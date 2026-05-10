10/05/2026





If you wanted a case study on how to let a tired opponent off the hook, look no further than today’s 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park. Facing a Palace side likely still nursing hangovers from their midweek European heroics, Everton once again showed the tactical flexibility of a lamp post.

Another dreadful result from a winning position effectively kills any lingering European pipe dreams.

The Moyesiah's Mid-Table Mediocrity

Let’s be real: Palace were there for the taking. They’ve played a ridiculous amount of football lately, and we had a week to prepare. Instead of going for the jugular, we sat back after Tarkowski’s early opener and invited them onto us.

The second half was even worse. Despite Beto putting us back in front, the inevitability of the equalizer from Everton tormentor-in-chief Jean-Phillipe Mateta felt like a slow-motion car crash.

We lacked any "dogs of war" mentality to see it out, and the substitutions — or lack thereof — were vintage David Moyes: too little, too late, and too ineffective.

Player Ratings:

Player Rating The Verdict Jordan Pickford 7 Kept us in it with five saves. Can’t blame him for the defence treating the penalty area like a gift shop. James Tarkowski 6 Scored a great header, but looked leaden-footed against Sarr. The leader of a backline that has forgotten how to keep a clean sheet. Jake O’Brien 5 Still looks like he’s learning on the job. Nervous on the ball and struggled with Palace’s movement. Michael Keane 4 At this point, his inclusion is a social experiment. Zero tackles won. Zero presence. The ghost of defending past. Vitalii Mykolenko 5 Booked early and played like he was walking on eggshells. Offers nothing going forward lately. Tim Iroegbunam 6 Put in a shift, but he’s being asked to do the work of three men while the veterans around him spectate. James Garner 5 A passenger for large spells. Needs to stop pointing and start playing. Yellow card was avoidable. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 5 Supposed to be the creative spark, but the spark plug is fouled. Looked tired by the hour mark. Merlin Röhl 6 Some bright sparks again, but clearly not a natural winger. Moyes is going to ruin his confidence playing him out of position. Iliman Ndiaye 6 The only player who looks like he’s enjoyed a football in his life. Sadly, no one is on his wavelength. Beto 7 Took his goal well and actually put himself about. Deserves better service than hopeful punts.

Subs: Thierno Barry (N/A), Tyrique George (N/A), Charly Alcaraz (N/A). Too little, too late..

The Moyesiah Complex

The narrative will be "it's a tough place to go" and "Palace are a good side." The reality is we are 10th and drifting. Without Grealish and Branthwaite, the lack of depth and tactical imagination is glaring. We had the fresh legs and the lead twice, yet we settled for a point as if we were fighting relegation.

If this was the "final effort" for Europe, it was a whimper, not a bang. We’re safe, but Moyes is so godamn boring. I really don't feel like giving him any points.

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