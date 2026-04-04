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Dibling hints at frustrations he has endured by being overlooked
Lee Carsley has been giving Tyler Dibling what he can't get at Everton: time on the pitch playing competitive football... albeit for England Under-21s.
But Dibling has only hinted at the frustrations he may have had after being glaringly overlooked by his club manager, David Moyes, saying: “It’s been tough [at club level]. When I come with England, it’s good to get minutes and play in these types of games to know that, when I go back to Everton, I can really push on at the end of the season and into the next.
“I had a good season last year with Southampton and it’s been harder for me this season with not playing as many games, but it’s all experience at the end of the day.
“I have definitely learned from people like Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish, because they’re such good players. When you see them every day, you can take things from their game. I need to keep pushing myself, keep working hard at training, and I’m going to go into next season ready to go, mentally and physically.”
Dibling has made only 6 starts under David Moyes in his first season at Everton after joining the club for a relatively high fee of £35M. The rest of his 17 appearances have come from the bench and he is yet to score for Everton.
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2 Posted 04/04/2026 at 18:38:25
I'm worried we'll lose him for a loss.
3 Posted 04/04/2026 at 18:40:02
Or are you not allowed to because of your status or contract? Modern football, eh.
4 Posted 04/04/2026 at 20:34:09
Minutes are earned, son. Not granted. Not in this club. Earn them. Get 'er done.
5 Posted 04/04/2026 at 20:55:53
Let's get a pre-season done and I think we will see we have three players on our hands, Dibling, Iroegbunam and Rohl. They're all young and only going to get better with patience.
6 Posted 04/04/2026 at 20:58:01
7 Posted 04/04/2026 at 00:18:32
The winner was created by him cutting in at an angle to the top of the box for a nice layoff to Charles.
8 Posted 04/04/2026 at 00:44:23
Fellows could have sat on the bench just as good as Dibling and only cost £12M.
9 Posted 05/04/2026 at 02:21:46
You mean the Tom Fellows who used to play for WBA who was sold to Southampton last summer (presumably to replace Dibling)?
In 32 appearances so far this season has scored exactly no goals.
10 Posted 05/04/2026 at 03:53:23
For instance, I don't understand why Armstrong was not sent back to Preston North End after our midfield crisis had lifted - Alcaraz, Dewsbury-Hall were recovering from their injuries, Ndiaye and Gana were shortly to return from Afcon.
It was clear that after our senior players returned, Armstrong would have a limited role at Everton this season. His development would have greatly benefited from being part of the PNE team pushing for promotion. Similarly, Aznou and Dibling should have been sent out on loan, to get them playing competitive minutes.
I am convinced that Moyes is not good at managing a large squad. He will play his favourites until they break down, and then, when his hand is forced, he will bring in players who are short on match fitness and when they inevitably perform at a lower level than his favourites, he can turn around and say, “See, I told you they are not good enough, I need better players."
Well, I got news for you, Mr Moyes, we have the players in the club right now, you are just not very good at utilising them and that is why you will always be a ‘best of the rest' manager.
11 Posted 05/04/2026 at 04:57:10
Yes, Moyes told him to pull his finger out, but for what reason? None of us have any idea. Is it work rate, defensive duties etc?
At least the lad seems to want to knuckle down and get himself in contention for a first team spot, judging by his comments.
Maybe a full pre season will help him show us his true potential? We can only hope.
12 Posted 05/04/2026 at 06:41:19
I think he's got tremendous ability, and needs to be loved a little bit similar to Anders Limpar and his initial relationship with Joe Royle.
But Moyes doesn't really seem to be like that, in all his years with us I'm struggling to think of him bringing through a precocious youngster, sticking with him and truly giving him time to develop. Obviously Rooney is the exception, he had to play.
Others like Cahill and Arteta were far more aggressive in their play and (probably) character. Osman was loaned out before he finally got a run in the team.
Pienaar perhaps? But he was older and had quite some experience in other Leagues.
The difference is, none of those players cost anything like the money Dibling did, and football has changed to the point where 21 Yr olds are expected to have England caps by now. They develop and play far younger than they used to.
I don't see any reason why Dibling or Rohl can be trusted to play the full game (or near enough) away at Forest or Villa, then not a kick a ball for months at a time.
We were 2 up against Burnley after 60 minutes, one of the worst teams we've played this season, yet we didn't make any subs until the 82nd minute! Surely that was an opportunity to give certain players 20 minutes on the pitch?
Moyes has done a great job since he returned, nobody can question that, but this refusal to rotate is really a weakness of his, imo, and could come back to really bite us.
