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The 2026 World Cup — Day 16
Today sees the penultimate batch of six games in the next three groups to be decided before we move into the Round of 32 on Sunday.
Everton's best player, Iliman Ndiaye, has struggled to get selected for Senegal, playing only 25 minutes of the first group game, raising uncomfortable questions about the lack of end-product from his dazzling dribbles.
Friday 26 June 2026
20:00 Norway v France (Group I) — ITV 1
20:00 Senegal v Iraq (Group I) — ITV 4
01:00 Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia (Group H) — ITV 4 01:00 Uruguay v Spain (Group H) — ITV 1
04:00 Egypt v Iran (Group G) — BBC 2
04:00 New Zealand v Belgium (Group G) — BBC 1
Reader Comments (18)
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2 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:00:38
But yet again, our brilliant dribbler, Iliman Ndiaye, does not. He is left on the bench.
3 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:06:07
From which they score!
4 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:07:16
Just hit it!
5 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:07:31
6 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:11:31
Natural justice served.
7 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:13:59
Good decision.
8 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:19:36
9 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:20:31
10 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:20:37
11 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:21:56
12 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:32:38
13 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:33:28
No fatigue with Dembele. Iraq's #14 Iqbal is a great technical midfielder
14 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:02:39
Keeper has kept it a bit respectable, but France have the skill set to rip these guys.
15 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:12:44
16 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:15:52
17 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:17:34
18 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:21:41
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1 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:00:29