Everton vs Burnley: Preview, Predicted Lineups and Where to Watch
Everton will look to rejuvenate their home form when they face Burnley at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.
The Toffees haven’t won on home soil since early December and had lost back-to-back games against Bournemouth and Manchester United before scripting a memorable win on the road in their last outing.
David Moyes’ men won 3-2 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park with Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto, and Thierno Barry getting on the scoresheet. Twice the Toffees went ahead and twice they were pegged back before scoring the go-ahead shortly after the equaliser.
Jordan Pickford also produced his “best-ever save” tipping Sandro Tonali’s powerful strike on to the crossbar in the last minute of added time to protect all three points for his side. Everton are eighth in the league standings currently with 40 points.
They’ve been the second most productive side away from home in the Premier League since Moyes returned over a year ago. However, to say that their recent form at home - four losses and two draws in their last six games - is concerning will be an understatement.
The last time Everton faced Burnley, the two sides shared a goalless stalemate at Turf Moor shortly after Christmas.
Burnley are second from rock-bottom in the league standings and have a mountain to climb to avoid the drop at the end of the season. They have lost three of their last five games, suffering a chaotic 4-3 loss to Brentford last weekend.
Everton vs Burnley - Team News and Predicted Starting XI
Everton Team News
Everton are expected to have most players fit and ready for this contest with the exception of Jack Grealish and Charly Alcaraz. Grealish is out for the rest of the season while Alcaraz was a late withdrawal against Manchester United and is expected to be out for a few weeks.
Jake O’Brien returned to action against Newcastle United after serving a one-game suspension.
Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George
When is Everton vs Burnley?
Everton will face Burnley at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, March 3. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm UK time.
Where to Watch Everton vs Burnley?
The Premier League contest between Everton and Burnley will be available on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.
Reader Comments (40)
2 Posted 02/03/2026 at 14:26:06
The conundrum with Moyes is his tactics.
3 Posted 02/03/2026 at 15:31:28
Play George on the right and keep Ndiaye on the left.
4 Posted 02/03/2026 at 16:45:31
No need for McNeil in this one, we need pace and directness.
Beto deserves another go after his effort at the weekend, so for me it's Tyrique George for McNeil and Harrison Armstrong for Dewsbury-Hall, although Tim Iroegbunam played well against these last time.
5 Posted 02/03/2026 at 16:50:32
I'd be very surprised if David started George.
Happy, but surprised.
6 Posted 02/03/2026 at 17:10:10
That's why they will be relegated long before the season is over.
7 Posted 02/03/2026 at 17:15:01
It could be a horrible game, trying to break them down. George has got a good shot on him, start him and he'll score. Ndiaye has got his energy and hunger back.
I agree with Jay -- start Beto with George and Ndiaye alternating wings throughout.
8 Posted 02/03/2026 at 17:58:19
Surely an opportunity to seize.
But if it is the same old with no risk being taken, it could have the opposite effect.
Just do it, Moyesey, and give him an hour to find his feet.
9 Posted 02/03/2026 at 18:04:59
Not many games have been easy for Everton, especially the ones at Bramley-Moore Dock, with it being nearly 3 months since we last won a game there.
Since that victory, we have taken 2 points from a possible 18, so I think most people would take any kind of victory tomorrow night.
10 Posted 02/03/2026 at 18:05:23
Moyes has switched Ndiaye to the left though.
11 Posted 02/03/2026 at 18:06:46
I can't see any changes, but is McNeil match fit for two games in 3 days?
12 Posted 02/03/2026 at 19:22:44
I would like to see -
Back 4 staying the same, with Dibling or George on the right, Ndiaye on the left (his best position);
Gana rested after a big shift at the weekend, replaced with Armstrong or Rohl;
Beto up top after earning his spot.
It amazed me that Barry got similar rating on most sites, he certainly did a job but I thought Beto's performance was the best I've seen of the two this season. Granted, that's been a pretty low bar.
13 Posted 02/03/2026 at 19:51:42
Yes, I thought Beto had a very good game.
