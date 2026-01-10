15/05/2026





Everton host Sunderland in the club's final home fixture of the 2025-26 Premier League season this weekend.

A five-game winless run has put the brakes on the Blues’ push for Europe, with maximum points required against Saturday’s visitors to maintain fading hopes.

Last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace saw the Toffees twice lead, but goals from Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta ensured the Eagles took home a share of the spoils. Recent defensive lapses have been an issue, and it’s now five games without a clean sheet. Shoring up the backline should be the first step towards snapping the winless streak.

The fixture will conclude the club’s first campaign at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton have taken 23 points from the previous 18 games at the ground, recording six wins, five draws, and seven losses.

Sunderland, who have impressed on their return to the top tier, visit Hill Dickinson for the second time this season. The Black Cats won on penalties in the FA Cup’s third round back in January.

Team News

Everton team news

David Moyes will provide an update on Idrissa Gana Gueye ahead of the clash, with the veteran having missed the last two fixtures. Last week, Moyes said the 36-year-old’s issue ‘was not a serious injury’ and expected him back ‘soon’. Gana Gueye was not pictured in the training gallery photos posted on Thursday.

The fixture could see Seamus Coleman make his final home appearance for Everton. The club captain’s deal is due to expire in the summer.

Jack Grealish and Jarrad Branthwaite are confirmed absentees, with each having seen their season ended prematurely.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland are set to be without centre-back Dan Ballard through suspension. The Northern Ireland international will serve the second of a three-game ban, following his straight red card for pulling the hair of Wolves forward Tolu Arokodare. Romaine Mundle is also sidelined with a thigh injury.

Everton Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Ireogbunam; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto.

Everton vs Sunderland: Match Details

Kick-off: 3:00 pm BST, Sunday 17 May 2026

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium

Last Time: Everton 1-1 Sunderland - Sunderland won 3-0 on penalties (10 January 2026)

Referee: John Brooks

Video Assistant Referee: Tony Harrington

How to Watch Everton vs Sunderland

The game will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. All can follow updates here, on the ToffeeWeb Live Forum.

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