23/05/2026



David Moyes acknowledges the few fans remaining after Everton's embarrassing loss to Sunderland (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) David Moyes acknowledges the few fans remaining after Everton's embarrassing loss to Sunderland

In The Guardian today, David Moyes says Everton need “a big summer” when the club’s owners must show the ambition to push the team forward.

The Everton manager admitted he is despondent over a poor end to the season that has squandered the opportunity to qualify for Europe and demonstrated a lack of quality in the squad. “It’s shown it only takes a couple of your better players to lose form and your results can change,” he said.

But having competed at the right end of the table for the first time in several years, Moyes believes The Friedkin Group’s next moves will determine how far the team can progress.

“A big summer might mean that we just make one really top signing that makes the difference to the team, it doesn’t necessarily mean we go out and buy six players,” said Moyes.

“As a football club we need to show it [ambition]. I want the ownership to show that we are going again. I hope we can add to what we have got and excite the supporters a little bit more with what we are trying to do.

“I know that Everton fans have had too many dark days over recent seasons. This season showed a little bit of brightness. We have to build on that. We have to keep progressing and not thinking that we have done enough because we are not in relegation trouble.

“I am confident the owners will help us to get the next piece of the jigsaw. We are not a club to go and spend, as some other clubs do, £200M-£300M. We don’t have that. We will need to dodge and weave a bit and hopefully make the right choices.”

With regard to Sunday's final challenge of the season, Moyes had this to say:

“Look, I would love to keep West Ham in the league if I can do but it is more important that I get Everton that top-half finish and we get a few more million pounds because of the league position,” he said. “We have to try and finish as high as we possibly can but I really do hope West Ham stay up.

“I will not be turning up at Tottenham with kids and trialling players to give them an opportunity to show what they can do. They have had that opportunity during the season to show me whether they are ready to play or not. We are only going to Tottenham with a focus of trying to get a result.”

Quotes sourced from The Guardian

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