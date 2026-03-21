21/03/2026





Jordan Pickford had an extra reason to celebrate after Saturday's tremendous performance against Chelsea: it was his 100th clean sheet for Everton.

Pickford had to produce another world-class reaction save at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, getting across his goal to anticipate the strike from Enzo Fernandez that was the closest Chelsea would come to scoring against the otherwise resolute Everton defence.

For all Everton’s early dominance, the match could have taken a very different path were it not for a moment of world-class goalkeeping in the 36th minute. With the Blues leading 1-0 thanks to Beto’s opener, a Chelsea corner caused chaos in the six-yard box. The ball fell invitingly for Enzo Fernández, who unleashed a goal-bound, acrobatic volley from point-blank range.

Pickford, showing the lightning reflexes that have made him England’s mainstay, had seen the danger and anticipated the shot, moving his body accroos goal just in time to somehow tip the ball over the bar. It was a crucial moment in ensuring the 100th clean sheet and stifling any hope of a Chelsea resurgence before it could even begin.

This achievement puts him fifth from top on the list of his predecessors, behind Ted Sagar (120), Tim Howard (133), Gordon West (155) and Neville Southall (269)

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