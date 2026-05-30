Michael Kenrick 30/05/2026 57comments  |  Jump to last
Champions League Final

Tonight's European showpiece in Budapest is bound to trigger some serious emotional whiplash across the Blue half of Merseyside.

On one hand, we have the ultra-sanitised, state-funded mega-project of Paris Saint-Germain. On the other, we have Arsenal, who are currently kicking off in Hungary aiming for a historic continental double, hot on the heels of lifting their first Premier League title in over two decades.

And steering the Gunners' ship right to the precipice of footballing immortality? None other than The Best Little Spaniard We Knew — Mikel Arteta. 

Yes, our Mikel. The man with the hair so perfect it defied the laws of Merseyside aerodynamics. Excepyt he's no longer ours... hasn't been ours for ages... and seems to forget the years he pent with us whenever his Gunners blow us away.

He's Followed the Everton Blueprint (Sort Of)

When Arteta took over at The Emirates, they were a fragile, meme-worthy tactical circus. He didn't just steady the ship; he built a relentlessly suffocating, high-pressing machine. Sound familiar? It’s basically the high-energy ethos he absorbed under David Moyes, just wrapped in a sleek, multi-million-pound custom tactical black turtleneck.

We always knew he had the footballing brain. Watching him command the pitch at Goodison Park, orchestrating play in that midfield alongside Tim Cahill and Steven Pienaar, you could see the managerial potential might one day come to fruition. He was our orchestrator, our elegant little maestro who gave us hope in an era when we were permanently punching above our financial weight.

To see an ex-Blue stand on the touchline tonight, potentially out-smarting the elite of Europe, brings a tiny, begrudging smirk of pride to the face. We made him the hardened Premier League warrior he is. You’re welcome, North London.

But Deadline Day 2011 Still Hurts, Mikel!

Can we talk about how utterly exhausting it is to watch him do the "bouncing on the touchline, manic hand-gestures" routine while his side sweeps all before them? It’s hard not to look at his pristine, gleaming Arsenal setup and think back to 31 August 2011. The late-night Deadline Day panic. The £10M bag of magic beans we took from Arsenal. The collective heartbreak of losing the "Best Little Spaniard We Know."

And let's be real — if Mikel lifts that big-eared trophy tonight, we know exactly what the media narrative will be. He’ll be anointed as the ultimate disciple of Pep Guardiola. They’ll talk about his education at Manchester City and his formative years at La Masia.

Will they mention the cold, rainy Tuesday nights at Goodison Park where he actually learned to survive the English game? Will they give a shoutout to Tony Hibbert overlapping him down the right flank??? Will they hell.

Tonight’s Forecast

So, how do we play this one, Blues? Do we back the sleek, relentless Arsenal machine powered by our ex-midfield icon? Or do we quietly hope PSG's superstar roster turns on the style just to keep Mikel’s perfectly coiffed head from growing any bigger?

Either way, as Havertz and Co look to make history in Budapest, we'll be watching with a mix of genuine admiration, deep-seated envy, and the eternal, cynical reminder that he still owes his best years to the Grand Old Lady.

Prediction: A tense, tactical chess match that finishes 2-1 to the Gunners. And yes, expect Arteta to celebrate like he's just discovered fire.

Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain v Arsenal — TNT Sports 1, 5:00 PM BST

Puskás Aréna, Budapest

 

Reader Comments (57)

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Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:28:39
Sorry, folks, had to rush this as I thought it was 8 pm kick-off... Doh!

Gonna move any earlier posts here...
Jack Convery
2 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:30:10
Stop start just what Arsenal want.
Jack Convery
3 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:35:07
The Moyesiah will be loving this!
Michael Kenrick
4 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:39:02
Ref letting it flow for a spell there...

Almost looked like Real Football!

Brilliant commentary on BBC 5Live!
Mike Gaynes
5 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:40:56
Jack, he'll be loving Arsenal's opening kickoff routine for sure!
Liam Mogan
6 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:42:37
Arsenal proving that intensity is everything, no matter your tactical approach.
Michael Kenrick
7 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:45:11
PSG came really close there.

This is gonna be a Moyes special backs-to-the-wall, defend what we have, try not to lose the lead...
Jack Convery
8 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:46:39
4 centre-backs across the back...

Moyesiah drooling.
Michael Kenrick
9 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:46:54
The 8th European Final for Arsenal.

They have lost the last four...
Liam Mogan
10 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:52:37
The difference between this approach and the Moyes ones, is that Arsenal know they can win playing like this. They've set up to win.

Moyes sits back hoping not to lose.
Michael Kenrick
11 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:54:49
That's a classic moment...

Arsenal time-wasting...but they get a corner... and the ref blows the whistle for half-time before Saka can take the corner!

I'm sure Tony could give us a nice sermon on the dark arts of time-wasting. Cheating by any other name!
Jack Convery
12 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:55:57
Well done the ref. Time wasting shits. Start booking them in the 2nd half. PSG look baffled. Let's hope they get it sorted. Arsenals type of football drives fans away. When you compare them to Wengers team there is no comparison.
Paul Griffiths
13 Posted 30/05/2026 at 17:57:26
George Graham Arsenal. Mind you, I think GG was in charge when the ship last won a Euro trophy.
Jack Convery
14 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:01:16
I prefer winning like we played in Rotterdam. Class.
Michael Kenrick
15 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:02:00
Just seen the goal from Havertz.

