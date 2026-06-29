29/06/2026





Everton are reportedly nearing an agreement with Middlesbrough for Hayden Hackney.

The club's interest in Hackney first emerged earlier in the summer, with Boro rejecting multiple offers for the 24-year-old midfielder. Talks have continued between Everton and the Championship side, with various outlets reporting that an agreement is now imminent.

The Telegraph's John Percy has claimed negotiations are now approaching a conclusion, with Boro having rejected 'at least three' previous offers. Ben Jacobs, of Give Me Sport and talkSPORT, has reported that Everton have agreed a £25m fee for Hackney.

The fee coming out from several sources is an initial £16.5m, potentially rising to £25m with add-ons. Paul Joyce has reported that an additional £5m is dependent on appearances, with a further £3m linked to Champions League qualification and England recognition.

That latter figure would place Hackney just outside the top 10 most expensive transfers in Everton history. He was named Championship Player of the Season in 2025/26 after scoring five times and adding seven assists, for a Middlesbrough side who lost out in the second-tier play-off final.

Middlesbrough won only two of their final eight league games to fall out of automatic promotion contention, after Hackney sustained a groin injury that ruled him out of the run-in. He returned in the play-off final, but was unable to prevent defeat to Hull City at Wembley.

Read more - Is Hayden Hackney the right midfielder for Everton?

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