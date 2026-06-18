18/06/2026





Everton are likely to see another highly rated young prospect continue his development away from Finch Farm, with reports suggesting Academy midfielder Demi Akarakiri is set to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Serie A side Cagliari.

Demi Akarakiri has had a good season for Everton Academy, breaking into the U21s and showing he can be a versatile and trusted option across several youth and senior-affiliated cup competitions.

During the 2025-26 season just finished, the 17-year-old central midfielder split his development between Everton U18s (12 appearances) and U21s (10 appearances).

Operating primarily as a deep-lying progressor and central hub, Akarakiri's impact last season was measured through his passing maturity and tactical discipline rather than raw goal-scoring metrics.

Akarakiri's move to Serie A side Cagliari Calcio has accelerated quickly, with reports indicating that the player is traveling to Sardinia for his medical before officially putting pen to paper. The background on his abrupt departure from Finch Farm highlights a growing trend in modern youth recruitment.

After arriving at Everton from Arsenal’s academy in 2024, Akarakiri quickly became highly regarded on Merseyside. Everton opened discussions regarding a fresh professional contract earlier in 2026; however, negotiations dragged on without a resolution, allowing continental clubs to pounce as his deal wound down.

The deciding factor for the move appears to be the pathway offered by the Italian side. Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini openly hinted at the signing by stating that a teenager coming from the Premier League isn’t moving to Italy just to play youth football (Primavera). Cagliari is pitching an immediate spot in their senior matchday setups.

Under manager Fabio Pisacane, Cagliari is actively seeking to rebuild their midfield engine room, especially with Michael Folorunsho expected to return to Napoli. Cagliari's recruitment team views Akarakiri’s technical composure and athleticism as a perfect fit for the physical demands of Serie A.

While losing a bright academy prospect on a free transfer represents a maddening developmental setback for Everton, it gives Akarakiri a direct pathway into top-flight European football. No doubt the first-hand experience of watching what has happened to Tyler Dibling in what should have been a breakthrough season at the hands of the Finch Farm experts has left a lasting impression…

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