Possibly the main reason Barry got a load of votes was that he scored the winning and novel goal!
14 Posted 02/03/2026 at 20:57:28
Wondering if Beto subconsciously feels more up for it this time of year? It's just starting to get less chilly and, him previously being used to a warmer climate, he wouldn't be the first.
It was also around this time last year he had a purple patch; anyway, hopefully it continues.
15 Posted 02/03/2026 at 21:13:46
We are 4/7 for tomorrows game, but anybody backing us at that price has been asleep for the last 12 months. With our home ginx and Burnley starting to find some good form anything can happen in this game.
I am one of natures pessimists I admit, but it does look like another banana skin to me.
I hope I'm very wrong obviously, because another 3 pts will be very handy indeed.
16 Posted 02/03/2026 at 21:21:02
17 Posted 03/03/2026 at 03:42:12
Moyes is constantly criticised for changing a winning team… Forest and Villa?
18 Posted 03/03/2026 at 07:22:52
19 Posted 03/03/2026 at 07:41:43
It is something that also happened when he changed the team for Chelsea, after they had just had two wins on the spin.
20 Posted 03/03/2026 at 07:50:51
What I'm getting from Moyes is the 11 that works(ed) away to Newcastle, might not work at home Vs Burnley.
Even though Moyeses rock blunted Newcastle's scissors - football has more permutations than that.
Coleman (IMO obvs) may or may not be injured - but he's definitely not fit for the Premier League anyway
He taking one for the team freeing up space on the bench and Moyes is preping us for changes.
God preserve me from Moyes having too much choice to 2nd guessing himself with.
When he finally does his Rachel Riley thing and picks 4 from the top line and 5 from the bottom...let's face it Pickford & Beto have to start...giving us the 9 outfield starting names - hopefully he gets it right.
I know there's no easy games, and plenty (not me) are talking Europe.
But it's Burnley ffs, not Barca - they're down there for a reason.
Let's break this HD hoodoo
21 Posted 03/03/2026 at 08:53:21
22 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:02:13
23 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:24:42
Mykolenko is a very poor crosser of a ball. Two assists in 120-plus games for us.
24 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:33:49
Yes, I know it's Scotland... but a goal is a goal!
25 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:35:07
Damsgaard plays for Brentford, doesn't he?
26 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:49:40
He won't play Patterson so he is refusing to give us the balance on the flanks that I think is required when a team gets more possession of the football. I personally believe our results at home have suffered because of this.
27 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:56:45
28 Posted 03/03/2026 at 11:02:51
I got confused after their mad game at the weekend.
29 Posted 03/03/2026 at 11:08:47
I know it's not going to happen, but Aznou getting put on the permanent naughty step after his social media stuff is Moyes's stubbornness at its worst.
31 Posted 03/03/2026 at 12:47:02
I wonder whether we might see George starting and maybe, if we are very lucky, we might even get a glimpse of the lesser-spotted Dibling.
32 Posted 03/03/2026 at 12:53:24
Another player never given a chance at the club.
33 Posted 03/03/2026 at 14:43:15
If we get more goals, at least let the fringe players get valuable minutes.
34 Posted 03/03/2026 at 14:48:30
I don't mind O'Brien defensively. I don't think he has had many defensive nightmares playing as a full-back, but I just don't think he can attack and join in enough further up the pitch and it really frustrates me watching him playing as a full-back in our home games.
George has looked like a player with pace and ability, maybe he will play on the left? I don't know, but another thing that really frustrates me is the lack of game time young players get from the bench.
35 Posted 03/03/2026 at 16:55:04
36 Posted 03/03/2026 at 17:11:55
37 Posted 03/03/2026 at 17:48:24
Let's keep it tight boys, a clean sheet is my first thought.
38 Posted 03/03/2026 at 17:59:01
39 Posted 03/03/2026 at 18:43:25
40 Posted 03/03/2026 at 22:15:20
41 Posted 03/03/2026 at 22:48:52
1 Posted 02/03/2026 at 14:15:24
The conundrum for Moyes is Armstrong or McNeil or George…
He won't change anything else.