards the end of the season and listening to the amount of people who were saying Moyes won't change it, seemed a little bit like way too many people were just guessing. They weren't guessing; they were actually second guessing, and I found it staggering how many people second guessed correctly.
“Stop thinking about the David Moyes who was here last time” is what a lot of people say,”!and when I try to take this on board, his actions stay very much the same way as they have always been, unfortunately.
17 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:44:38
We lack goals and assists in an area that should be providing some decent returns. Shoehorning left wingers on the right, is not the answer.
I’d argue we are desperate for 2 full/backs, a right-winger, a centre-back, and a striker.
A better striker might deliver another 5 or 6 goals, but the other positions are costing us way more in team goals scored and conceded.
A big summer ahead. Who would you target?
18 Posted 28/05/2026 at 18:36:17
The behaviour of David Moyes now that the season has finished. The tail-off is something we've seen with previous Moyes sides, and also the inability to fix it. And the lack of explanation for it.
When Davey was here with Kenwright, he was in a virtually unassailable position and could on occasion face down criticism. That should not be the situation now, but we seem to have drawn a similar response.
The recruitment from last year. After over £100M spent, only one of them made it into a pretty mediocre side on a regular basis. The implications here are grim, both for wasted money, and for what it means going forward.
The proposed budget this year. If you look at Roma's spend of the last 5 years, we may not be getting much of anything in extra funds.
We seem to be drifting into allowing the manager's contract to expire; this will drain his authority. Either back him or sack him.
19 Posted 28/05/2026 at 19:09:00
Amongst these is the absolutely atrocious record of Moyes in the FA Cup.
An FA Cup win would be a magnificent achievement for this football club and it is a tournament he either views with disdain or he simply cannot navigate his way through this tournament.
At Sunderland and Man Utd, he got dumped out in the 3rd Round during his only season at both. He didn't do much better in either siting at West Ham and his record with Everton is abysmal.
Common features include being dumped out by lower division opposition or on the back of pathetic performance -- or both. Shrewsbury 2003, Blackburn 2007, Oldham 2008, Reading 2011, Wigan 2013 -- when Roberto did a number on Moyes in his own back yard, and a pathetic performance vs an extremely poor Liverpool side in 2012.
People may point to 2009 but we staggered our way through the semi -final against Man Utd reserves and then showed little fight in the final after the first 60 seconds.
I personally feel that we ought to part ways quickly and do everything possible to appoint Oliver Glasner as our new manager.
20 Posted 28/05/2026 at 20:27:31
Clinical analysis as always.
21 Posted 28/05/2026 at 20:38:46
Are they sword-fighting?
22 Posted 28/05/2026 at 20:46:22
Your objectivity and lack of rancour have been missed. Hope it's a ToffeeWeb return rather than a one-off.
23 Posted 28/05/2026 at 21:06:20
24 Posted 28/05/2026 at 21:18:31
We have a very good right back. His name is Nathan Patterson, and he's off to the World Cup with Scotland. He also has(d) an understudy called Roman Dixon. I doubt Moyes would be able to spot them in an identity parade.
Patterson did very well against Hudson-Odoi and Hutchison of Notts Forest. So did Dibling who was teamed with him on the right hand side. Big mistake. like Rohl's mom performance against Villa, Davey seems to think this will lead to youngsters wanting to play with freedom all the time, so he banishes them to Gulag Finch Farm.
Mykolenko is not the long term answer at left back - I piss myself laughing every time he tries to head a ball - but surely Aznou, after his stunning cameo v Sunderland in the cup, deserved a whole lot more time on the pitch. Yet again, he may have played far too well for Daveys' liking. I personally think he may be better as a wing back, or even a left footed right winger where he was successfully employed for his country in a recent tournament. And scored a screamer.
Jarrad and Jake must be our first choice CB's next season, use Aznou and Patterson to enable us to play much further up the pitch, and make the first signing a proven goalscorer.
Obviously after Davey has his contract paid up so he can fully concentrate on his media duties at the World Cup while we have a summer re-build.
25 Posted 28/05/2026 at 21:22:32
Takes players holding each other to a different level completely.
26 Posted 28/05/2026 at 21:49:09
I always find the summer business interesting - so I might comment on that. Moyes' recent comments seem to suggest the transfer kitty will be small again (it was 14th last season - with the mode and median averages both c. £200m).
If that's right it will be really tricky to bring in both quality and numbers - and to stay competitive and try to kick on we really do need both. So I expect the focus will be on doing that as best they can, rather expending time and trouble on a managerial change. The real excitement may have to wait till next summer - when Kieran McKenna is unveiled as his successor.
