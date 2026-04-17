17/04/2026





Everton U21s take on Ipswich Town at Goodison Park tonight in their final game of the regular Premier League 2 season, with the Young Blues missing the cut for the playoffs.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm BST on Friday evening.

The Young Blues have slipped down the 29-team Premier League 2 table with a run of poor results, and are in 22nd place but would move up at least two places if they win tonight.

The top 16 teams in PL2 qualify for the playoffs with a knockout format to determine the PL2 Champions.

Teams finishing 17th to 24th will play off against the Top 8 finishers in the 2025-26 Professional Development League 2 -- Under-21 football's second tier, designed for those academies with Category 2 status. The result of these playoffs will determine their national champion.

Official Members of Everton FC are able to watch a live stream of the clash on EvertonTV+.

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