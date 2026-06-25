25/06/2026

We enter the third week of the 2026 World Cup with six games from three more groups to be decided in today's games:

Thursday 25 June 2026

21:00 Curacao v Ivory Coast (Group E) — BBC 2

21:00 Ecuador v Germany (Group E) — BBC 1

00:00 Japan v Sweden (Group F) — BBC 1

00:00 Tunisia v Netherlands (Group F) — BBC 2

03:00 Paraguay v Australia (Group D) — ITV 4

03:00 Turkey v USA (Group D) — ITV 1

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