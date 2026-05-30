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Everton Duo Stand Firm as Ireland Edge Qatar in Dublin Friendly
Ireland 1 - 0 Qatar
Seamus Coleman reacts when tennis balls are thrown onto the pitch as a protest to an upcoming match between Ireland and Israel
The Blues connection was at the heart of a resolute defensive display at the Aviva Stadium as both Jake O'Brien and Seamus Coleman both played the entire game for Ireland when they beat Qatar by a solitary goal in Dublin on Thursday.
If anyone ever doubts the enduring strength of the Everton - Ireland connection, they need only look at the Aviva Stadium team sheet on Thursday evening.
While the Premier League season may have reached its conclusion, the hard work clearly hasn’t stopped for the Blues' defensive contingent. Both Seamus Coleman and Jake O’Brien put in massive, 90-minute shifts to ensure the Boys in Green kicked off their summer international window with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over World Cup-bound Qatar.
An early 4th-minute header from Nathan Collins ultimately settled the match, but the real story for Evertonians was the absolute lock-and-key job done by our lads at the back — especially after things got a bit complicated just before half-time.
A Masterclass in Resilience
Ireland looked well in control early on, but the dynamic of the friendly shifted dramatically just before the break when Jack Moylan was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute.
Down to 10 men against a technically proficient Qatar side, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men had to dig deep. What followed was a textbook display of grit, organisation, and defensive discipline — qualities that Hill Dickinson Stadium has has to witness all too often.
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The Eternal Skipper: Seamus Coleman, whose decision to extend his international career continues to look like an absolute masterstroke, marshalled the right flank with his trademark tenacity. Facing a side renowned for their quick transitional play, Coleman’s positional intelligence and leadership were vital in keeping the clean sheet intact.
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The Towering Future: Alongside him, Jake O'Brien put in a colossal performance. Showing the exact blend of aerial dominance and recovery pace that made him such a key fixture for the Blues this past season, O'Brien comfortably snuffed out Qatar’s final-third threats.
Even when Qatar were also reduced to 10 men late in the second half following Almoez Ali's dismissal, Ireland had already broken their spirit, largely thanks to the solid defensive wall built by the Everton duo.
Looking Ahead
While Liam Scales picked up the official Player of the Match honour, the collective defensive solidity anchored by Coleman and O'Brien will give Hallgrímsson immense satisfaction as he builds for the future.
The Irish squad now packs its bags for a trip across the Atlantic to face Canada in Montreal next week. If Thursday night was anything to go by, Everton's defensive DNA is going to be central to everything Ireland achieves this summer.
Ireland: Kelleher, Collins, O'Brien, O'Shea (45' Abankwah ), Scales (73' Ndaba), Coleman, Molumby, McGrath, Ogbene (74' Umeh), Moylan [R:45'], Parrott (89' Melia).
Reader Comments (3)
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2 Posted 30/05/2026 at 09:05:32
The Republic of Ireland's friendly win over Qatar in Dublin was twice briefly disrupted by fans protesting against the home side's upcoming fixtures with Israel.
After Republic of Ireland captain Nathan Collins headed the game's only goal, tennis balls featuring the Palestine flag were thrown on to the Aviva Stadium pitch around the 10-minute mark.
When tennis balls again rained down on the field for the second time after 20 minutes, the players used the stoppage as a hydration break on the sidelines.
After the game, RTE reported that protesters were ejected from the ground.
The Republic of Ireland are set to face Israel in Group B3 of the Nations League at an expected neutral venue on 27 September before the return fixture in Dublin on 4 October.
Pressure has grown in Ireland for a boycott of those games because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, with the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign having held a protest at the Dáil (Irish parliament) on Tuesday.
The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed the games will go ahead, with CEO David Courell saying the governing body had "no choice" and could face "serious consequences" if it pulled out of the games.
Earlier this week, Collins said that if individual players felt strongly enough to boycott the games, "we are not going to stand against them", while manager Heimir Hallgrimsson feels it's "unfair for the players to be in this position".
Experienced defender Seamus Coleman also said the situation "should have been dealt with above us".
The protest sparked memories of a similar incident in 2019 when the Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 qualifying win over Georgia in Dublin was disrupted by Irish fans throwing tennis balls on to the pitch in protest against John Delaney remaining in the FAI hierarchy.
3 Posted 30/05/2026 at 09:36:16
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Editorial Team
1 Posted 30/05/2026 at 09:03:15
The Bhoys in Green did you proud, especially those of the Blue persuasion.
Now, if only you could get Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to change his colours to green...
The third leaf of the clover, as it were...