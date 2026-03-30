30/03/2026





Everton's upcoming clash with Manchester City is the latest game to be moved into the Monday Night Football slot on Sky Sports. This is the seventh time Everton will have played on a Monday night, much to the annoyance of Everton fans, as voiced by the Fan Advisory Board.

The upcoming clash against Manchester City has been moved from Saturday 2 May to Monday 4 May, kick-off at 8 pm BST.

The decision sees Everton equal an unwanted Premier \Leaguue record: No side has ever played more than seven games on a Monday in a single season, with West Ham United the last team to do so in the 1995-96 campaign.

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