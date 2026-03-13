13/03/2026





Everton will make the trip to the capital to take on league leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium. The Blues will return to action after consecutive victories over Newcastle and Burnley.

David Moyes’ men have had about 10 days of rest since the 2-0 win over Burnley - their first at home since early December. James Tarkowski headed in the opener in the first half while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the insurance goal to keep Everton’s European dreams alive.

They’re currently eighth in the league table with 43 points, just one point behind Brentford in seventh. The gap to Chelsea and Liverpool in fifth and sixth respectively is five points heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Toffees have been excellent on the road and are on a six-match unbeaten run currently. They’ve collected 24 points away from home, with only Arsenal and Chelsea having a better record this campaign.

Arsenal, meanwhile, picked up a 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League. Kai Havertz scored late from the spot to deny his former club a famous win. Mikel Arteta’s side maintain their position at the top of the table, beating Chelsea and Brighton by one-goal margins in their recent games. The league leaders have won each of their last five matches in front of their own fans since January's loss to Manchester United.

The last time these two sides faced each other, Arsenal secured a 1-0 win at Hill Dickinson Stadium with Viktor Gyokeres’s first-half penalty making the difference.

Arsenal vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

Everton have had nearly 10 days of rest since their win over Burnley and the players had gone for a warm weather training camp over the weekend. Speculations suggest that Jarrad Branthwaite wasn’t part of the trip and the defender stayed back to focus on individual workload instead.

It will be interesting to see whether Moyes starts with Branthwaite or manages his minutes given his injury struggles of late. Club captain Seamus Coleman should also make his return after missing the clash against Burnley.

Carlos Alcaraz’s participation is in doubt while Jack Grealish is out for the remainder of the season.

Arsenal vs Everton - Form Guide

Arsenal: D-D-W-W-W

Everton: W-L-L-W-W

When is Arsenal vs Everton?

Everton will face Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, March 14. Kick-off is scheduled at 5:30 pm UK time.

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Everton?

The Premier League contest between Arsenal and Everton will be available on the Sky Sports Network.

