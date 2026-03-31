31/03/2026





The Annual Report and Accounts for Season 2024-25 show significant improvements for Everton Football Club under ownership of The Friedkin Group, with turnover approaching £200M and losses of less than £10M.

Increased income to £196.7M continued commercial growth while matchday income for the final season at Goodison Park still does not reflect the big uplift expected this season after the move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium was completed. Losses were substantially reduced from £53.2M in 2023-24 to £8.6M last season.

Key Financial Highlights:

Record Revenue: Turnover increased to £196.7M, driven by continued growth across commercial and matchday income streams.

Commercial Growth: Sponsorship, advertising and merchandising revenue rose to £24.3M (+£2.7M), supported by new and renewed partnerships including Red Bull, Nemiroff and Corpay.

Other Commercial Revenue: Increased to £22.9M (+£5.9M), driven by strong supporter engagement, including Everton Way stones, commemorative Goodison Park items and growth in memberships.

Broadcast Revenue: Remained stable at £129.2M. While the Club featured in fewer live domestic broadcasts, this was offset by improved merit payments and increased international TV revenue.

Matchday Revenue: Gate receipts increased to £20.3M (+£1.2M), reflecting continued strong attendances for the final season of senior men’s football at Goodison Park across Premier League fixtures and domestic cup competitions.

Operating Performance: The Club recorded an operating profit (pre player trading) of £28.3M, compared to a £28.1M loss in the previous year.

Overall Loss: Reduced to £8.6M (from £53.2M), reflecting improved underlying performance and a £49.2M profit recognised from the transaction involving Everton Women and Goodison Park Stadium entities.

Stadium Investment: The Club continued to invest in the development of Hill Dickinson Stadium, incurring capital costs of £114.3M during the period, bringing total project spend to £813M.

Operating Costs: Operating costs (excluding player trading and exceptional items) increased to £210.5M, reflecting a £11.5M rise in operating expenses, partially offset by reductions in staff costs and depreciation.

Wage-to-Turnover Ratio: Improved from 81% to 74% (taking into consideration outsourcing of retail and catering operations), demonstrating continued progress towards financial sustainability while maintaining a competitive squad.

Player Trading: The club generated £31.3M in profit from player trading, while continuing to invest £52.4M into squad development.

Read the full Annual Report and Accounts at Everton FC

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