27 Posted 28/05/2026 at 21:58:27
I’ve got Baines, as a real attacking fullback and then Baines & Pienaar, as a real attacking partnership or combination, but other than this my memory doesn’t seem to recall many others.
28 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:17:46
No doubt.we won't make any moves until the last 2 weeks of the transfer window and then be scrambling for free transfer and any leftovers unwanted by other clubs.
Followed by Moyes explaining how hard it is for Everton to attract players and how limited his budget was.
So we can look forward to starting the new season with one of the slowest teams in the premiership. I can hardly wait.
29 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:21:16
Don't hurt your head on it.
They certainly ain't there now for Moyes to call upon.
30 Posted 28/05/2026 at 22:29:05
31 Posted 29/05/2026 at 02:36:07
His management record is akin to some office-based lieutenant who always avoided service on the battle-front by sucking up to his more than amenable inadequate high-command.
Freidman is allowing him to continue it seems.
The shite state of our our squad has been created for decades by Kenwright, to this day and beyond.
No good player, never mind any very good/brilliant player, or their agent, will ever entertain signing for us whilst the long recognised master of enduringly moronic football is managing us.
.......... But Freidkin, like Kenwright, seems very happy with it.
32 Posted 29/05/2026 at 04:07:52
But then, I predicted Brentford would be relegated after losing Wissa, Mbuemo and Norgaard the year after they lost Toney and Raya, and they kicked ass again, so what the hell do I know?
33 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:17:22
What finishing position did you predict when we were sitting in 8th?
34 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:57:04
35 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:59:45
Does it not concern you that in 13 seasons at Everton, this is the only really genuine “attacking partnership” that was ever created, during Moyes’s, two tenure’s?
Unless I’m wrong and there have been a few more? but even after a very good sleep, I’m sleeping well, possibly because the season has finished, I still can’t remember any others.
Some might say Seamus Coleman, but I can’t remember him having a real partnership with any other player and his best season in a royal blue shirt, as far as I can remember (maybe my memory is going duller) was when he was allowed to get forward a lot more under Martinez.
That is a very good description of last year’s transfer window Mike. A patched together squad, and not something that I think you could blame the manager for, imo mate. I still expected a top ten finish though, and if the manager was prepared to use his squad properly, then I’m sure we would have qualified for Europe?
36 Posted 29/05/2026 at 10:09:02
You need to get him the experienced striker and some pace out wide, 25 years old plus.
Can the recruitment team do that?
It's not worth chasing around after 19 and 20 year olds again and "supposed to he's" because you know he won't play them.
If you are keeping Moyes that's the pattern this window must follow and the American owners need to back Moyes with that plan.
If you are going down the road of wanting younger fresher future potential talent that will take a few years to develop but can still offer some serious quality here and now, then they need to find a due manager and one more in keeping with that way of a transfer plan.
It would be nice if actually before the World Cup we heard from the Friedkin Group just so we all know that they are aware that they have Everton, as well as Roma.
37 Posted 29/05/2026 at 11:19:20
You piss yourself everytime Mykolenko heads a ball, I pissed myself at Gulag Finch Farm.
Absolute belter, wish id have thought of that.
38 Posted 29/05/2026 at 11:55:18
Cost going the match are rising to a level that is unsustainable unless you attrack tourist supporters and unfortunately we don't have the draw or world wide appeal. Sadly TFG sed us as a safe long term investment. The EPL cash cow that keeps giving.
The playing squad is only unbalanced in Moyes mind, we have square pegs going into round holes, we critise our two CF who are technically awful. Beto is a tryer and has some support from the stands, Barry is lazy with no work effort and is sulan and yet heres a quandrum for you, neither have bern on the pitch as a pair also neither are our penalty takers yet add both goals scorrd totals together and ironically they woth be in the top 5 goal scorers in the league and with what volume of chances have they had created by the team.
Sadly I am disillusioned with EFC, now in my 63 year and never felt so unmotivated or disconnected from the club. Its sn addiction I want to break living a lie saying I am proud of what is playing out on the pitch!! Its the hope that kills us ETID UTFT
39 Posted 29/05/2026 at 12:02:50
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1 Posted 28/05/2026 at 09:21:16
"Moyes selects players he knows will do a job."
And what job is that? To curb any attacking flair they may innately possess, and sacrifice it on the pyre of boring defensive football... to achieve what result exactly?
Yea, Job Done!