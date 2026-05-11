11/05/2026



(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

If the result against Manchester City was the hammer blow to Everton’s morale, then Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was probably the start of the nail going into the coffin when it comes to the Toffees’ European ambitions for next season.

There’s still a chance, ever so slight, heading into the last two games, but it does look like it’ll be a disappointing end to a season of progression, but one that could result in some bitter taste in the mouth.

Here’s what we learned...

Wharton shows Everton what they are missing

I don’t think either team played particularly well at Selhurst Park. Then again, I don’t think either team were awful. There’s a paradox for you.

What it was, was a match featuring two teams who are not fantastic in possession. Oliver Glasner’s team do not thrive on the ball, so if Evertonians think the Austrian could make the ideal candidate to come in and replace Moyes this summer, just a word of warning — don’t suddenly expect the team to be hugely better in possession.

But what Palace do have, that Everton lacked, is a player capable of making everything tick in the middle of the park.

James Garner played well enough, but he is not the metronomic presence that Adam Wharton can be, and he was at his best, completing 52/63 passes, creating two chances and hitting the woodwork late on.

In a game of panic, Wharton felt like the only cool head, and that is where Everton must look to improve in the summer.

Moyes needs to act (But will he?)

I can’t keep repeating myself on Michael Keane and James Tarkowski, but I’m going to do it anyway: They do not work!

Tarkowski’s drop-off since he regularly has had to partner with Keane again has been stark.

Keane was arguably at fault for the first Palace goal, and both he and Tarkowski thought it was best to run back towards the goal-line, rather than go and engage Jean-Philippe Mateta, for Palace’s second equaliser.

It has to be time to move on from this partnership, and Moyes must act. Jake O’Brien is a centre-back and must now be moved into the centre of defence for the final two games. Give Nathan Patterson a chance there, or if Idrissa Gana Gueye is back fit, slot him into midfield and put Garner out wide.

Heck, even Merlin Röhl could play there, or just put Seamus Coleman in for a game. Anything (!) but another shot at this dismal Keane - Tarkowski pairing.

It's not time to give in!

It’s all very doom and gloom but, taking a step back, Everton are 2 points off 8th, which will be enough to secure European football if Manchester City win the FA Cup (or, albeit this is more unlikely, Chelsea win the Cup and finish in the Top 7), with two games to go.

Everyone would have taken that at the start of the season, and you’re fibbing if you say otherwise.

That’s not to say we cannot look at the last few week especially, and criticise Moyes and the squad. They have all fallen short, in their own ways, when it mattered most. Iliman Ndiaye has been woeful, Tarkowski and Keane have been shocking, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed three golden chances on Sunday.

But it’s not over until it’s over. It looks incredibly unlikely, and Everton will need other results to go their way, but if they can take 4 to 6 points from their last two matches, then they may just sneak into the Top 8.

It’s the hope that kills you, yet I still can’t help but have some… even if it is now fading fast.

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