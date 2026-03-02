02/03/2026





Everton will look to rejuvenate their home form when they face Burnley at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.

The Toffees haven’t won on home soil since early December and had lost back-to-back games against Bournemouth and Manchester United before scripting a memorable win on the road in their last outing.

David Moyes’ men won 3-2 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park with Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto, and Thierno Barry getting on the scoresheet. Twice the Toffees went ahead and twice they were pegged back before scoring the go-ahead shortly after the equaliser.

Jordan Pickford also produced his “best-ever save” tipping Sandro Tonali’s powerful strike on to the crossbar in the last minute of added time to protect all three points for his side. Everton are eighth in the league standings currently with 40 points.

They’ve been the second most productive side away from home in the Premier League since Moyes returned over a year ago. However, to say that their recent form at home - four losses and two draws in their last six games - is concerning will be an understatement.

The last time Everton faced Burnley, the two sides shared a goalless stalemate at Turf Moor shortly after Christmas.

Burnley are second from rock-bottom in the league standings and have a mountain to climb to avoid the drop at the end of the season. They have lost three of their last five games, suffering a chaotic 4-3 loss to Brentford last weekend.

Everton vs Burnley - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

Everton are expected to have most players fit and ready for this contest with the exception of Jack Grealish and Charly Alcaraz. Grealish is out for the rest of the season while Alcaraz was a late withdrawal against Manchester United and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Jake O’Brien returned to action against Newcastle United after serving a one-game suspension.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George

When is Everton vs Burnley?

Everton will face Burnley at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, March 3. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Everton vs Burnley?

The Premier League contest between Everton and Burnley will be available on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

