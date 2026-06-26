26/06/2026





After making a nice setup for a fantastic strike from Papa Gueye, substitute Iliman Ndiaye scored an absolute belter for Senegal's fifth goal against Iraq at the World Cup in Toronto.

Collecting the ball deep, just inside the Iraq half, he dribbled forward in very familiar style before blasting a fantastic shot that arrowed just inside the post and into the back of the net to make it Senegal 5 -0 Iraq -- a result that incidentally sends Scotland home as they are leapfrogged in the Third-Place Table.

Iraq had shot themselves in the foot as early as the 13th minute when Rebin Sulaka dragged back Sarr and was eventually adjudged to have been the last man denying a goalscoring opportunity -- the 6th such red card shown at the 2026 World Cup.

Senegal were already ahead after 4 minutes but it stayed that way until the break while Iliman Ndiaye had been a spectator until just before the hour mark, when Senegal had finally started to make the most of their numerical advantage.

And Idrissa Gana Gueye had another great full game for Senegal.

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