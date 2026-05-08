08/05/2026



(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton made history last time out, becoming the first team in the Premier League to concede result-altering goals in the 90th minute or later in three successive matches.

So often this term, it has been Everton who have stuck in games right until the end, managing to snatch a result late on, but the tables have unfortunately flipped in recent weeks, meaning David Moyes’s men have a huge fight on their hands if they are to make Europe.

Realistically, it would need 9 points from three games for Everton to get in the Top 6, and even that may not be enough. And 7th place also looks a longshot, but 8th, which will be enough for Conference League qualification should Manchester City win the FA Cup, or Chelsea win the FA Cup and finish in the top seven, could still be on.

However, Everton need to start picking up wins, and that must begin on Sunday at Selhurst Park. Here, we take a look at Crystal Palace.

Last Time Out

Oliver Glasner is leaving Palace at the end of the season, but his final game in charge of the Eagles will be a European final.

Palace beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 on Thursday at Selhurst Park, capping a 5-2 aggregate victory.

Yeremy Pino and Ismaila Sarr got the goals that sent Palace into their maiden European final, and their second showpiece match in the space of a year (not counting the Community Shield).

At one stage earlier this season, Palace were something of a crisis club, but they have kept themselves well clear of danger in the Premier League and now just have to beat Rayo Vallecano — who themselves are enjoying a miraculous European journey — to get their hands on yet more silverware before Glasner rides off into the sunset.

Crystal Palace's Recent Form

Palace’s last six Premier League results have seen them lose twice, draw twice and pick up two wins. However, they do come into this clash on the back of successive top-flight defeats.

5 March: Tottenham 1-3 Crystal Palace

15 March: Crystal Palace 0-0 Leeds United

12 April: Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle United

20 April: Crystal Palace 0-0 West Ham

25 April: Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace

3 May: Bournemouth 3-0 Crystal Palace

One to Watch

Sarr is no doubt a dangerman for Palace, while they spent big on Jorgen Strand-Larsen in January.

However, their comeback story this season has been Jean-Philippe Mateta. If not for a failed medical, the Frenchman would almost certainly have joined AC Milan in January.

Instead, he stayed put and, after a spell on the sidelines, he has returned to make a telling impact in the last month or so, in both Europe and the Premier League.

Given he started against Shakhtar, it seems likely Mateta will be rotated out of the starting XI on Sunday, but that just means Glasner has a top-quality option to call on from the bench. Everton must be wary.

What can Everton target?

Essentially, Everton must simply realise they still have something to play for, and Palace do not.

Glasser has confirmed he wants his players to “enjoy” the fact they have a European final to look forward to, and he has given them Friday off as a reward.

While the players may not have a literal hangover, the emotional tide can take its toll, and Everton simply have to rock up, play at their best and really show they want the prize that’s on offer.

All Everton should do is look at what Palace are on the brink of. Conference League qualification is very much up for grabs, and why can’t that be Everton, heading into a final, this time next year?

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