17/04/2026





Everton have delivered one of the most significant improvements in the Premier League for matchday experience in the first full season at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The club today issued the following press release:

Results from the Premier League's official Matchday Fan Experience & Engagement Survey show Everton ranked fifth in the league, rising 12 places year-on-year, with an overall score of 74.2 -- up more than eight points on last season and well above the league average of 67.0.

Major in-stadium improvements across every key metric

The move to Hill Dickinson Stadium has delivered a clear step-change in the supporter experience, with every core in-stadium metric improving year-on-year from Goodison Park to the Club's new home.

Matchday atmosphere has risen from 71% to 89% positive, well above the Premier League average of 77%

Facilities and stadium investment now stands at 92% positive sentiment, from last year's 69%, reflecting the impact of the Club's new waterfront home

Cleanliness and overall welcome have increased significantly, rising from 66% to 93% and 67% to 79% respectively, moving well above league averages

Food and drink satisfaction has improved from 20% to 58%, now ranking among the top three in the Premier League

Everton's matchday operations have also been a standout success. Stewarding ranks first in the Premier League, while the overall attitude and performance of Club staff ranks third. This consistency of delivery from Everton's workforce is reflected across key supporter touchpoints, with ticket office staff ranked fifth and catering staff sixth in the league.

The Club has also delivered a best-in-class digital experience, ranking first in the Premier League for both WiFi connectivity and mobile phone signal. This is driven by Everton's partnership with HPE Aruba and the installation of a state-of-the-art distributed antenna system (DAS), providing enhanced 4G and 5G coverage across the entire stadium footprint.

Across the wider matchday offer, Everton also ranks within the top five Premier League clubs for 'fanzone experience' at the Budweiser Plaza (4th), cleanliness (3rd), in-stadium announcements (5th), matchday food and drink (4th), and the matchday programme (4th).

Together, these results position Hill Dickinson Stadium among the leading matchday venues in the Premier League and Europe.

Supporter sentiment

The report highlights a shift in supporter confidence, with all key sentiment measures showing substantial year-on-year increases to now sit above the Premier League average.

Overall, how positive supporters feel about the Club has surged from 33% to 94% (Premier League average: 79%)

Perception of Everton as a "well-run club" has risen from 6% to 80% (Premier League average: 73%), with last year's figure recorded prior to the takeover by The Friedkin Group

Confidence in the Club's long-term vision has increased from 28% to 75%, again above the league benchmark

This renewed confidence is also evident across wider governance and responsibility measures, with Everton performing at or above the Premier League average in recruiting the best possible squad, openness and transparency, maintaining the ethos and traditions of the Club, sustainable financial policy, and environmental impact.

Strong engagement and community connection

Supporters report feeling more engaged and valued, with Everton performing above the league average across a number of fan engagement measures - including listening and responding to supporters, communication around fixtures, engagement from Club leadership, and community initiatives.

The vast majority of supporters also believe the Club makes a significant contribution to the local community, underlining the continued impact of Everton's engagement with fans and the unwavering work of Everton in the Community beyond matchdays and demonstrating the Club's commitment to L4 and the areas immediately around Goodison Park.

A strong foundation for the future

These findings provide a powerful endorsement of Everton's first season at Hill Dickinson Stadium, demonstrating both a transformed matchday experience and a continued connection with supporters.

Everton's own post-match supporter surveys reinforce the findings of the Premier League's Fan Experience & Engagement Survey, highlighting a consistently strong in-stadium experience at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Supporters rate key elements, such as seat view and sightlines, staff friendliness and helpfulness, and pre-match communications among the highest-performing areas, with atmosphere and stadium entry also scoring strongly. These results underline the success of the Club's new home in delivering a high-quality matchday environment once supporters are inside the stadium footprint.

With continued investment in stadium facilities, fan engagement and community initiatives, the Club will look to build on this momentum as it enters its second season at its new home.

Content provided in an official Press Release from Everton FC

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