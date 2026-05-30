28/05/2026

Ireland 1 - 0 Qatar



Seamus Coleman reacts when tennis balls are thrown onto the pitch as a protest to an upcoming match between Ireland and Israel (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Seamus Coleman reacts when tennis balls are thrown onto the pitch as a protest to an upcoming match between Ireland and Israel

The Blues connection was at the heart of a resolute defensive display at the Aviva Stadium as both Jake O'Brien and Seamus Coleman both played the entire game for Ireland when they beat Qatar by a solitary goal in Dublin on Thursday.

If anyone ever doubts the enduring strength of the Everton - Ireland connection, they need only look at the Aviva Stadium team sheet on Thursday evening.

While the Premier League season may have reached its conclusion, the hard work clearly hasn’t stopped for the Blues' defensive contingent. Both Seamus Coleman and Jake O’Brien put in massive, 90-minute shifts to ensure the Boys in Green kicked off their summer international window with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over World Cup-bound Qatar.

An early 4th-minute header from Nathan Collins ultimately settled the match, but the real story for Evertonians was the absolute lock-and-key job done by our lads at the back — especially after things got a bit complicated just before half-time.

A Masterclass in Resilience

Ireland looked well in control early on, but the dynamic of the friendly shifted dramatically just before the break when Jack Moylan was shown a straight red card in the 44th minute.

Down to 10 men against a technically proficient Qatar side, Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men had to dig deep. What followed was a textbook display of grit, organisation, and defensive discipline — qualities that Hill Dickinson Stadium has has to witness all too often.

The Eternal Skipper: Seamus Coleman, whose decision to extend his international career continues to look like an absolute masterstroke, marshalled the right flank with his trademark tenacity. Facing a side renowned for their quick transitional play, Coleman’s positional intelligence and leadership were vital in keeping the clean sheet intact.

The Towering Future: Alongside him, Jake O'Brien put in a colossal performance. Showing the exact blend of aerial dominance and recovery pace that made him such a key fixture for the Blues this past season, O'Brien comfortably snuffed out Qatar’s final-third threats.

Even when Qatar were also reduced to 10 men late in the second half following Almoez Ali's dismissal, Ireland had already broken their spirit, largely thanks to the solid defensive wall built by the Everton duo.

Looking Ahead

While Liam Scales picked up the official Player of the Match honour, the collective defensive solidity anchored by Coleman and O'Brien will give Hallgrímsson immense satisfaction as he builds for the future.

The Irish squad now packs its bags for a trip across the Atlantic to face Canada in Montreal next week. If Thursday night was anything to go by, Everton's defensive DNA is going to be central to everything Ireland achieves this summer.

Ireland: Kelleher, Collins, O'Brien, O'Shea (45' Abankwah ), Scales (73' Ndaba), Coleman, Molumby, McGrath, Ogbene (74' Umeh), Moylan [R:45'], Parrott (89' Melia).

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