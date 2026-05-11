11/05/2026

Huddersfield Town U21s 3 - 1 Everton U21s [AET]





Everton U21s take on Huddersfield Town in the Professional Development League play-off semi-final on Monday 11 May (7pm BST kick-off).

Official Members of the club are able to watch a live stream of the clash on EvertonTV+.

Paul Tait's young Blues, who defeated Watford and Brentford in previous rounds of the competition, will take on the Terriers at Accu Stadium.

Everton levelled it from a corner that was credited to Shea Pita (45+1') in added time before the break after the home side took the lead.

Substitute Kingsford Boakye was sent off after getting a second yellpw card for a dive in extra time and the 10 men of Everton could not stop the home side scoring two more goals to progress to the play-off final, ending the season for the Young Blues.

Everton U21s: G Pickford, Davis, Samuels-Smith, Welch, Thomas, Foster, Pita, Bates, Catesby, Akarakiri, Graham.

Subs: Patrick, Olayiwola, Van Schoor, Benjamin, (Boakye [Y:__';YR:95'])

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