Everton will look to rejuvenate their home form when they face Burnley at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday.

The Toffees haven’t won on home soil since early December and had lost back-to-back games against Bournemouth and Manchester United before scripting a memorable win on the road in their last outing.

David Moyes’ men won 3-2 against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park with Jarrad Branthwaite, Beto, and Thierno Barry getting on the scoresheet. Twice the Toffees went ahead and twice they were pegged back before scoring the go-ahead shortly after the equaliser.

Jordan Pickford also produced his “best-ever save” tipping Sandro Tonali’s powerful strike on to the crossbar in the last minute of added time to protect all three points for his side. Everton are eighth in the league standings currently with 40 points.

They’ve been the second most productive side away from home in the Premier League since Moyes returned over a year ago. However, to say that their recent form at home - four losses and two draws in their last six games - is concerning will be an understatement.

The last time Everton faced Burnley, the two sides shared a goalless stalemate at Turf Moor shortly after Christmas.

Burnley are second from rock-bottom in the league standings and have a mountain to climb to avoid the drop at the end of the season. They have lost three of their last five games, suffering a chaotic 4-3 loss to Brentford last weekend.

Everton vs Burnley - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

Everton are expected to have most players fit and ready for this contest with the exception of Jack Grealish and Charly Alcaraz. Grealish is out for the rest of the season while Alcaraz was a late withdrawal against Manchester United and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

Jake O’Brien returned to action against Newcastle United after serving a one-game suspension.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Harrison Armstrong, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Tyrique George

When is Everton vs Burnley?

Everton will face Burnley at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Tuesday, March 3. Kick-off is scheduled at 7:30 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Everton vs Burnley?

The Premier League contest between Everton and Burnley will be available on TNT Sports 3 and Discovery+ for viewers in the UK.

 

Reader Comments (40)

Ian Wilkins
1 Posted 02/03/2026 at 14:15:24
Personally, after a good showing, I think Beto should start again.

The conundrum for Moyes is Armstrong or McNeil or George…
He won't change anything else.

Dave Lynch
2 Posted 02/03/2026 at 14:26:06
Ian...

The conundrum with Moyes is his tactics.

Steve Brown
3 Posted 02/03/2026 at 15:31:28
Ian, we are at home and need pace to open up defences.

Play George on the right and keep Ndiaye on the left.

Jay Harris
4 Posted 02/03/2026 at 16:45:31
I have a feeling Dewsbury-Hall will be rested for this one but I believe he will stick with Gueye and Ndiaye.

No need for McNeil in this one, we need pace and directness.

Beto deserves another go after his effort at the weekend, so for me it's Tyrique George for McNeil and Harrison Armstrong for Dewsbury-Hall, although Tim Iroegbunam played well against these last time.

John Collins
5 Posted 02/03/2026 at 16:50:32
Jay,

I'd be very surprised if David started George.

Happy, but surprised.

Darren Hind
6 Posted 02/03/2026 at 17:10:10
We should smash this crew. They are nowhere near Premier League quality.

That's why they will be relegated long before the season is over.

Philip Devlin
7 Posted 02/03/2026 at 17:15:01
Burnley have no pace, Branthwaite should take care of Damsgaard with ease, but they'll low block the whole game.

It could be a horrible game, trying to break them down. George has got a good shot on him, start him and he'll score. Ndiaye has got his energy and hunger back.

I agree with Jay -- start Beto with George and Ndiaye alternating wings throughout.

Ged Simpson
8 Posted 02/03/2026 at 17:58:19
If we play George and he scores and we win, it could transform the atmosphere and expectations at the ground. Even if it is Burnley.

Surely an opportunity to seize.

But if it is the same old with no risk being taken, it could have the opposite effect.

Just do it, Moyesey, and give him an hour to find his feet.

Tony Abrahams
9 Posted 02/03/2026 at 18:04:59
In Burnley's last four away games, they have had draws at Chelsea and Liverpool, won at Palace and lost at Sunderland.

Not many games have been easy for Everton, especially the ones at Bramley-Moore Dock, with it being nearly 3 months since we last won a game there.

Since that victory, we have taken 2 points from a possible 18, so I think most people would take any kind of victory tomorrow night.

John Collins
10 Posted 02/03/2026 at 18:05:23
He's got to start for me. Ged.

Moyes has switched Ndiaye to the left though.

Christy Ring
11 Posted 02/03/2026 at 18:06:46
We constantly say, don't change a winning team, but it's Moyes we're talking about...

I can't see any changes, but is McNeil match fit for two games in 3 days?

Paul Clements
12 Posted 02/03/2026 at 19:22:44
Burnley at home should allow Moyes to take a few risks. If he doesn't for this game, I doubt he'll do it for the rest of the season.

I would like to see -

Back 4 staying the same, with Dibling or George on the right, Ndiaye on the left (his best position);
Gana rested after a big shift at the weekend, replaced with Armstrong or Rohl;
Beto up top after earning his spot.

It amazed me that Barry got similar rating on most sites, he certainly did a job but I thought Beto's performance was the best I've seen of the two this season. Granted, that's been a pretty low bar.

Dave Abrahams
13 Posted 02/03/2026 at 19:51:42
Paul (12),

Yes, I thought Beto had a very good game.

Possibly the main reason Barry got a load of votes was that he scored the winning and novel goal!

Paul Clements
14 Posted 02/03/2026 at 20:57:28
Dave, good point on Barry mate... I don't know how I missed that.

Wondering if Beto subconsciously feels more up for it this time of year? It's just starting to get less chilly and, him previously being used to a warmer climate, he wouldn't be the first.

It was also around this time last year he had a purple patch; anyway, hopefully it continues.

Raymond Fox
15 Posted 02/03/2026 at 21:13:46
Betto is a bigger threat than Barry, he has more pace and strength.

