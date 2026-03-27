27/03/2026





Vitalii Mykolenko apologised to fans after a ‘disgraceful’ performance saw Ukraine’s World Cup hopes come crashing down following a 3-1 loss to Sweden in Valencia.

Arsenal’s Viktor Gyokeres scored a hattrick and it proved to be the difference in the playoff semi-final.

“The emotions are probably the same as those of all of Ukraine who watched football, I came to say thank you to the people, those who watched this disgrace,” the Everton left-back told Ukrainian outlet Tribuna.

“I wanted to apologise, but there’s no point in apologising after the fight. I just wanted to say thank you for watching and cheering.

“I don’t know what else to say.”

Meanwhile, Everton captain Seamus Coleman and centre-back Jake O’Brien also suffered international heartbreak after the Republic of Ireland lost in the penalty shootout against Czechia.

Ireland were up 2-0 at the break courtesy of Troy Parrott and an own goal. However, the hosts fought back valiantly in the second half and emerged victors in the penalty shootout in Prague.

Asked about his future with the national team in the aftermath of the defeat, Coleman told RTE Sport, “I would never think of myself that quickly after the nation got so disappointed. That's something that will come later down the line, but I'm just disappointed for the lads.

“[It is] Disappointing for all the fans. That's [retirement] not something in my thoughts at this moment in time.

"It would have been great to get to America [the World Cup co-host with Canada and Mexico]. We're all going to be disappointed there. I've enjoyed getting back into the fold and being part of it again and wearing that green jersey.

“Just disappointed I couldn't help a little bit more to get the lads over the line."

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