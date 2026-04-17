17/04/2026





David Moyes is hoping Everton can keep the club’s Champions League dream alive with a derby win over Liverpool this weekend.

The Toffees host Liverpool in the first-ever Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday. A fixture of eternal importance takes on added significance this weekend, with the teams direct rivals in the race for Europe. Liverpool currently occupy 5th place in the Premier League table, the final guaranteed Champions League position.

Eighth-placed Everton can close the gap on Arne Slot’s side to just two points with a victory in the inaugural derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Moyes said this season’s challenge for European football is ‘a bit closer’ to where he wants the club to be long-term.

"All we can do is try and catch whoever is above us,” Moyes said at his pre-match press conference.

"I think Brentford are the ones above us at the moment, so we have to try and attempt to get whoever we can. But probably more important is to make sure we don't let anybody catch us because if we stay in a strong position, then we'll give ourselves a chance of getting something regarding Europe, maybe not, but we have to try and make sure we fend off all the other teams as well.

"I think that's the biggest thing for me, that we're six games to go and that we have something to play for here.

"Over recent years, it's been the wrong thing we've been playing for, but this year we're getting a bit closer to getting closer to where you'd hope we'd be in. I'm hoping we can keep it going and keep that dream alive. Let's see what happens."

The visitors arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium in poor form. Liverpool have lost four of their last five games and have suffered 17 defeats in all competitions. Moyes said he has paid little attention to the struggles of Arne Slot’s side with his full focus on improving his team.

“I don't watch Liverpool's results really,” he said.

"I don't really take a lot to do with it. I look after Everton. My job is to see that we try and do as well as we can.

"We had a good point at Brentford, considering where they are and they're in a similar position to us. I can only focus on us and we can keep it going."

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