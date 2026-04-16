16/04/2026





Everton take on Liverpool in the first-ever Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

It’s a historic occasion for the Blues and a clash of huge significance in the race for Europe. Everton are 8th in the Premier League table and the battle for continental football tightened up last weekend.

A draw at Brentford left David Moyes’s men level on points with the 7th-placed Bees, one behind Chelsea in 6th, and five behind this weekend’s visitors in the final Champions League position.

A win would raise belief of a potential place among Europe’s elite next season, and extend Everton’s unbeaten run in home Merseyside derbies to four games.

Everton enter the contest in good form. Only Brighton have taken more points (12) than the Toffees across the last five Premier League games.

In contrast, Arne Slot’s side have lost four of their last five games in all competitions. A 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield saw Liverpool exit the Champions League in midweek.

Everton Team News

Jack Grealish remains the major absentee from the Everton squad with the Manchester City loanee’s season curtailed due to a foot injury. Charly Alcaraz’s potential involvement remains unclear despite a return to training. The midfielder has not been included in the last six Premier League matchday squads and has played only 11 league minutes in 2026.

Iliman Ndiaye shook off doubts regarding his fitness to play the entire contest at Brentford last weekend, in a boost to the Blues. The big decision facing Moyes perhaps centres around Tyrique George. The 20-year-old produced a lively cameo off the bench at Brentford and is pushing for a start.

Everton predicted starting lineup: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Dwight McNeil, Beto, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton vs Liverpool - Form Guide

Everton: W-W-L-W-D

Liverpool: L-L-L-W-L

When is Everton vs Liverpool?

Everton will host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, 19 April. Kick-off at Hill Dickinson Stadium is scheduled for 2:00 pm BST.

Where to Watch Everton vs Liverpool

Everton vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the United Kingdom. Remember to join the conversation in our matchday Live Forum.

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