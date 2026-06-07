07/06/2026



(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

It's only been two weeks since the end of the Premier League campaign, and even amid the disappointment of the run-in, it's already starting to feel like long summer.

The World Cup will offer a distraction, but club football remains the be-all and end-all for many. With that in mind, here are some key dates to keep an eye on over the summer.

June 11: World Cup starts

The FIFA World Cup begins on Thursday with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa in the opening fixture (8pm BST). Everton have four names at this summer's tournament, with Nathan Patterson and Scotland starting their tournament against Haiti on June 14th.

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye feature for the first time when Senegal take on France (June 16th), while Jordan Pickford and England commence their campaign against Croatia on June 19th.

June 15: Summer transfer window opens

Although confirmation of deals are already starting to filter in, the summer transfer window officially opens on June 15th. David Moyes has stressed the importance of completing summer business early, with a desire for the bulk of new signings to be in place before pre-season starts.

An approach for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is underway in an encouraging sign, though recent reports have tempered transfer expectations.

June 19th: Premier League fixtures released (10am)

Everton will discover their full fixture list for the 2026/27 Premier League season on June 19th, with the club's schedule set for release at 10am BST.

July 19: World Cup final

July 19th will mark the end of the 2026 World Cup in North America. Should any of Everton's representatives reach the final, they will be handed a post-tournament break before returning for pre-season. The bulk of the squad are expected to return for pre-season in late June.

August 12: Everton vs Newcastle, Edinburgh 5.15pm

Everton have confirmed only one pre-season fixture so far. The Toffees take on Newcastle United in the Scottish capital on August 12th. The fixture will take place at Murrayfield Stadium.

August 22-23: Premier League opening weekend

The 2026/27 Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 22nd and 23rd.

September 1: Transfer Deadline Day (window closes at 11pm UK time)

The summer transfer window will close for Premier League clubs on September 1st, at 11pm BST.

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