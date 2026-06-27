27/06/2026





He's been rubbish for Chelsea since he chose them instead of Everton last summer. So why on earth would Everton be interested in taking a run at him again?

Well, neither Beto nor Barry, despite their somewhat surprising combined total of goals last season, seem to be what Everton need as a focal point up top. But honestly, can that role be executed any better by Liam Delap?

If his recent stint in West London is anything to go by, the answer is a resounding "probably not". After triggering his £30M relegation release clause from Ipswich Town last summer, Chelsea have seen a thoroughly miserable return on their investment. Delap managed just a single Premier League goal in 28 appearances this past season, looking entirely out of his depth in a chaotic, bloated setup at Stamford Bridge.

Yet, the rumour mill grinds on. Contemporary reports suggest that David Moyes is still keen on the 23-year-old. Moyes took the unusual step of publicly courting the striker last summer before Delap had his head turned by the promise of Champions League football under his former Man City youth coach, Enzo Maresca. With Moyes seemingly looking to ease the goalscoring burden on Beto at the Hill Dickinson Stadium next season, it appears Everton might be willing to offer Delap an escape route.

The finances of such a deal, however, are enough to make you wince. Despite his dismal form, the hierarchy at Chelsea are reportedly looking to turn a profit, floating a comical £40M asking price — though they would likely settle for recouping their initial £30M outlay.

Given Everton's ongoing balancing act with Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and keeping our Squad Cost Ratios (SCR) in check, shelling out that kind of money for a player who just spent 9 months looking like a flat-track Championship bully feels incredibly reckless.

Everton aren't the only ones supposedly kicking the tyres. Fulham are reportedly considering a move, while Newcastle United and his former club Ipswich Town — who are keen to "bring him home" following their quick promotion back to the top flight — are also heavily in the mix.

Former striker Kevin Phillips recently chimed in on the prospect, warning that Delap needs guaranteed, week-in, week-out starts to rebuild his confidence — something he isn't strictly guaranteed on Merseyside if he has to compete with Beto and Thierno Barry for minutes.

If Chelsea are truly holding out for a premium fee to save face on a poor transfer, this is a saga we should be happy to watch unfold from a distance. We need a reliable focal point up top... not an expensive rehabilitation project.

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