Michael Kenrick 11/05/2026 6comments  |  Jump to last
Huddersfield Town U21s 3 - 1 Everton U21s [AET]

Everton U21s take on Huddersfield Town in the Professional Development League play-off semi-final on Monday 11 May (7pm BST kick-off). 

Official Members of the club are able to watch a live stream of the clash on EvertonTV+.

Paul Tait's young Blues, who defeated Watford and Brentford in previous rounds of the competition, will take on the Terriers at Accu Stadium.

Everton levelled it from a corner that was credited to Shea Pita (45+1') in added time before the break after the home side took the lead. 

Substitute Kingsford Boakye was sent off after getting a second yellpw card for a dive in extra time and the 10 men of Everton could not stop the home side scoring two more goals to progress to the play-off final, ending the season for the Young Blues. 

Everton U21s: G Pickford, Davis, Samuels-Smith, Welch, Thomas, Foster, Pita, Bates, Catesby, Akarakiri, Graham.

 Subs: Patrick, Olayiwola, Van Schoor, Benjamin, (Boakye [Y:__';YR:95'])

 

 

 

 

Reader Comments (6)

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Dave Abrahams
1 Posted 11/05/2026 at 20:08:29
1-1 at half time with Pita getting the credit for Everton’s goal although some are saying it was a comedy own goal.
Dave Abrahams
2 Posted 11/05/2026 at 20:58:34
No luck for anyone watching this game it’s still 1-1 and gone to extra time, mind you there Isla bonus for the fans watching on TV —Danny Catamira is a co-commontater!
Si Cooper
3 Posted 11/05/2026 at 21:44:04
What happened to Pita, Dave? I’d forgotten about this game and only caught it from 66 minutes, and I didn’t see Pita on the pitch from that time. He has been a pretty influential player in the last few games.
The game was meandering at 1-1, with Everton pretty much in control without actually threatening, until the (seemingly harsh) sending off of Kingsley Boake for diving in the first period of extra time, but then all the momentum swung their way and they made it count with two fairly straightforward goals to take the victory at 3-1.
Braided Graham didn’t get any real opportunities in the 50 odd minutes I saw.
Mike Gaynes
4 Posted 11/05/2026 at 21:56:40
Great times for former Young Blues. Ellis Simms promoted to the PL with Lampard's Coventry. Kieran Dowell and John Lundstram now headed for Wembley with Hull to take their chance for the PL. And Beni Baningime still atop the SPL with Hearts after beating Rangers.
Dave Abrahams
5 Posted 11/05/2026 at 22:14:42
Si (3) I never saw the game Si I rely on getting my information from other websites.
James Flynn
6 Posted 11/05/2026 at 00:33:15
Mike (4) - And some love for Jake Bidwell, if he rings a bell.

Left us, then 15 years in the lower leagues, finally getting a shot at the Prem.

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