I bug bear of mine is when we put in a poor performance, it's the young players (who are still learning the game) who get subbed off or dropped altogether, yet the experienced players are given a pass and kept on the pitch or in the team the following week.
Dibling was poor against Palace and Sunderland, yes, but the whole bloody team was poor yet only he was subbed off at half time (Palace game). Its those players who need protecting and encouraging, and the older players who need a bollocking for not performing anywhere near the levels we expect from someone at their age/experience.
Hopefully a full pre season and extra fixtures next season (Europe?) will give these 'kids' a better chance of proving themselves.
13 Posted 05/04/2026 at 08:19:13
Might seem strange to say that as any other manager who came in and took us to the brink of Europe would rightly be lauded. But Dibling is proof that Moyes hasn't changed and ultimately why the team will run out of steam at the end of the season.
When you are lacking players or need to try something different or just want to surprise your opponents, using the young players gives you those options. Moyes has never been brave enough to do that.
Some players don't train well, but deliver on the pitch (When Gana is clearly exhausted you still play him?). Those are the players that change games, Fergie understood it but his best mate doesn't.
That's one of the things that separate great managers from good ones. Must be soul-destroying for skillful players with ambition.
14 Posted 05/04/2026 at 08:33:34
Will these be the same people that said Onana would come back to haunt us?
15 Posted 05/04/2026 at 09:09:57
Moyes's system works, as we all know; but as a player,you have to fit into it. Perhaps Dibling hasn't picked that up yet, or Moyes isn't going to risk getting points on the board finding out.
He played up front for Southampton, I wonder how he'd get on centrally?
16 Posted 05/04/2026 at 10:03:16
He could be another Onana, or he could be another Lookman, or it’s possible he might even dip and go completely backwards if he doesn’t start training better.
Professional football is such a very hard sport, imo, because it’s not what you do when you have got the ball, but it’s what you do when you haven’t got the ball, that is uppermost in a lot of managers thoughts.
Dibling, has looked both lost and disheartened, except for the game at Forest, when he played in front of a natural right back, but Nathan Patterson is another player who simply doesn’t get played unless the team are down to the bare bones, and even though I don’t think the team has lost with him in the starting eleven, he his another player who is not deemed good enough or trusted, once the manager has got other players back fit.
Moyes, is doing a good job, but when I hear people say Moyes’s system works, I look at his record of longevity and think to myself…. It depends on exactly what you want.
Whenever I have watched Dibling play, my own view is that he definitely looks a lot more suited to playing inside James, especially in our current system.
17 Posted 05/04/2026 at 10:28:05
One thing though, Moyes doesn't like playing young players if he has a choice between youth and experience.
If you were a young, potentially good player coming through, would you sign for him?
18 Posted 05/04/2026 at 10:28:42
Tyler is destined to play centrally according to Russell Martin, who couldn't speak highly enough of him. I think he's definitely more of a 10 than a winger.
I fully understand Moyes's point of view when it comes to training standards, results etc, I'm just scared we could sell him for a small fee then see him develop under a manager like Ariola or whoever and end up being sold for mega money.
I always remembered Tony Cottee saying in his book that Howard Kendall was the best manager you could play under... "if you were one of his players". It took a while for Cottee to win him over... but, once he did, he loved playing for Howard.
I think Moyes is very much the same way: once you've got him onside then he'll stick by you no matter what.
19 Posted 05/04/2026 at 10:33:15
How many games has Dibling played?
And how much did he cost?
20 Posted 05/04/2026 at 11:12:38
21 Posted 05/04/2026 at 11:26:15
I think its to easy to say Moyes hasn't played him enough, one of his early starts was against Wolves and he had to be replaced at half time. Now I am sure that's the last thing any manager wants is to have to take off a youngster after 45 minutes. I agree with Tony that Dibbling looks as if he would rather be anywhere than playing for Everton at the moment.
Whether Moyes wanted him or not I am sure he wants to get the best out of him as paying that much and for whatever reason not be playing him doesn't help anyone.
While I have some sympathy for a young player moving to a far bigger club than he was at and the transfer fee paid has put extra pressure on him, he has to get his head round what's expected and start to deliver. I know when he was younger he went to Chelsea which isn't miles away from Southampton but went back to Southampton because he was homesick. But if he is to have a career in football moving to different places and maybe different countries is part and parcel of a professional footballer. I know he played for England U21s last week and even then he wasn't overly impressive according to those who watched the game. Finally I would suggest our fans are willing him to play well, whenever he comes on you can feel the crowd trying to lift him, but its now up to Tyler to knuckle down and show the manager the player we thought we were buying.
