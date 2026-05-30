30/05/2026

Champions League Final





Tonight's European showpiece in Budapest is bound to trigger some serious emotional whiplash across the Blue half of Merseyside.

On one hand, we have the ultra-sanitised, state-funded mega-project of Paris Saint-Germain. On the other, we have Arsenal, who are currently kicking off in Hungary aiming for a historic continental double, hot on the heels of lifting their first Premier League title in over two decades.

And steering the Gunners' ship right to the precipice of footballing immortality? None other than The Best Little Spaniard We Knew — Mikel Arteta.

Yes, our Mikel. The man with the hair so perfect it defied the laws of Merseyside aerodynamics. Excepyt he's no longer ours... hasn't been ours for ages... and seems to forget the years he pent with us whenever his Gunners blow us away.

He's Followed the Everton Blueprint (Sort Of)

When Arteta took over at The Emirates, they were a fragile, meme-worthy tactical circus. He didn't just steady the ship; he built a relentlessly suffocating, high-pressing machine. Sound familiar? It’s basically the high-energy ethos he absorbed under David Moyes, just wrapped in a sleek, multi-million-pound custom tactical black turtleneck.

We always knew he had the footballing brain. Watching him command the pitch at Goodison Park, orchestrating play in that midfield alongside Tim Cahill and Steven Pienaar, you could see the managerial potential might one day come to fruition. He was our orchestrator, our elegant little maestro who gave us hope in an era when we were permanently punching above our financial weight.

To see an ex-Blue stand on the touchline tonight, potentially out-smarting the elite of Europe, brings a tiny, begrudging smirk of pride to the face. We made him the hardened Premier League warrior he is. You’re welcome, North London.

But Deadline Day 2011 Still Hurts, Mikel!

Can we talk about how utterly exhausting it is to watch him do the "bouncing on the touchline, manic hand-gestures" routine while his side sweeps all before them? It’s hard not to look at his pristine, gleaming Arsenal setup and think back to 31 August 2011. The late-night Deadline Day panic. The £10M bag of magic beans we took from Arsenal. The collective heartbreak of losing the "Best Little Spaniard We Know."

And let's be real — if Mikel lifts that big-eared trophy tonight, we know exactly what the media narrative will be. He’ll be anointed as the ultimate disciple of Pep Guardiola. They’ll talk about his education at Manchester City and his formative years at La Masia.

Will they mention the cold, rainy Tuesday nights at Goodison Park where he actually learned to survive the English game? Will they give a shoutout to Tony Hibbert overlapping him down the right flank??? Will they hell.

Tonight’s Forecast

So, how do we play this one, Blues? Do we back the sleek, relentless Arsenal machine powered by our ex-midfield icon? Or do we quietly hope PSG's superstar roster turns on the style just to keep Mikel’s perfectly coiffed head from growing any bigger?

Either way, as Havertz and Co look to make history in Budapest, we'll be watching with a mix of genuine admiration, deep-seated envy, and the eternal, cynical reminder that he still owes his best years to the Grand Old Lady.

Prediction: A tense, tactical chess match that finishes 2-1 to the Gunners. And yes, expect Arteta to celebrate like he's just discovered fire.

Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal — TNT Sports 1, 5:00 PM BST

Puskás Aréna, Budapest

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