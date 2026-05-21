21/05/2026



(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Right, here we are. The 2025-26 season is coming to an end and, officially, Everton have nothing to play for when it comes to their own aspirations, other than restoring some pride, trying to ensure the season does not end with a winless run of seven games, and hopefully finishing in the top half.

To do that, Everton will need to beat Tottenham, and for Spurs, Sunday’s game has a lot more riding on it.

It’s nice, at least, to have the shoe on the other foot heading into a final-day relegation decider.

Spurs know a draw will be enough to keep them up, but if they lose, and West Ham beat Leeds United, then the most shocking relegation in Premier League history is on the cards.

And wouldn’t it be nice to send one of the “big 6” down”?

So, what can we expect from Spurs?

LAST TIME OUT

Spurs lost 2-1 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday — it was that win for the Blues that officially ended Everton’s European ambitions, albeit last week’s defeat to Sunderland was really the final nail in the coffin.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team went into that game knowing a draw would be enough to secure their Premier League status, given their far superior goal difference compared to West Ham.

But, as they did against Leeds at home in their previous match, Spurs simply bottled it. When the pressure is on, this team simply has not had the mettle to get the results they have needed to avoid this scrap going to the final day.

Spurs started brightly, but fell behind to Enzo Fernandez’s strike and went 2-0 down midway through the second half. However, that man Richarlison pulled one back to set up a grandstand finale. James Maddison came on and created plenty of threat, but Chelsea held out.

SPURS’ FORM

Spurs have played six games under Roberto De Zerbi:

April 12th: Sunderland 1-0 Spurs

April 18th: Spurs 2-2 Brighton

April 25th: Wolves 0-1 Spurs

May 3rd: Aston Villa 1-2 Spurs

May 11th: Spurs 1-1 Leeds

May 19th: Chelsea 2-1 Spurs

ONE TO WATCH: Richarlison

Richarlison has come in for so much stick in his time at Spurs, mostly from pundits, albeit from some of their fans, too.

Well, he’s their leading scorer this season, and frankly, whenever he has been fit and playing across his time at the club, has been one of their best performers.

He also has a horrid habit of scoring — or at the very least being involved in a goal — against Everton.

Since he joined Spurs in 2022, Richarlison has scored four league goals in six league games against the Toffees. In fact, he only has more goal involvements for Spurs in the competition against Liverpool (6) than he does Everton (5).

WHAT CAN EVERTON TARGET?

Fear. Panic. Stress.

We can all remember what it was like when Bournemouth rocked up to Everton on the final day of 2022-23. The Cherries had nothing to play for and Everton, like Spurs, needed to win to be absolutely sure of safety.

It took an Abdoulaye Doucoure screamer, plus a vital save late on from Jordan Pickford, for Everton to get over the line.

David Moyes must urge his men to play on that fear and the tension in the crowd, especially if news begins to drift in that West Ham are ahead — then the pressure is really on.

Spurs haven’t won a home league game since December 6. And Moyes really needs a positive performance, or the heat will really be on from the fans this summer.

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