22 Posted 05/04/2026 at 11:27:23
I think managers are dammed if the do play younger players, it doesn't work and it affects results, dammed if they don't and not giving them enough minutes.
Buy it's their head on the line if they don't perform and results slip.
I think there's loads of time for this lad, he says in the quote that he needs to be mentally ready, which alludes to him not being mentally ready this season, which for a younger player moving away, I can sympathise with.
Physically I think he can be stronger.
He should be alot more settled next year, and I'm expecting more time and more impact, that right side is crying out for more quality and he should be looking at mcneil and thinking I'm better !
23 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:40:46
If you are implying that we used the money to the benefit of Everton by bringing in players like Ndiaye and OBrien and therefore a good sale to make then I would agree given our financial predicament.
But if you are trying to imply that he has been a disaster at Villa then I'm not sure Villa fans would agree with you. Villa are a much better team when he's in the side.
Both of the times we dominated against them in midfield this season was due to both Camara and Onana being missing. He was also missing for other games at the start of the season when they were poor. Onana, Camara, Tielemans and McGinn are among the best midfield combinations in the league and are the main area which has them competing with the top sides in the country. When two or more of those players out they are a bog standard side and their results and fall-offs would back that up.
What does come back to haunt us mean? That he is going to be motm every time we play them or score twenty a season from midfield?
Put it this way he would walk straight into our team now alongside Garner and they would compliment each other better than Gana and Jimmy do. I wouldn't say we miss him but I would have him back in a heartbeat.
24 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:41:07
We are pushing for Europe and are doing 'okay ,thanks very much'. Moyes is not going to change anything at this stage and nor should he.
26 Posted 05/04/2026 at 12:51:52
These are all professional players and managers. Whether you've given it all, whether you're ready or not, insiders know.
Show us whether you have the grit to make it to the top by training well first.
27 Posted 05/04/2026 at 13:02:05
Against Burnley, McNeil was terrific but he was utterly shot by 70 mins when the game was won. 20 mins then for Dibling against a beaten and tiring team could have provided a perfect opportunity.
Not to be. Yes, it's the Moyes way.
28 Posted 05/04/2026 at 13:38:29
He did sign Stones too.
Dier is the only real one I can think of who slipped the net.
Can't think of many he never played and came back to haunt us!
Give Dibbling time, he's got plenty.
29 Posted 05/04/2026 at 13:52:19
Coleman, Hibbert and Osman were in their early twenties when they made their debuts
30 Posted 05/04/2026 at 14:08:30
31 Posted 05/04/2026 at 14:17:49
Plenty more room for very necessary improvement.
32 Posted 05/04/2026 at 14:49:18
Can you think of many he should have played but didn't? That went on to have great careers?
33 Posted 05/04/2026 at 14:54:55
34 Posted 05/04/2026 at 14:55:06
Osman 23.
35 Posted 05/04/2026 at 14:58:50
Dibbling is 20. Big difference in the fee of course.
36 Posted 05/04/2026 at 15:09:53
The point was on playing them young not signing them young.
Best value signing of Everton in the Prem era for me Seamus
37 Posted 05/04/2026 at 15:10:27
He was signed when he was 20 in the January.
He played 19 games at 21 with us & Blackpool, and the following season played 40 games and scored 6 goals.
This for a lad that had come through a non traditional route, was a fair transition.
I remember that right back display vs Tottenham.
38 Posted 05/04/2026 at 15:29:36
39 Posted 05/04/2026 at 16:06:49
A significant fee (in the context of our available funds) for a youngster who had, according to those closest, including Saints fans, potential.
A little homework suggested he was shy, introverted, didn't like being away from home, and wasn't classed as the best trainer. Has talent but often doesn't work hard enough defensively.
It seemed odd to bring him into a Moyes squad where hard work and defensive contribution from all is a prerequisite. I hope he works hard and turns this round, but a loan out next season may still be best for all parties.
40 Posted 05/04/2026 at 16:29:32
Osman's debut was 2 weeks before his 23rd birthday, promoted from the youth team.
41 Posted 05/04/2026 at 16:44:05
42 Posted 05/04/2026 at 16:52:47
What he doesn't seem so keen on is his work off the ball, tracking back, covering the opposition player, blocking, steering them off course or even getting in a tackle. And whatever of a thousand other defensive duties he may be expected to perform for the side. That just isn't his bag.
