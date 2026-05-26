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The Rumour Mill - Close Season Week 1
Please note — and it’s frightening that we even have to have this disclaimer: This is a rumours page and features just that — rumours; stories we have read, heard, or that have been passed on to us by various clickbait merchants as we enter the close season. Please take it with a massive pinch of Halite.
With the season concluded and Evertonians left to ponder an end-of-season slump that cost the club a tidy £15M in lost merit prize money, this summer's transfer circus has officially opened its doors at Hill Dickinson Stadium.
Thanks to the comforting financial cushion of The Friedkin Group’s billions, the days of Farhad Moshiri treating the club like a chaotic game of Fantasy Football are over. Dan Friedkin isn't handing David Moyes a blank cheque but that hasn't stopped the media from linking us to every moving object with a pair of boots.
Here is our deeply sceptical look at some of the larger names being churned through the mill this week. Feel free to add any more in the comments below that you come across...
The Relegation Raid: Jarrod Bowen & Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Following West Ham's shock relegation, the tabloids have predictably gone into overdrive. The latest line claims Everton are leading the "chasing pack" to grab Jarrod Bowen in a cut-price deal. Adding to the London stadium fire sale, we are also apparently ready to log a £10M bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for whom the Hammers paid £15M.
Bowen is a world-class talent, and he has a strong relationship with Moyes. But half the Champions League will be sniffing around him. As for Wan-Bissaka, replacing Seamus Coleman is an absolute priority, but are we really expecting Friedkin to sanction a massive wage package for a West Ham squad salvage job? This looks like a classic "agent wants to keep his client in the Premier League" vibe.
The Celtic Sensation: Benjamin Nygren
Everton FA Cup hero Anders Limpar has been doing his best agent impression in the media, publicly backing Celtic’s Swedish attacker Benjamin Nygren to make a summer switch to Merseyside. Nygren is fresh off a blistering 21-goal domestic double season in Scotland and has been named in Graham Potter's Sweden squad for the upcoming World Cup.
Limpar's endorsement is nice sentimentality, but Scottish Premiership form always comes with a massive health warning. Nygren cost Celtic a mere £1.7M last year; suddenly he’s a "special talent" worth upwards of £25M? With his stock sky-high ahead of the World Cup, expect this rumour to drag on until Sweden are knocked out in Mexico or Texas, at which point he'll probably sign for Brighton.
Bringing the Band Back Together: John Stones & Richarlison
A couple of romantic returns have made their way to the clickbait aggregator sites. First up is John Stones, with reports suggesting with his 10-year stint at Manchester City coming to an end that Everton are "open" to bringing him home. Simultaneously, there's a rumour that we are looking to rescue Richarlison from his frustrating spell at Tottenham.
But surely Stones's injury record and astronomical wages render any rumoured romantic homecoming dead on arrival. Richarlison still holds a place in Goodison folklore, but Tottenham's squad rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi doesn't mean they're going to hand him back to us at a discount. File both under "slow news day."
The Perennial Target: Wilfried Gnonto
Ah, a classic of the genre. Like Andrey Yarmolenko or Juan Román Riquelme before him, Wilfried Gnonto simply must be linked to Everton every single summer. Reports from Football Whispers suggest Moyes is looking to renew the club's long-standing pursuit of the Leeds winger.
We couldn't or wouldn't meet Leeds’s £30M valuation when he handed in a transfer request way back in 2023. And since Leeds gained promotion from the Championship, Gnonto's price tag hasn't dropped into our "sensible Friedkin-era" budget. It wouldn't be a proper transfer window without this rumour, but don't buy your shirt just yet.
The Permanent Question: Jack Grealish
Jack Grealish enjoyed a decent loan spell with us this past season before his unfortunate injury. Now, with Pep Guardiola's exit from Manchester City triggering a massive shake-up, Enzo Maresca is reportedly ready to hand Grealish a "lifeline" back at the Etihad, putting a permanent Everton move in serious doubt.
