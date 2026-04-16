16/04/2026





Jordan Pickford has set his sights on a ‘European tour’ for the Toffees next season.

Everton face Liverpool in the first Merseyside Derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday with both teams challenging for a place in Europe.

David Moyes’s side occupy 8th place in the Premier League table and a Top 7 finish would guarantee European football of some kind next season. Following the 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend, Everton remain level on points with the Bees, who currently sit 7th.

However, a derby win this weekend would reduce the gap to the Champions League positions to just 3 points.

Pickford has revealed that Europe was the target Moyes set his squad in pre-season. The goalkeeper is one of only four players in the current squad who were part of Everton’s last European campaign, a disappointing group-stage exit in the 2017-18 Europa League.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s massive Merseyside derby, Pickford outlined his hope that the squad can again secure European nights for the fans.

“The manager’s aim in pre-season was to get Everton back in Europe and that’s still our aim," Pickford told the official Everton website.

“We’ve got six big games to go. We got a point (at Brentford) and we take on Liverpool next. It’ll be a massive game - the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson.

“We’re taking each game as it comes and hopefully, we’ll get the Toffees on a European tour.”

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