Brilliant strike over the keeper's head into the roof of the net! Gotta love that.

Although we know Starman Pickford woulda saved it... erm... maybe?
Jeff Armstrong
16 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:05:50
Arsenal masterclass so far, referee is a joke, giving everything to PSG, not easy playing 12 men,
we ought to know!
Surprised he didn’t find a way to disallow the goal, Trossard hand?
Paul Griffiths
17 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:06:04
JP is good at the old starfish.
Paul Griffiths
18 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:07:23
I think that at least 3 gunners could have been booked in the first halfJeff.
Paul Griffiths
19 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:08:01
Arse walking out as slowly as possible.
Paul Hewitt
20 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:08:32
That would be a penalty against us. 100%
Jeff Armstrong
21 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:10:15
Don’t agree Paul, Fabian should have been booked first five minutes for tossing the ball away.
Michael Kenrick
23 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:10:44
There ya go, Yellow card for time wasting on the throw.

Sends a message.
Paul Griffiths
24 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:11:30
PSG were not time wasting Jeff.
Jeff Armstrong
25 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:14:05
It was a petulant throw away from Fabian after he didn't get a decision, nothing to do with time wasting.

It's a yellow every time, but the ref chose to ignore it.
He’s giving PSG everything
Paul Griffiths
26 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:16:00
Sorry I meant all through the first half Jeff and good to see the ref give that yellow for time wasting in the SECOND fecking minute of the second half.
Michael Kenrick
27 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:18:01
Arsenal's 63rd game of the season.

Don't look all that tired to me. Maybe something Arteta learned from Moyes: how not to overtrain the fuck out of your players!

Ref not being conned by all the soft falling over.
Steve Brown
28 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:22:35
If you didn’t know better, you’d think Sean Dyche was managing Arsenal.
Liam Mogan
29 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:23:02
Ref has definitely doubled down on giving everything to PSG
Michael Kenrick
30 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:25:26
Penalty, Defo.

No question.
Paul Griffiths
31 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:27:24
Arsenal's fault Liam
Bill Gall
32 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:28:41
No messing about with that penalty
Grant Rorrison
33 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:29:15
How can people watch Arsenal play defensive crap like this and defend it while hating Moyes playing that way?
Jeff Armstrong
34 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:29:20
Why is it Arsenal’s fault that the ref is a cheat? cos they where doing what Arsenal do well, manage a 1-0 lead?
Michael Kenrick
35 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:29:27
No stoopid stutter step bollucks...

Wham!

This is a game-changing moment!
Jack Convery
36 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:29:36
TFFT. Come on PSG !
Paul Griffiths
37 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:29:42
Gotta think that Arsenal will now pay for their first half shenanigans
Paul Hewitt
38 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:29:49
PSG will win this now
Liam Mogan
39 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:31:07
Was defo a pen.

Arteta late with changes imo. They were crying out for a refresh.
Paul Griffiths
40 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:32:00
Oh shit, we might have to play some footy now - 'teta
Michael Kenrick
41 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:34:04
PSG's crossing is just not very good though. Another one completely wasted.

They should focus on pass and move, playing it on the ground. That's what they do best.
Jeff Armstrong
42 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:38:59
Trossard looks cooked, needs to bring on Eze and Martinelli
Mike Gaynes
43 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:41:20
This ref Daniel Siebert is doing great. Whistling up for HT when Arsenal dawdled over the corner, the quick yellow for stalling the throw-in, perfect position on the pen and made the call instantly.

He's the German ref who was chased down the tunnel by the Uruguay players during the last World Cup.
Paul Hewitt
44 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:43:50
I don't get the Saka hype.
Michael Kenrick
45 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:44:10
Kvaratskhelia's shot was low and Raya probably had it covered, deflected up onto the post close!

They are really closing down Saka.
Paul Griffiths
46 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:44:35
Agree MG. I think the ref has done decent. Although he arguably let Arsenal get away with too much in the yellowless first half.

Saka going off. Done very little.
Liam Mogan
47 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:45:08
Personally I think the ref has been all PSG.

Doue should have been booked for kicking the ball away and then fouling just after.
Jack Convery
48 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:45:21
Refs been class. EPL refs take note, How to ref one of the SLY SIX
Jeff Armstrong
49 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:45:27
Not to mention not booking Fabian for throwing the ball away when he didn’t get a decision
Paul Griffiths
50 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:47:11
No Eze. Hmmmmm. Mind you Martinelli is like a closer in baseball.
Paul Hewitt
51 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:51:17
I'd love eze at Everton PG
Paul Griffiths
52 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:51:24
Dreadful from Martinelli
Jeff Armstrong
53 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:51:48
Eze can’t be fit, to bring on Mandueke and Martinelli before him makes no sense.
Paul Griffiths
54 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:51:53
Stop teasing me PH.
Mike Gaynes
55 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:52:27
Jeff #49, definitely could have but few refs will show yellow for a non-violent foul in the first five minutes. He gave a lecture instead.
Paul Griffiths
56 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:54:44
Flares again. Dad's army will be back.
Jeff Armstrong
57 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:55:38
MG, it’s a yellow whatever the minute, that’s what pisses me off about you refs, trying to use ambiguity and subjectivity when they just need to apply the rules of the game!
Paul Griffiths
58 Posted 30/05/2026 at 18:56:38
Did Declan Rice win player of the year?

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