This one actually hurts because Grealish showed flashes of genuine quality in a Blue shirt. But let’s be honest: a permanent deal was always going to stretch our wage structure to the absolute limit. If Maresca wants him back in Manchester, Moyes's chances of keeping him at Hill Dickinson Stadium drop to near zero.
Expect plenty more links to unplayable forwards and bargain free agents over the next month as agents use Everton's need for more players and wealthy ownership to drive up prices elsewhere. Hold onto your hats, it's going to be a long summer.
Reader Comments (56)
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2 Posted 26/05/2026 at 14:24:46
In my opinion, he is similar to Mykolenko; pretty good at the defensive side of the role but doesn't do a lot of meaningful stuff when attacking. There surely has to be better available.
3 Posted 26/05/2026 at 14:58:55
I can see them putting £60M into a striker and moving on one of them.
4 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:04:39
5 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:16:09
A half-fit Richarlison would be a massive upgrade on the current 2 "centre forwards". as would Denis Stracqualursi.
6 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:38:09
The lads have shown tremendous tenacity.😁
7 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:39:24
8 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:00:57
Bargain basement worth a punt.
Mane. Wolves
Esteve. Burnley
Harwood-Bellis. Southampton.
Lamptey is available right full back. May not be the answer but at least he is a right full back and not a centre half playing there.
I suspect it will be the usual last minute clamber.
9 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:03:11
Meet your long awaited critical position right back.
10 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:30:48
Freebies may include Trippier who can play LB & RB. He's not bad at free kicks either. Stones hmm. Too injury prone, though if he can play with a walking stick, he'd still be better than Tarks and Keane. Moyes will be working with Kyle Walker during the WC. Maybe he'll try and tap him up. Soucek from WHU, is a proper Moyes player so no surprise if he turns up at Finch Farm Nursing Home for the Aged Player. A youngster that the Moyesiah may take on loan could be Delap.
The other thing we must consider is who will leave. I guess Gueye will go, as there seems to be no appetite, to extend his contract, as we have done with Keane, Tarks and Myko.
I have a feeling that a crowd favourite will go if a an offer is received that TFG can't refuse. That means one of N'Diaye, Branthwaite and Garner could go, to raise the money to expand the squad for next season. Also going must be McNeill and Patterson. Going out on loan, maybe one of Dibbling, Armstrong and possibly Aznou. If someone comes in for Barry, bite their hand off. but not before they've handed the cash over.
Just think we could line up next season:
Pickford, Walker, Stones, O'Brien, Trippier, Rohl, Tim, KDH, Bowen, Delap, and Charlie.
Tongue firmly in cheek !
11 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:53:03
12 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:01:24
13 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:11:16
14 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:15:17
15 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:23:16
Our top three targets from West Ham should be Summerville, Summerville and Summerville (in no particular order).
John #6, and they are always in top condition. No injury issues.
16 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:43:38
It's all very well buying speedy midgets or wingers but we need someone who can link play and take a bit of pressure off the team when they're under the cosh.
The trouble with Barry and Beto seems to be their ball-control, do they not practise that at training any more. I know Lineker's control wasn't great but he offset that with his poaching qualities which neither of the two afore mentioned seem to possess.
17 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:45:40
And that is based on date of birth on date of match and averaged over the whole 38 games.
18 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:47:00
Sooner have Richy back than Jack Grealish. More goals and would run through brick walls for us.
We have to replace Gueye as a matter of priority. Suggest a tilt at Kovacic from City, Stiller from Stuttgart or Morten Hjulmand at Sporting.
A better quality LB is also required although there aren't that many that would come to us. Possibly Alejandro Grimaldo from Leverkussen.
A goalscoring MF player wouldn't go amiss either, especially if we lose Ndiaye. suggest a tilt at Hakan Çalhanoğlu at Inter Milan. I don't suppose we could attract Foden from City.
Questions arise over Dibling, Armstrong, Aznou and Tyrique George and the almost certainly departing Patterson and McNeill.
And straight left wing a top class GK to put Picks on his toes and look to take his place. Its a pity we didn't get Trafford when he was available.
