15/04/2026



(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Last summer represented serious squad surgery for Everton, as a wealth of senior names headed for the exit door and nine new faces arrived to replace them. Even given that substantial amount of change, this summer is expected to be another busy period for the club’s deal-makers.

​The finances available, and which market Everton are potentially shopping in, may still be determined by this season’s run-in. With six games to go, the Blues are nestled nicely in the European chase, a point behind Chelsea in the Europa League berth, and five from Champions League qualification.

​Though there’s plenty of uncertainty, the hope will be that transfer plans are already accelerating. I’ve attempted to rank the summer’s transfer wish-list by priority.

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1. Centre-forward

​Top of the list should be a goalscorer who can elevate this team up a level. Few teams challenge the status quo without a reliable source of goals, and neither Thierno Barry nor Beto has proven to be that.

Only five teams have scored fewer goals than Everton this season, with four players, including Barry and Beto, tied as the club’s top scorer on six Premier League goals.

​The latter’s recent purple patch has been welcomed, but a return of 18 league goals over three seasons paints its own picture. Barry’s promise has been demonstrated only fleetingly, and if the club receives substantial offers for either, there will be a temptation to cash in.

​The problem, of course, is unearthing consistent goalscorers. Last summer, 10 centre-forwards were purchased by Premier League clubs for fees of £30M and above. Just three, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike, and Viktor Gyokeres, have reached double figures for Premier League goals, and none have scored more than 14.

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2. Right-back

​A situation that has become a saga. Right-back has been a problem position that the club has repeatedly failed to address, with a long-term successor to Seamus Coleman still to be found. Nathan Patterson’s future appears to be away from Everton, while Jake O’Brien has been the more common fix.

​David Moyes may argue the trade-off between O’Brien’s defensive work and attacking limitations is worthwhile, but there’s no doubt the Blues need a more recognised right-back.

The continuation of the O’Brien experiment could also stunt the Irishman’s development centrally, where he should be viewed as the long-term partner to Jarrad Branthwaite.

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3. Right-wing

​Regardless of whether Jack Grealish or Tyrique George return permanently, a wide option with a preference for the right should be targeted.

Grealish, George, and Iliman Ndiaye all favour the left, while Tyler Dibling’s debut season has been difficult, with only 343 minutes of Premier League football to his name. The 20-year-old is by no means a write-off, but a failure to earn the manager’s trust means regular football may be found elsewhere before he makes a first-team impression.

​A clear upgrade from the right, and an injection of goal-threat and creativity, could take his team up a level. Fulham free agent Harry Wilson has been a name mentioned regularly on these channels in recent months and he would fit the bill.

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4. Defensive midfield

​This summer appears to be the time to replace Idrissa Gana Gueye. The veteran has continued to perform to a good level, but will turn 37 in September and no longer has the capacity to be an ever-present.

Everton have high hopes for Merlin Rōhl and Harrison Armstrong, though neither is in the Gueye mould.

An out-and-out ball-winner to support James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall would give Everton one of the most tenacious engine rooms in the Premier League.

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5. Left-back

A transfer focus that could shift in priority once clarity is provided on Vitalli Mykolenko’s future. The Ukrainian’s deal is up in the summer with no public announcement on an extension.

​Mykolenko has polarised opinion in the fanbase, but his honest defensive work has earned favour with Moyes, who often prefers a safety-first approach. Rarely seen this season, Adam Aznou could benefit from a loan, so a signing at left-back should be sought, regardless of Mykolenko’s future.

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