15/06/2026





Winger Isaac Heath has completed a permanent move away from Everton to join Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee after spending last season on loan at Accrington Stanley.

Heath, who joined the Toffees aged 13, developed through the Club’s Academy ranks before becoming a regular with Everton Under-18s during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

Frequent appearances for the Under-21s followed a year later, and in 2024-25, Heath won the Club’s Under-21s Player of the Season award, notching 6 goal contributions in 16 Premier League 2 matches while operating in a range of positions including central-midfield, full-back and winger.

Last summer, he made up the numbers in the senior side with game time in three pre-season friendlies against Accrington Stanley, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United but never got to play for the first team in the Premier League.

Heath said: “I'm delighted to get the move over the line. This feels like the right club for me at this stage of my career, and my conversations with the manager played a big part in my decision to come here.

“We spoke in depth about how I fit into the team's style of play and the plans for me going forward, which really excited me. I'm just looking forward to getting started now.”

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