And why should it be? Why should he have to expend undesired effort on running around trying to stop the other side from playing, when his whole being is built for getting forward with the ball at his feet?
Well, we know exactly why, don't we? Because that's what David Moyes wants. He wants his players above all to do his bidding, "follow instructions", be an intrinsic team player, rather than someone blessed with spirit and flair for positive creativity with the ball at his feet. It's Duncan Mackenzie all over again... If ya know yer 'istory...
So bottom line is, at the core, he's obviously not a Moyes player. He probably doesn't want to be that type of Moyes player because it is anathema to him. And yet, his only hope of getting minutes is that he must become a Moyes player, or it's just not going to happen.
What an astounding and unbelievably profligate, foolhardy and arrogant waste of talent by our Supreme Leader, whose judgment must never be questioned.
43 Posted 05/04/2026 at 17:23:33
Another case of method geared to mature and largely developed players? This will make our transfer business more difficult.
Had Moyes found time and patience for one of Aznou, Dibling or Alcaraz, perhaps it could be seen as a steady hand sternly applying standards to young players learning how to play within a system.
This looks like a mismatch between Moyes' stewardship and the club's desperate need to develop youth. We can't continually find Dewsbury-Hall and Garner type players to support Grealish-type loan arrangements. We will have the likes of the shitey six dropping in and feigning interest as a cost-increasing strategy deployed against us. It is a cheap way to reduce the number of players we can afford and attract.
44 Posted 05/04/2026 at 18:14:19
Annika #11, of course I do. The lad wants to play, and if he'd shown Moyes what he wants to see, he'd be playing. And "pull your finger out" is pretty darned forthcoming, isn't it? How much clearer could he be?
Lee #12, I've seen the comparison to Lookman before, but I don't think it's quite valid. Lookman failed at three other clubs after we gave up on him. It took until he was 25 for him to "get his finger out" and mature into a top pro and a fine international. But would we, could we have waited three or four more years for him to grow up? I don't think so.
Let's just hope it doesn't take Dibling that long.
45 Posted 05/04/2026 at 18:29:21
Especially now a day's, teams can't carry passengers.
He's not Ronaldo at 40 !
He'd be given alot more faith & time on the pitchto affect the game going foward if he showed some desire to work for the team.
Ndiaye works his socks off on the other side, why should this kid think he can just stroll through games ?
The work is the minimum requirement, then you can do the fancy stuff!
46 Posted 05/04/2026 at 18:33:41
He's got ability, but hes shown it in a Southampton team that were relegated, and in the championship. You wonder why they got relegated?
47 Posted 05/04/2026 at 18:34:33
48 Posted 05/04/2026 at 19:17:30
Obviously Garner is our leading tackler, but do you know who is #2?
That's right, our best attacking player, Ndiaye. 57 tackles in just 25 league matches.
Considering Dibling is trying to earn minutes deputizing for Ndiaye, who could be a better example for him?
49 Posted 05/04/2026 at 19:19:03
Not sure how much of that is down to EFC.
50 Posted 05/04/2026 at 19:34:00
I've not been on here much lately but still scroll through sometimes.
Hope you're doing well, and I fully agree about Lookman -- there's no way we could have developed him properly during our turbulent spell.
He was just the first example that popped into my head.
51 Posted 05/04/2026 at 19:35:54
He's clearly good enough to play at or near this level. We've evidently overpaid. These things happen.
52 Posted 05/04/2026 at 19:59:28
Premier League Stats
Minutes played 350
Goals 0
Assists 0
xG 0.2
xGA 0.16
Shots 4
Crosses 7 (completed 14%) or 1
Touches in the opposition box 11
Successful dribbles 13
Passes 350
Tackles 7
Duels won 33 (42% win ratio)
Fouls 11
Yellow cards 2
My take on it, as without the defensive work rate, the kid is a complete passenger. His stats show low level of attacking output.
The comparison to Mackenzie would be valid if he was ripping it up, and just being lazy. But that doesn't appear to be the case.
No goal involvements, and xG that suggests he's nowhere near. Just 11 touches in the box, and one successful cross.
I am struggling to remember a better game than Forest away. He worked hard, his quality was a bit better, but it was still behind senior players in my opinion.
Has McNeil not shown the benefit of having a player that can put in shift in. Can turnover possession, and can score/assist, decent set pieces, & freeing up Ndiaye or Dewsbury-Hall to be less rigid.
My question is would you start Dibling against Brentford? With the game level in the derby and 20 minutes to go, is he someone you turn around and bring on as your first change?