We are 4/7 for tomorrows game, but anybody backing us at that price has been asleep for the last 12 months. With our home ginx and Burnley starting to find some good form anything can happen in this game.

I am one of natures pessimists I admit, but it does look like another banana skin to me.

I hope I'm very wrong obviously, because another 3 pts will be very handy indeed.

Mark Taylor
16 Posted 02/03/2026 at 21:21:02
Unless someone is knackered and needs a rest, which is possible, I can't see any changes. It's not the Moyes way after winning.
Eric Myles
17 Posted 03/03/2026 at 03:42:12
Mark #16,

Moyes is constantly criticised for changing a winning team… Forest and Villa?

Laurie Hartley
18 Posted 03/03/2026 at 07:22:52
I hope he plays Ndiaye in his best position again – without a doubt on the left.
Tony Abrahams
19 Posted 03/03/2026 at 07:41:43
Probably because we lost the next two games, Eric.

It is something that also happened when he changed the team for Chelsea, after they had just had two wins on the spin.

Derek Thomas
20 Posted 03/03/2026 at 07:50:51
I posted this in the wrong thread but here it is anyway...

What I'm getting from Moyes is the 11 that works(ed) away to Newcastle, might not work at home Vs Burnley.

Even though Moyeses rock blunted Newcastle's scissors - football has more permutations than that.

Coleman (IMO obvs) may or may not be injured - but he's definitely not fit for the Premier League anyway

He taking one for the team freeing up space on the bench and Moyes is preping us for changes.

God preserve me from Moyes having too much choice to 2nd guessing himself with.

When he finally does his Rachel Riley thing and picks 4 from the top line and 5 from the bottom...let's face it Pickford & Beto have to start...giving us the 9 outfield starting names - hopefully he gets it right.

I know there's no easy games, and plenty (not me) are talking Europe.

But it's Burnley ffs, not Barca - they're down there for a reason.

Let's break this HD hoodoo

Steve Brown
21 Posted 03/03/2026 at 08:53:21
I think Moyes will change the team, as we cannot have two defensive full-backs sitting in a low block at home to Burnley.

Tony Abrahams
22 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:02:13
You have read my mind Steve, because although I’d definitely keep the tactics that have made us so productive on the road, I still think you need a bit more forward movement from your fullbacks in the home games
John Collins
23 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:24:42
I agree on the full-backs needing to get forward but I would not take Garner out of the midfield tonight.

Mykolenko is a very poor crosser of a ball. Two assists in 120-plus games for us.

Tony Waring
24 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:33:49
Anyone notice that Chermiti scored a crcker for Rangers against Celtic the other day?

Yes, I know it's Scotland... but a goal is a goal!

Andrew Ellams
25 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:35:07
Philip @7,

Damsgaard plays for Brentford, doesn't he?

Tony Abrahams
26 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:49:40
He's not a fullback, John, he's our best midfielder, and O'Brien is similar in that he's just not really a full-back who can do much else but defend.

He won't play Patterson so he is refusing to give us the balance on the flanks that I think is required when a team gets more possession of the football. I personally believe our results at home have suffered because of this.

John Collins
27 Posted 03/03/2026 at 09:56:45
100% agree Tony.

Philip Devlin
28 Posted 03/03/2026 at 11:02:51
You're right, Andrew.

I got confused after their mad game at the weekend.

Philip Devlin
29 Posted 03/03/2026 at 11:08:47
Tony - thoughts on starting Aznou to give some attacking pace on the left flank to balance the O'Brien lack of pace on the right?

I know it's not going to happen, but Aznou getting put on the permanent naughty step after his social media stuff is Moyes's stubbornness at its worst.

Brian Harrison
31 Posted 03/03/2026 at 12:47:02
I guess we will have to wait till 6:15 to find out which 2 players are injured and how it will change the team selection.

I wonder whether we might see George starting and maybe, if we are very lucky, we might even get a glimpse of the lesser-spotted Dibling.

Paul Hewitt
32 Posted 03/03/2026 at 12:53:24
Tony @24.

Another player never given a chance at the club.

Mihir Ambardekar
33 Posted 03/03/2026 at 14:43:15
Moyes should treat this game with utmost importance if we want Europe. We should ensure we score as many goals in first half as possible.

If we get more goals, at least let the fringe players get valuable minutes.

Tony Abrahams
34 Posted 03/03/2026 at 14:48:30
I haven't seen the kid play, Philip, but if I'm being honest, I much prefer Ndiaye, on the left.

I don't mind O'Brien defensively. I don't think he has had many defensive nightmares playing as a full-back, but I just don't think he can attack and join in enough further up the pitch and it really frustrates me watching him playing as a full-back in our home games.

George has looked like a player with pace and ability, maybe he will play on the left? I don't know, but another thing that really frustrates me is the lack of game time young players get from the bench.

Shaun Parker
35 Posted 03/03/2026 at 16:55:04
Let’s gave a comfortable win and send these bunch of inbreeds back to where they belong.
Philip Devlin
36 Posted 03/03/2026 at 17:11:55
Has the line-up been leaked yet?
John Collins
37 Posted 03/03/2026 at 17:48:24
Burnley are 2nd from bottom, Shaun.

Let's keep it tight boys, a clean sheet is my first thought.

Philip Devlin
38 Posted 03/03/2026 at 17:59:01
How clean were your sheets after we put 3 past last-16-in-the/-Champions League Newcastle three days ago, John?
John Collins
39 Posted 03/03/2026 at 18:43:25
Your off the hook Darren 😁
Philip Devlin
40 Posted 03/03/2026 at 22:15:20
Sheets clean, John?
John Collins
41 Posted 03/03/2026 at 22:48:52
Did you go to the game, Phillip?

