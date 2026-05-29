29/05/2026



(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford has won the Premier League's Save of the Season award for his late stop at Newcastle United in February.

The Everton goalkeeper ensured the Toffees escaped St James' Park with all three points after a fantastic stop to deny Sandro Tonali. Pickford reacted rapidly to turn Tonali's thumping volley onto the woodwork, a save which has now been recognised as the Premier League's finest for the 2025-26 campaign.

The 32-year-old's save had already earned Pickford February's Save of the Month award, a second monthly accolade of the campaign, and a record-breaking fourth overall.

Pickford has also broken new ground with his Save of the Season accolade. He becomes the first goalkeeper to have won the award on multiple occasions, having won the inaugraul prize in 2021/22 for a save against Chelsea.

Jordan Pickford calls Save of the Season winner his best-ever stop

After making this season's save against Newcastle, Pickford called the stop the best of his career.

"We talk about moments in games and Tonali has hit an absolute rocket but to be able to get my hand on that, I think it's my best-ever save," Pickford said after the match.

"Initially, I think it's a great clearance from Keano, a great header. But Tonali gets right through the ball and has just caught it absolutely sweet. I know it's not top corner, but my reaction time felt good."

Everton manager David Moyes also hailed the stop in the aftermath of the win in the North-East, calling it 'out of this world'.

“The biggest credit I could give the save would be to say that Sandro Tonali’s volley was textbook. Probably if he got it, he couldn’t do any better if he tried again. It was so good, technique, on target,” Moyes said at the time.

“It took a wonder save to make it happen, so great credit to Jordan, and I’ve got to say it was a brilliant volley by Tonali as well.

"I was laughing. I was gonna run on the pitch and celebrate a save again. Tonali couldn't have hit that any better, it was technically brilliant but the save was out of this world. Jordan played well today, helped us out a lot and his save was top notch."

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