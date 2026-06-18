18/06/2026



Coby Ebere during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 in October 2025 (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Coby Ebere during the Vertu Trophy match between Bradford City and Everton U21 in October 2025

Everton say goodbye to another young player from the Academy as Coby Ebere leaves Finch Farm having secured a 3-year deal with Serbian side FK Cukaricki.

Background

Coby Ebere is a fast, powerful, and highly skillful attacker who joined the Everton Academy at the age of 11. Born in Germany, he moved to England in 2017 and steadily progressed through the Finch Farm youth ranks. Though he predominantly operates out wide as an inverted left winger, his physical stature and finishing ability also allow him to lead the line as a central striker.

Everton tied Ebere down to his first professional contract in September 2022. Following consistent development and a transition into the Under-21 setup, the club announced a subsequent 2-year contract extension in July 2025, securing his future at Finch Farm until June 2027.

Everton U18s

Ebere established himself as a lethal goalscorer during his time with the Under-18s, particularly during a standout 2023-24 season where he averaged more than a goal per game in the U18 Premier League. 38 appearances, 20 goals and 2 assists.

Everton U21s

Since breaking into the Under-21 side, Ebere has adjusted to the more physical demands of the Premier League 2, the EFL Trophy, and the National League Cup, operating heavily on the left flank. 33 appearances, 2 goals and 3 assists.

Everton First Team

Coby Ebere never played for the Everton first team in his four seasons with the club, but the young academy winger — alongside other fellow Under-21 prospects like Roman Dixon, Martin Sherif, and Isaac Heath — was called up by the senior side and named as an unused substitute for the Premier League fixture away against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on 15 February 2025 but he was just making up the numbers for David Moyes.

ToffeeWeb Verdict

Ebere remains one of the physically imposing wingers developed at Finch Farm. After tearing up the U18 league in 2023, his primary challenge has been replicating that ruthless goalscoring form at the U21 level. With his contract running until 2027, the coming seasons should have been pivotal for him to push for senior squad involvement or secure a developmental loan move.

But instead, he has chosen the comparative obscurity of the Serbian SuperLiga... which at least brings with it a greater chance of playing European football — FK Čukarički have qualified for the Europa League or the Conference League 6 times in the last 10 years.

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