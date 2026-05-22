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“I genuinely believe there’s more to come” — James Garner scoops Everton’s top awards after standout season
James Garner has said there is ‘more to come’ from both himself and the team after being named Everton’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at the club’s end-of-season awards.
Garner has been recognised for an excellent individual season, in which the 25-year-old has scored twice and provided seven assists in the Premier League.
The midfielder has become an integral part of the side under David Moyes, and was rewarded with a senior England debut in March.
Garner leads the Premier League for both tackles (116) and interceptions (58) heading into the final weekend, numbers which emphasise his all-action influence on the Everton side.
After being presented with his awards double, Garner said he believes that there is still room to improve as an individual and collective next season.
“I feel like I’ve come into my own this season, so I’m really happy to be recognised by the players and fans,” he said.
“I genuinely believe there’s more to come from me - and the whole team.”
Elsewhere, Courtney Brosnan took home the Women’s Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season awards, while Iliman Ndiaye was presented with the Goal of the Season award for his sole strike at Sunderland.
Leighton Baines and outgoing club captain Seamus Coleman were also both recognised for their achievements at Everton.
Everton end-of-season award winners 2025-26
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Men’s Player of the Season: James Garner
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Men’s Players’ Player of the Season: James Garner
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Women’s Player of the Season: Courtney Brosnan
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Women’s Players’ Player of the Season: Courtney Brosnan
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Men’s Young Player of the Season: Harrison Armstrong
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Women’s Young Player of the Season: Ruby Mace
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Goal of the Season: Iliman Ndiaye vs Sunderland
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Everton u-21 Player of the Season: Braiden Graham
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Everton Giant: Leighton Baines
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Howard Kendall Award: Seamus Coleman
Read more - Opposition in focus: What Everton should expect from Tottenham
Reader Comments (2)
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2 Posted 22/05/2026 at 10:13:56
Gana is unlikely to be able to keep going much longer if he stays on at all and we need a more comfortable on the ball player than Tim Iroegbunam who does have energy but lacks the class on the ball.
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1 Posted 22/05/2026 at 10:00:20
Better than most.