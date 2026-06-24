24/06/2026





Just two weeks in to the biggest World Cup ever and the pace is hotting up as we transition to the final group games, played simultaneously per group, despite many being rendered meaningless because of the 'head-to-head criterion'.

Six games to watch tonight as Groups A, B and C wrap up, with Mexico already through to the Round of 32 and Haiti going home.

Wednesday 24 June 2026



20:00 Bosnia-Herzegovina v Qatar (Group B) — ITV 4

20:00 Switzerland v Canada (Group B) — ITV 1

23:00 Morocco v Haiti (Group C) — BBC 2

23:00 Scotland v Brazil (Group C) — BBC 1

02:00 Czechia v Mexico (Group A) — BBC 1

02:00 South Africa v South Korea (Group A) — BBC 2

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