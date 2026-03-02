02/03/2026





Everton have picked up a fresh injury concern with captain Seamus Coleman ruled out for the clash against Burnley at home.

Jack Grealish is out for the remainder of the season while Charly Alcaraz, who was withdrawn from the squad late before the game against Manchester United, is also expected to be out of contention.

While sharing news of the fresh injury concerns, Everton boss David Moyes remained tight-lipped.

“We’ve got a couple of things that I wouldn’t reveal at the moment,” he said in the pre-match press conference.

“But obviously, Charly Alcaraz is out and is not back on the grass and Seamus Coleman picked up a little bit of a nick during training on Friday and missed out at the weekend.

“He won’t be available for this game but we’re hoping that he’s not going to be too long.”

The headlines heading into this match against Burnley obviously surround Everton’s home form. The Toffees haven’t won at Hill Dickinson Stadium since early December. They also lost back-to-back games at home against Bournemouth and Manchester United before scripting a thrilling 3-2 win over Newcastle away.

Asked about the prospect of facing 19th-placed Burnley at home, Moyes said, “It’s the business we are in. You know the games you’re probably expected to win and not to. That doesn’t change the media perspective but we go into the game knowing if we can get back-to-back wins, it can be really important.

“If we have to take all the points away from home and don't do so well as home, if you look through the history books and look at the teams who have moved to new stadiums, it's never been that easy, certainly in the first year.

“If you’re a real football person, considered and studying Premier League football... Aston Villa, who have been magnificent, go to Wolves and find it tough. Burnley have come up with some really good results, at Chelsea recently, and there isn’t any given. Expectations are there but sometimes we always can’t quite reach them.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb