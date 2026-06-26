26/06/2026





Today sees the penultimate batch of six games in the next three groups to be decided before we move into the Round of 32 on Sunday.

Everton's best player, Iliman Ndiaye, has struggled to get selected for Senegal, playing only 25 minutes of the first group game, raising uncomfortable questions about the lack of end-product from his dazzling dribbles.

Friday 26 June 2026

20:00 Norway v France (Group I) — ITV 1

20:00 Senegal v Iraq (Group I) — ITV 4

01:00 Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia (Group H) — ITV 4 01:00 Uruguay v Spain (Group H) — ITV 1

04:00 Egypt v Iran (Group G) — BBC 2

04:00 New Zealand v Belgium (Group G) — BBC 1

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