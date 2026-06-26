Michael Kenrick 26/06/2026 18comments  |  Jump to last

Today sees the penultimate batch of six games in the next three groups to be decided before we move into the Round of 32 on Sunday. 

Everton's best player, Iliman Ndiaye, has struggled to get selected for Senegal, playing only 25 minutes of the first group game, raising uncomfortable questions about the lack of end-product from his dazzling dribbles.  

 

Friday 26 June 2026

20:00 Norway v France  (Group I) — ITV 1  
20:00 Senegal v Iraq (Group I) — ITV 4  
01:00 Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia (Group H) — ITV 4  01:00 Uruguay v Spain (Group H) — ITV 1 
04:00 Egypt v Iran (Group G) — BBC 2 
04:00 New Zealand v Belgium (Group G) — BBC 1

 

Reader Comments (18)

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Edward Rogers
1 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:00:29
No Illy again!!!
Michael Kenrick
2 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:00:38
Idrissa Gana Gueye starts for Senegal...

But yet again, our brilliant dribbler, Iliman Ndiaye, does not. He is left on the bench.
Michael Kenrick
3 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:06:07
Idrissa with a typical shot, I think, going wide before it was deflected for a corner...

From which they score!
Michael Kenrick
4 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:07:16
Brilliant Dembele goal in the other game.

Just hit it!
Jim Bennings
5 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:07:31
France look like the team to stop in this tournament, should be 3-0 up after 6 minutes
Michael Kenrick
6 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:11:31
And Senegal jump over Scotland in the third-place table, sending them home (as it stands).

Natural justice served.
Michael Kenrick
7 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:13:59
Red card for stupid last-man foul by Iraq.

Good decision.
Jim Bennings
8 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:19:36
Dembele with another cracker, what a player.
Michael Kenrick
9 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:20:31
That was a superb finish from Dembele.
Jim Bennings
10 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:20:37
Norway hit back, this is poised to be a cracker of a game.
Michael Kenrick
11 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:21:56
Just opened up in front of the Norwegian.
Jim Bennings
12 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:32:38
Dembele, perfect trio.
Jeff Armstrong
13 Posted 26/06/2026 at 20:33:28
Dembele has only played about 20 games last season, mostly Champions League, the French league is a just a rest between internationals and Europe.

No fatigue with Dembele. Iraq's #14 Iqbal is a great technical midfielder
Andrew Merrick
14 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:02:39
Norway defending is woeful, not close enough, deserve be thumped here.
Keeper has kept it a bit respectable, but France have the skill set to rip these guys.
Paul Griffiths
15 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:12:44
Ndiaye getting a long warm up over half-time. Could well be coming on soon.
Edward Rogers
16 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:15:52
Woeful penalty from a woeful player. How much did Palace pay??? Whatever it was, it was way too much.
Jeff Armstrong
17 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:17:34
I think it’s time to say goodbye to Gana Gueye, been fabulous player for us but I believe it’s time to call it a day.
Paul Griffiths
18 Posted 26/06/2026 at 21:21:41
Here's Illy

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