Do you see him being a game-changer vs Man City.
I honestly don't. So if the answer isn't yes, how can you blame the manager?
53 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:10:53
Steven took some stick too at what was a difficult time for the Blues. He was out the team for at least three months before coming back and when he came back in he took his chance and the rest is history.
I saw Dibling at Southampton, he is a talent and like Steven I'm sure he will come good, if not this season, definitely next.
54 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:12:30
55 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:17:42
Them stats are surprising, I knew Ndiaye got through some work, but that's an example Dibling should look at.
I'm not writing the lad off, there's loads of time for him.
You can improve, not all world class players are world class at 20.
Garner is a great example, Arteta matured late,
Harry Kane took a while, and loads of loans. We just have to be patient, hope he takes the advice and kicks on.
56 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:30:02
Dibling hasn't done anything of note to suggest he's worth a place in the starting eleven and even for the people who want to blame Moyes, I don't think they have really got much of an argument because Tyler hasn't shown the necessary desire or aggression when he's been given a chance.
I never watched the Sunderland game but I heard that Aznou looked like he really wanted to get involved when he was given his chance but unfortunately for Dibling (even though you can maybe put up a little bit of a case for him because he has mostly played in front of a stay-at-home fullback) this just hasn't been the case so far in his Everton career.
I hope he can roll up his sleeves and work harder because, if he does, then I'm sure he could become a great player for Everton in the future, but without that necessary hard work, I doubt he's going to go very far.
57 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:44:24
Championship player and, unfortunately for Everton, a complete waste of money.
58 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:47:28
He never played centrally much for either club.
59 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:48:59
First time I watched Trevor Steven play was against them, he played centre-mid and ran the game. I think he was 18.
Not many you would swap him for playing wide right, mate
60 Posted 05/04/2026 at 20:55:49
61 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:04:26
But predominantly he played wide right, where he was most effective, cos that was his position.
62 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:07:55
And as Trevor was pretty much an ever-present, he must have played at least 10 games in the middle.
63 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:13:00
10 games central
Great player
64 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:21:19
Imagine taking all that talent up to play in the Scottish league at the peak of his powers.
Strange decision.
65 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:34:41
66 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:35:24
I can't remember for how long but I can remember watching us lose against West Ham, and thinking to myself that although he was neat and tidy. He didn't have the drive or the aggression of the man who had just left us, Steve McMahon.
It turned out great in the end Steven was a fantastic footballer, but then again, so were the other three players who played in the Everton midfield during that unbelievable period in the mid-eighties.
67 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:44:09
68 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:44:31
How Everton’s Tyler Dibling fared for England Under-21s vs Moldova
69 Posted 05/04/2026 at 21:48:10
Steven, only scored two goals during that season. One in the league and one in the League Cup, in a 2-2 draw with Chesterfield, although that was enough to see us through because we had won the first leg away from home 1-0.
I didn't realise Steven was only 19 years of age when he signed in the summer of 1983. I couldn't believe that the attendance for the Oxford replay was given at just over 31,000, and the semi-final against Villa had a little over 40,000 inside Goodison, according to what I've just read.
I can remember being able to breathe against Oxford, but my memory of the Villa game was that it was absolutely heaving…. Very happy memories for those of us who were lucky enough to be there!
70 Posted 05/04/2026 at 22:09:38
It came back on us in the final (handy Hansen) but we forgot about Richardson's when Hansen handled it. Karma is subjective in football.🤨
71 Posted 05/04/2026 at 22:25:32
Nothing unusual, except he was either an Everton apprentice or maybe even a young professional at the time. A great talent, but unfortunately another young kid, who ended up destroying his great chance because of a drug that suddenly began to appear all over the north end of our city, during the Thatcher era.
72 Posted 05/04/2026 at 22:35:48
Although I agree Thatcher was a twat.
73 Posted 05/04/2026 at 22:50:19
Looked destined for a good career until his troubles.
Think he ended up playing Sunday League
There but for the grace of god
74 Posted 05/04/2026 at 22:55:15
75 Posted 05/04/2026 at 23:02:03
What did Rohl mention?
76 Posted 05/04/2026 at 23:05:33
Having observed all his home appearances I have come to the conclusion that he should be loaned out next season in the unlikely hope that he may actually make a PL grade striker, or better still sold.
Beto is not a world beater but his purple patch last season and his performance v Chelsea confirmed that he is miles better than Barry and at least deserves a place in the squad next season.
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1 Posted 04/04/2026 at 18:26:10