19 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:50:26
You wouldn't get progressive clubs like Bournemouth, Brighton and Brentford shopping in this market -- Premier League has-beens.
Nothing ever changes at this club.
Why not go and shop in the Belgian Pro League? The Austrian Bundesliga?? The Swedish Allveskan??? The Danish Liga???? The Brazilian Brasileirao?????
These are where a lot of the whizkids are found. Unknown young players with huge potential.
Seriously, what is wrong with this club?
20 Posted 26/05/2026 at 18:11:26
Jay #18, could not disagree more on replacing Gana being top priority. Dewsbury-Hall moving into Gana's position would be the ideal partner for Garner back there if we can bag a quality #10, and if not, Iroegbunam, Armstrong and Rohl could compete for the position.
We should not be spending a dime at defensive midfield. Centre-back, right-back, wing and striker are all much higher priorities for me.
21 Posted 26/05/2026 at 18:55:25
Sell:
Barry
McNeil
Ndiaye
Gana Gueye.
Buy
A new left-back
Thomas
George
Fatawu
Jackson.
Play a new a system of a flat back four, two holding midfielders and then a diamond formation of attacking players!
22 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:11:17
If Jack Grealish is given a lifeline at Man City, he may still turn it down because of who is ahead of him now. If he goes to City, then I would like to see Summerville from West Ham, who plays left wing and probably would be a lot cheaper than Jack when wages etc are totaled up.
I think Esteve will be of great interest to Moyes, along with Hackney too. I would go as far as to predict they may be the first signings.
Will Beto or Barry be moved on? I predict the latter. We also need a striker with a different profile, like Parrot or Richarlison; however, the latter's fiery temperament may not suit Moyes's idea of a team player.
Full backs, I would take Wan-Bissaka as he has looked decent despite West Ham's fate. Interesting times, let's hope we get the business done quick this time -- not like last year's scenario.
23 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:31:19
I want Wilson. He would offer a lot: creative, goals, set pieces, works his socks off too and I'd rather a player get the big money than giving it to a competitor to improve their squad.
If you're throwing big money on a striker, it's Thiago. I would take Gibbs White too. We need quality this year, straight in the first team quality, so we are not relying on players we know are not at the levels needed.
24 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:36:08
He reckons Jocky is faster than Tarkowski and Keane!
25 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:37:14
Next a striker who is one.
Finally some pace out wide (that was supposed to be Dibling but hey ho).
Anything on top is luxury.
26 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:49:32
27 Posted 26/05/2026 at 20:26:33
28 Posted 26/05/2026 at 20:34:38
You cant progress with Mykolenko, Keane & Tarkowski in the back line, and I don't rate Obrien as much as many that post on here either. To me it is a bottom 6 defence, not top 6.
29 Posted 26/05/2026 at 20:42:01
Moyes will have his Father Ted old priests team. For fuck's sake, just get rid of the prick.
30 Posted 26/05/2026 at 23:28:51
However there is one current Premier League player I would be going hard for and that is Senesi who is leaving Bournemouth on a a free.
He is a good defender and is always looking to pass the ball forward. He would be the perfect foil for Branthwaite.
31 Posted 26/05/2026 at 23:29:42
That's us out of the picture.
32 Posted 26/05/2026 at 00:03:39
Also, as I mentioned on another thread, I like the look of Hannibal at Burnley. Yes, another Man Utd reject but, if he were cheap enough, I think he would add something a bit different to our midfield.
33 Posted 26/05/2026 at 00:08:33
Brutally put, we are a mediocre team and it won't be fixed in this transfer window so we have to focus on the priorities.
We have no useable full-backs at all. Haven't had for years. Fix that and you'll help both defence but also it gives us an avenue of attack that just doesn't exist right now. Neither of our 'first choices' have the first idea on how to play the ball forward.
Branthwaite is hopefully not long-term crocked. If he is, centre-back takes over priority 1. If not, Jake and Jarrad with Keane as back up isn't great but it'll do given the hopelessness elsewhere.
