08/05/2026





Everton head to Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend with time running out to climb back into the European places. A four-game winless run has stalled the pursuit of continental competition, including an unwanted record-breaking run.

Manchester City’s 97th-minute equaliser on Monday night meant Everton became the first team in Premier League history to concede a result-altering stoppage-time goal in three consecutive fixtures.

However, that setback has not overly changed things in the race for Europe. Defeats for Brighton, Chelsea, and Fulham mean Everton remain in the mix, three points from Brentford, who occupy seventh as things stand.

The Blues also boast a strong recent record in this fixture. Everton are unbeaten in 10 meetings with Crystal Palace across all competitions, since losing a FA Cup tie in March 2022. Everton have won the last three Premier League encounters and have lost only one of the last 22.

Moyes’s men travel to Selhurst Park to face a Crystal Palace team buoyed by their European exploits. A 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk saw Palace progress to the Europa Conference League final on Thursday night, where the Eagles will take on Rayo Vallecano for the trophy in Leipzig later this month.

Team News

Crystal Palace team news

Evann Guessand could return for Crystal Palace, having resumed training this week. The Ivorian has been absent since the Conference League quarter-final against Fiorentina last month. Will Hughes returned from the bench in midweek, though Borna Sosa, Eddie Nketiah, and Cheick Doucoure remain out.

Oliver Glasner could look to rotate after Thursday’s tie, with Jorgen Strand Larsen, Jefferson Lerma, and Brennan Johnson all options to return to the side.

Everton team news

David Moyes sprung a surprise on Monday night with the inclusion of Merlin Röhl. The German made his first Premier League start since January, having played only 5 minutes of football across the club’s last 12 games. Röhl started in an unfavoured right-wing role and impressed, creating the best moment of the first half with one surge, before teeing up Thierno Barry to score after the break.

Barry’s brace off the bench also poses a headache for Moyes. The Frenchman is pushing for a start over Beto.

In terms of injuries, we await an update on Idrissa Gana Gueye, who was absent on Monday. Elsewhere, the Toffees remain without Jarrad Branthwaite and Jack Grealish. Both have seen their seasons ended, with hamstring and foot issues, respectively.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Ireogbunam; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Crystal Palace vs Everton: Match Details

Kick-off: 2:00 pm BST, Sunday 10 May 2026

Venue: Selhurst Park

Last Time: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace (5 October 2025)

Referee: Tom Bramall

Video Assistant Referee: Matt Donohue

How to Watch Crystal Palace vs Everton

The game will be televised on Sky Sports in the UK. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb