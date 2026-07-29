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Man City leave Jack Grealish out of Asia tour squad as winger’s future remains uncertain
Jack Grealish has not been included in the Manchester City squad for the club's upcoming pre-season tour of Asia.
Despite returning to Manchester City for pre-season after his loan spell at Everton last season, Grealish has not been selected in the 28-player group that will depart for a three-match trip to Hong Kong and Seoul.
The 30-year-old continues to be linked with a return to Everton, after recapturing his form during a loan spell with the Blues last season. Grealish's campaign was curtailed due to a foot injury sustained in January and he continues his recovery from that issue.
Enzo Maresca was coy on Grealish's future when discussing the winger last week, praising him personally, but admitting his immediate future is unclear.
"At the moment, he is here. He is a Manchester City player. I always said the same. In any club I join, I like to know if there are players that belong to the club," Maresca said.
"It's my duty to try to coach them. Jack is here. I have a good relationship with Jack since I left. Also, we keep in touch, and the reason why is because he has a big heart and he is a very good guy. So this is the reason why and then we see what happens."
Grealish has entered the final 12 months of the contract he signed when arriving at the Etihad from Aston Villa for a £100m fee in 2021.
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2 Posted 29/07/2026 at 09:34:51
They will continue to assess him in training.
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1 Posted 29/07/2026 at 09:08:26
He's not fully recovered so him going on a tour with them would seem weird?