25/06/2026





Updated Everton have confirmed the addition of two more friendlies to the club's 2026 pre-season schedule, including a trip to Germany to face Hamburg and a home clash against LOSC Lille.

The Toffees will initially travel to Scotland for their opening fixture of the summer, with David Moyes' men set to face Dundee FC at Dens Park on Saturday 18 July.

Everton will then take on Bolton Wanderers a week later, visiting the ToughSheet Community Stadium on Saturday 25 July. Bolton, under the management of ex-Everton academy product Steven Schumacher, were promoted to the Championship last season after beating Stockport County in the League One play-off final.

Just three days later, Everton make the short trip to Stoke City (Tuesday 28 July) before heading to Germany to step up their preparations. The Blues' European tour will now feature an away fixture against Hamburg SV on Saturday 1 August, after the womeen's teams play each other in an unprecedented 'double-header

Everton will then take on Champions League qualifiers VfB Stuttgart at the MHP Arena on Saturday 8 August.

The squad will then return to the UK to face Newcastle United in a previously announced friendly at Edinburgh's Murrayfield on Wednesday 12 August.

To round out the pre-season calendar, Everton will return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to host French side LOSC Lille on Saturday 15 August, giving fans a final chance to see the team on home soil before the competitive action begins in earnest the following weekend.

The 2026-27 Premier League season kicks off on the weekend of 22-23 August, with the full fixture released last Friday.

Everton pre-season fixtures and schedule:

Dundee FC (Dens Park) — Saturday 18 July, kick-off 2:00 pm BST

Bolton Wanderers (ToughSheet Community Stadium) — Saturday 25 July, kick-off 3:00 pm BST

Stoke City (bet365 Stadium) — Tuesday 28 July, kick-off 7:45 pm BST

Hamburg SV (Volksparkstadion) — Saturday 1 August. kick-off 5:00 pm CEST

VfB Stuttgart (MHP Arena) — Saturday 8 August, kick-off 4:00 pm BST

Newcastle United (Murrayfield) — Wednesday 12 August, kick-off 5:15 pm BST

LOSC Lille (Hill Dickinson Stadium) — Saturday 15 August, kick-off 3pm BST

LOSC Lille – who boast a talented squad including forwards Olivier Giroud, Ethan Mbappe and Matias Fernandez-Pardo, and midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi – finished third in Ligue 1 last season and recently appointed Davide Ancelotti as Head Coach. Ancelotti, the son of former Blues manager Carlo Ancelotti, previously worked alongside his father as assistant manager during his time at Goodison Park.

Ticket details, including on-sale dates, will be provided by the club in due course.

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