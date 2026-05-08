08/05/2026





Jack Grealish was an instant fan favourite from the moment pen was put to paper, but following the long-term foot stress fracture, Everton have been adapting effectively.

The 30-year-old is currently on a season-long loan at the Blues, and many of us Evertonians may question whether a permanent move is necessary.

The winger suffered the injury during the 1-0 win over former club Aston Villa back in January, and has since had surgery.

Before the setback, Grealish claimed two goals and six assists for the Toffees, and won the Premier League Player of the Month for August after an immediate impact. It was an incredible introduction to life on Merseyside, with the Englishman even being in contention for a spot in the World Cup squad this summer.

The rehabilitation process means Everton will be without Grealish for the foreseeable future, forcing Moyes to turn to other options, including Dwight McNeil, Tyrique George and, less frequently, Tyler Dibling.

The Glaswegian’s tendency to restrict youngsters’ playtime has meant that, for the majority of fixtures, McNeil has been given the nod. There is no doubt that George, if his loan move is made permanent, and Dibling are viewed as part of the Toffees’ long-term project, but their lack of chances this season could raise questions about their future at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Do the numbers make sense for Everton and Jack Grealish?

Grealish’s contract has a £50M option to buy but with the current state of the squad, and other priorities on the transfer list, perhaps a permanent move is not the route to go down.

Few would expect Everton to meet that asking price, but even a reduced fee represents risk. Not least due to the wages of Grealish, who turns 31 in September. Everton are reportedly currently covering around 75% (£225k) of his £300k-a-week wages.

Tyler Dibling is contracted to the Toffees until 2029, and Tyrique George’s loan from Chelsea contains a £25M buy option, on which a decision is still to be made.

Grealish’s age makes his permanent signing short-termism, at a time when Moyes has made frequent reference to the long-term transitional project at Everton.

“This club is too big, too strong a football club. It shouldn't have been in that (relegation) position. We've got to keep growing,” the Scot said recently.

If growth is the objective, Moyes must place trust in youngsters to lead the Toffees for the future. If Everton can be in contention for Europe without Jack Grealish, it could be argued that there is no point splashing the cash for someone whose returns may soon diminish.

There will be plenty of alternatives available, both within the current squad and with the summer transfer window coming up. There is an opportunity to improve the squad with the right deals. The Toffees’ future is bright, and it does not need to come at a superstar price tag.

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