35 Posted 26/05/2026 at 00:40:56
About as much of a chance as getting Iraola.
36 Posted 27/05/2026 at 02:41:02
Ideal Moyesiah signing.
37 Posted 27/05/2026 at 04:47:59
Agree with above poster that Wilson would be a great free signing also. Creativity and dead-ball taker.
38 Posted 27/05/2026 at 07:39:22
39 Posted 27/05/2026 at 08:07:38
It will be the end of August before we bring in Max kilman.
40 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:55:50
IMHO we need 2 fullbacks,probably 2 centre backs because I think O’Brien is very limited and I’d be surprised if we get a full season out of Branthwaite.
We also need a right winger with pace and a goal scorer.
People on here are calling for Somerville,yet another left sided player.Just what we don’t need!
Even if we get quality players to fill our essential needs,with the players we will probably let go,it will still leave the squad very thin for a tough Premier League season.
I would question whether we will have the money to sufficiently improve the quality or depth of the squad to be able to compete for top six places next season.
Even before the transfer window opens I predict our best finish will be top of the bottom half at best.
I know,but it’s being so cheerful keeps me going
41 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:09:18
Moyes, came in and added a little bit more attacking play and got some rewards. He has done better away from home because it’s a lot easier for a defensive minded team to sit in deep behind the ball away from home.
It’s different at home, because nobody expects a team to defend so deep unless they’re playing against certain teams, and this is why we have struggled to win that many games at home.
I don’t think it’s all on the manager but he’s got to take the responsibility by continuing to play O’Brien, at fullback, which has been a big part of our problem in the games we are expected to attack more.
Football is built on defence, always has, always will be. This doesn’t mean a team can’t attack, it just means that you have got to be able to defend. The secret is being able to do both which is something that will always allude us with most of the defenders, we currently have on our books.
42 Posted 26/05/2026 at 11:34:08
I just feel with a proven CF like Chris Woods or even Callum Wilson we may well have been playing in Europe next season with the associated lure for players in the summer.
43 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:23:49
44 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:42:43
If we really want to challenge for Europe, we need more depth. Even the West ham players not that great, it's still worth to provide back up when needed if the price is right.
45 Posted 27/05/2026 at 14:24:36
I’m so fed up with him I can’t even enjoy transfer rumours.
46 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:43:02
47 Posted 28/05/2026 at 02:54:00
Cultured and classy player Laurie. If we ever got him I'd hop on a plane to Sydney and buy you whatever you want at Adlia Restaurant or Nour. But, of course, you're probably in Melbourne, which I don't know as well: Attica Q is the one memorable place I remember.
Back to footy. Unfortunately Laurie, Senesi is looking upwards not downwards and we would not have a chance of landing him unless, perhaps, we landed Iraola, but we would not have a chance of landing him either.
Anyone else wishing that they could go to sleep tonight and not wake up until September 1?
48 Posted 28/05/2026 at 06:01:40
It will be an interesting debate between what James Smith proposes and what the manager wants. Senior premier league player at a certain level or younger potential likely to increase in resale value?
For right-back, do you target a 28 year old Aaron Wan-Bissaka or a 23 year old Arnau Martinez from Girona. Both a similar price.
As sure as the sun rises today, Moyes will want Wan-Bissaka.
50 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:26:41
51 Posted 28/05/2026 at 11:22:39
If we sign Wan-Bissaka, it will be proof that our football strategy, top recruitment team and world-class analytics has gone in the bin to satisfy the short-terms demands of the manager.
52 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:05:33
53 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:50:46
'Just get out of our club' seems to be the vibe.
54 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:03:30
55 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:21:05
56 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:24:40
57 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:46:14
Whoever we sign, please make sure the manager and the coaching staff are working on getting us playing to “any” and I mean “any” real discernible sense of style.
58 Posted 29/05/2026 at 13:25:46
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1 Posted 26/05/2026 at 14:23:40
And anybody over 30 who ain't Bruno Fernandes.