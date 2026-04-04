04/04/2026



(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Lee Carsley has been giving Tyler Dibling what he can't get at Everton: time on the pitch playing competitive football... albeit for England Under-21s.

But Dibling has only hinted at the frustrations he may have had after being glaringly overlooked by his club manager, David Moyes, saying: “It’s been tough [at club level]. When I come with England, it’s good to get minutes and play in these types of games to know that, when I go back to Everton, I can really push on at the end of the season and into the next.

“I had a good season last year with Southampton and it’s been harder for me this season with not playing as many games, but it’s all experience at the end of the day.

“I have definitely learned from people like Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish, because they’re such good players. When you see them every day, you can take things from their game. I need to keep pushing myself, keep working hard at training, and I’m going to go into next season ready to go, mentally and physically.”

Dibling has made only 6 starts under David Moyes in his first season at Everton after joining the club for a relatively high fee of £35M. The rest of his 17 appearances have come from the bench and he is yet to score for Everton.

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