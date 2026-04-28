28/04/2026





For the second straight summer, Everton are facing a crucial transfer window. Last summer’s dealings saw the club deal with mass exits, while the hit-rate on those who arrived in the door has not been up to scratch.

Those summer shortcomings have contributed to a crumbling chase for Europe, and the lift of continental competition now looks unlikely. It’s time for the Toffees to make some tough decisions, strip the deadwood, and support a strong core.

I’ve attempted to audit the current squad ahead of the summer. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Keep), Mark Travers (Keep), Tom King (Keep)

One of the lowest priorities for the summer window. Though Jordan Pickford’s Achilles Heel on set-pieces into the 6-yard box has reared its head again in recent weeks, the England international is one of the few A-graders in the current squad.

Mark Travers and Tom King help fill homegrown quota and remain content with supporting roles.

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Keep), Jake O’Brien (Keep), Michael Keane (Keep), James Tarkowski (Keep), Vitalii Mykolenko (Keep), Nathan Patterson (Sell), Seamus Coleman (Release), Adam Aznou (Loan)

Michael Keane’s future has already been determined after the veteran signed an extension, and the expectation is that Vitalii Mykolenko’s extension clause will also be triggered — if it hasn’t already.

A decision must be made on the latter, who feels upgradeable. Do Everton cash in after the extension to free funds for a new left-back? Or sign a player to compete with, or replace, the Ukrainian? Mykloenko’s attacking limitations have been a frustration, despite his defensive showings. Adam Aznou, signed as competition last summer, has barely featured and needs a loan to aid his development.

James Tarkowski’s recent performances have caused concern, though there’s a supporting role for the vice-captain next season. That said, a sale should not be ruled out given his high wages, if a suitable replacement can be sourced.

The development of the team, however, hinges on the overdue implementation of a Jake O’Brien - Jarrad Branthwaite axis in central defence.

O’Brien’s much-needed move centrally means at least one, perhaps two, right-backs need to be signed in the summer. It appears, rightly, the end of the road for Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson at Everton.

Midfielders: James Garner (Keep), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Keep), Merlin Röhl (Keep), Tim Iroegbunam (Keep), Harrison Armstrong (Keep), Charly Alcaraz (Sell), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Release)

The major decision revolves around Idrissa Gana Gueye, whose deal expires in the summer. The Senegal international has made 25 Premier League starts, but will turn 37 in September and is among the club’s highest-earners.

Gueye’s exit could free funds for investment. Everton are perhaps one successful signing from a top-tier Premier League midfield, with both James Garner and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall excellent this season. Another signing of Dewsbury-Hall’s ilk would be welcomed.

Merlin Röhl and Tim Iroegbunam deserve another season of development as depth, while Harrison Armstrong has rich potential but has been reduced to watching games from the bench.

Charly Alcaraz, meanwhile, could be sacrificed to raise funds. The Argentine’s bright start has not been maintained and he’s been overtaken by Dewsbury-Hall in the pecking order. The 23-year-old has a combination of value and disposability that makes him a strong candidate for sale.

Wingers: Iliman Ndiaye (Keep), Jack Grealish (Keep), Dwight McNeil (Sell), Tyler Dibling (Loan)

The futures of Everton’s permanent wide players could be determined by decisions over last season’s loanees. There’s a willingness from club and player to turn Jack Grealish’s temporary transfer into a permanent gig, should the finances make sense.

Tyrique George has had little chance to impress since his January arrival, even if Moyes has been positive about the youngster publicly. However, a fee in excess of £25M cannot be sanctioned for a player who has not earned the manager’s trust.

Iliman Ndiaye is the club’s top talent and sure to attract rival interest. Keeping him from the clutches of wealthy suitors will be the clearest sign of the owners’ ambitions.

Dwight McNeil came close to an exit in January and, though he’s returned to favour, is another whose time at Everton looks up. An offer close to the £20M received from Crystal Palace in January represents good business. Tyler Dibling has struggled to settle and is another under-utilised youngster who badly needs more minutes.

Forwards: Beto (Keep), Thierno Barry (Sell)

If Everton are to really challenge the top teams, an upgrade at centre-forward is a must. Neither Beto nor Thierno Barry have proven the solution this season and have clear limitations.

Barry, at five years Beto’s junior and a £27M investment, appears the obvious keep, but recent performances and last month’s spat with the fans remains fresh in the mind. If Everton can recoup a large chunk of their investment from suitors enticed by Barry’s previous in La Liga, a parting could suit all parties.

Beto, in contrast, clearly gets what it means to play for the club and enjoyed a purple patch through the spring that shows he can be a threat when his strengths are played to.

Verdict: Everton need to be proactive this summer

An audit that leaves 15 senior players, three of which are goalkeepers, demonstrates the work that needs to be done this summer. The recruitment team needs to be shrewd, with a range of enticing free agents that offer real value.

Spend the bulk of the funds on the key areas that need strengthening, and flesh out the squad with loanees. Easier said than done, but the areas for upgrade are obvious.

//

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb