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Everton U21s lose to Huddersfield Town in play-off semi-final
Huddersfield Town U21s 3 - 1 Everton U21s [AET]
Everton U21s take on Huddersfield Town in the Professional Development League play-off semi-final on Monday 11 May (7pm BST kick-off).
Official Members of the club are able to watch a live stream of the clash on EvertonTV+.
Paul Tait's young Blues, who defeated Watford and Brentford in previous rounds of the competition, will take on the Terriers at Accu Stadium.
Everton levelled it from a corner that was credited to Shea Pita (45+1') in added time before the break after the home side took the lead.
Substitute Kingsford Boakye was sent off after getting a second yellpw card for a dive in extra time and the 10 men of Everton could not stop the home side scoring two more goals to progress to the play-off final, ending the season for the Young Blues.
Everton U21s: G Pickford, Davis, Samuels-Smith, Welch, Thomas, Foster, Pita, Bates, Catesby, Akarakiri, Graham.
Subs: Patrick, Olayiwola, Van Schoor, Benjamin, (Boakye [Y:__';YR:95'])
Reader Comments (6)
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2 Posted 11/05/2026 at 20:58:34
3 Posted 11/05/2026 at 21:44:04
The game was meandering at 1-1, with Everton pretty much in control without actually threatening, until the (seemingly harsh) sending off of Kingsley Boake for diving in the first period of extra time, but then all the momentum swung their way and they made it count with two fairly straightforward goals to take the victory at 3-1.
Braided Graham didn’t get any real opportunities in the 50 odd minutes I saw.
4 Posted 11/05/2026 at 21:56:40
5 Posted 11/05/2026 at 22:14:42
6 Posted 11/05/2026 at 00:33:15
Left us, then 15 years in the lower leagues, finally getting a shot at the Prem.
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1 Posted 11/05/2026 at 20:08:29