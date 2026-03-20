20/03/2026





James Garner has received his first major England national team call-up for the upcoming international break.

The Everton midfielder made it to Thomas Tuchel’s 35-man Three Lions side on the back of his fantastic 2025/26 campaign with the Blues. He’s been consistently good under David Moyes and will now join Toffees teammate Jordan Pickford in the England camp.

The Three Lions are set to face Uruguay and Japan later this month in their final friendlies before the summer’s FIFA World Cup tournament.

England will host Uruguay and Japan at Wembley Stadium on March 27 and 31 respectively.

Garner represented England throughout youth levels, and was part of the Under-21s side that won the Euros in 2023.

Pickford, meanwhile, will be looking to add to his 81 international caps.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo make their return to the national team setup while AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori has also earned a recall.

Brighton's back-up goalkeeper Jason Steele, who is uncapped and has not played in the Premier League since August 2024, has been named in the squad for the first time as well while Trent Alexander-Arnold has been omitted.

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