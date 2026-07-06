06/07/2026



(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford has said he wants to continue producing in 'big moments' for England after an outstanding performance in the 3-2 win over Mexico.

Pickford played his part as England advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals with a chaotic win over the co-hosts at the Azteca Stadium.

The 32-year-old made two top stops from Raul Jimenez in the first half, and continued to help England relieve pressure after Thomas Tuchel's side were reduced to 10 men.

Speaking to the BBC at full-time, Pickford said his performance was the standard he aims to set for himself.

"It was unreal. A lot of emotions, a lot of positives. We showed resilience, showed character. It wasn't pretty at times. It was pretty in the first half, those two goals from Jude (Bellingham) were special.

"Then they get back in the game, then we get a penalty with HK (Harry Kane) scoring it, then they get back in the game. It just had everything. Everything that puts you on the edge of your seat.

"That's what football is all about. It's not pretty at times, but it shows our togetherness and it was a special night.

"I think you saw the version, and the standard I set myself tonight. Producing big saves in moments, and decision-making in moments. My coming for crosses, I think it was the standard I set for myself.

"That's where I aim to be all the time and to keep improving on that when called upon. Big moments, at big times, that's where I am. I'm one of the most experienced players in the group and when called upon you've got to roll your sleeves up. That's what I've always done.

"I've always had that fight in me, that passion, and that pride in the shirt. It was a great game for me and that's the standard I set myself."

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