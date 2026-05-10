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Moyes insists Everton ‘not out of it yet’ in race for Europe despite latest setback
David Moyes has insisted that Everton are ‘not out’ of the race for European football despite more dropped points at Crystal Palace.
The Toffees twice led at Selhurst Park but were unable to hold on for the points, in what has frustratingly been a recurring theme in recent weeks. The result extends the club’s winless Premier League run to five games and leaves Everton 10th in the table, four points adrift of the European places.
An end-to-end game featured four goals and no shortage of incidents, with James Tarkowski opening the scoring early on, before some slack defending allowed Ismaila Sarr to level before the break.
Beto’s super solo effort restored the lead, only for Jean-Philippe Mateta’s equaliser to dent dreams of a European place.
For most watching on, it was a case of déjà vu and a script that was painfully predictable. Shortcomings in both boxes again reared their ugly head, adding to a recent run that looks likely to leave the season’s review as a case of what might have been.
Moyes’s post-match chat featured frustration and a bemoaning his side’s lack of killer instinct.
"We did okay. We gave up some chances — the game could have been 4-4 or 5-5 at one point. We are trying to win at the moment, but we missed some big chances to make it 2-0,” he reflected to Match of the Day.
“They did as well - but we had a chance to go 2-0, and we didn't take it. Maybe if we had got that after midweek, it might have been a different game. Credit to Crystal Palace, they stuck in."
Everton now need to win the remaining fixtures against Sunderland and Tottenham to have any chance of a place in Europe next season. Despite that, Moyes insists their ambitions are not over.
"It's amazing that we are actually talking about Everton possibly being in Europe with two games to go — and we're not out of it yet. It's getting tougher every game we're not winning.”
Reader Comments (12)
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2 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:20:55
4 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:22:59
5 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:45:02
6 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:47:17
Blagger
7 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:48:19
8 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:54:25
Sack him...now. put Bainsey in charge for the last two games!!
0-0 at Burnley away is a sacking offence in itself!
9 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:57:44
10 Posted 10/05/2026 at 19:02:55
Bournemouth
Brighton
Palace
Brentford & even
Newcastle... would've got us higher in the league even with that fucking VAR system in place & given more minutes to the new players...& given us a really good go in both Cups too!
Time to get gone. Moyes!!!
11 Posted 10/05/2026 at 19:05:47
12 Posted 10/05/2026 at 19:14:39
Surely we can out do palace for a very very good manager?
13 Posted 10/05/2026 at 19:22:52
But you do wonder now this summer whether the opportunity can arise to try and go all out for Bournemouth's Iraola.
It will be a test for TFG to see if they really have ambition here to build a club that can seriously go places again and challenge for Cups, play in Europe or are they just content to sit there and make an easy excuse every year that we are taking baby steps, which for me, is an excuse because it does not take 3 years anymore, clubs build very quickly nowadays.
Only time will tell but we obviously need to vastly improve this entire squad.
Moyes has his own weaknesses which can't be overlooked however, the stupid rigidity of playing O'Brien right back when you have a young Scotland international sitting on the bench and has actually looked ok, no worse than O'Brien's performances anyway, when he has sporadically been given chances.
The Keane and Tarkowski partnership isn't working which is all the more reason why Jake O'Brien should have been in the middle the moment of Branthwaite's injury.
The refusal to give Aznou any serious game time when you have a very very limited and now exposed Mykolenko playing left back is also baffling.
The lack of game time for Tyrique George, a player who offers a rare commodity in our team, pace and directness.
The pointless signing and gross misuse of Tyler Dibling.
The bizarre bordering on insane hooking of Beto even when he's looking sharp and not tiring for Barry every week at the same time of the game, feels almost like a factory setting.
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1 Posted 10/05/2026 at 18:20:03