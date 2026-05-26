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The Rumour Mill - Close Season Week 1

Michael Kenrick | 26/05/2026 56comments  |  Jump to last
Jarrod Bowen looks dejected after the relegation of West Ham from the Premier League
(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Please note — and it’s frightening that we even have to have this disclaimer: This is a rumours page and features just that — rumours; stories we have read, heard, or that have been passed on to us by various clickbait merchants as we enter the close season. Please take it with a massive pinch of Halite.

With the season concluded and Evertonians left to ponder an end-of-season slump that cost the club a tidy £15M in lost merit prize money, this summer's transfer circus has officially opened its doors at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Thanks to the comforting financial cushion of The Friedkin Group’s billions, the days of Farhad Moshiri treating the club like a chaotic game of Fantasy Football are over. Dan Friedkin isn't handing David Moyes a blank cheque but that hasn't stopped the media from linking us to every moving object with a pair of boots.

Here is our deeply sceptical look at some of the larger names being churned through the mill this week. Feel free to add any more in the comments below that you come across...

The Relegation Raid: Jarrod Bowen & Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Following West Ham's shock relegation, the tabloids have predictably gone into overdrive. The latest line claims Everton are leading the "chasing pack" to grab Jarrod Bowen in a cut-price deal. Adding to the London stadium fire sale, we are also apparently ready to log a £10M bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, for whom the Hammers paid £15M.

Bowen is a world-class talent, and he has a strong relationship with Moyes. But half the Champions League will be sniffing around him. As for Wan-Bissaka, replacing Seamus Coleman is an absolute priority, but are we really expecting Friedkin to sanction a massive wage package for a West Ham squad salvage job? This looks like a classic "agent wants to keep his client in the Premier League" vibe.

The Celtic Sensation: Benjamin Nygren

Everton FA Cup hero Anders Limpar has been doing his best agent impression in the media, publicly backing Celtic’s Swedish attacker Benjamin Nygren to make a summer switch to Merseyside. Nygren is fresh off a blistering 21-goal domestic double season in Scotland and has been named in Graham Potter's Sweden squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Limpar's endorsement is nice sentimentality, but Scottish Premiership form always comes with a massive health warning. Nygren cost Celtic a mere £1.7M last year; suddenly he’s a "special talent" worth upwards of £25M? With his stock sky-high ahead of the World Cup, expect this rumour to drag on until Sweden are knocked out in Mexico or Texas, at which point he'll probably sign for Brighton.

Bringing the Band Back Together: John Stones & Richarlison

A couple of romantic returns have made their way to the clickbait aggregator sites. First up is John Stones, with reports suggesting with his 10-year stint at Manchester City coming to an end that Everton are "open" to bringing him home. Simultaneously, there's a rumour that we are looking to rescue Richarlison from his frustrating spell at Tottenham.

But surely Stones's injury record and astronomical wages render any rumoured romantic homecoming dead on arrival. Richarlison still holds a place in Goodison folklore, but Tottenham's squad rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi doesn't mean they're going to hand him back to us at a discount. File both under "slow news day."

The Perennial Target: Wilfried Gnonto

Ah, a classic of the genre. Like Andrey Yarmolenko or Juan Román Riquelme before him, Wilfried Gnonto simply must be linked to Everton every single summer. Reports from Football Whispers suggest Moyes is looking to renew the club's long-standing pursuit of the Leeds winger.

We couldn't or wouldn't meet Leeds’s £30M valuation when he handed in a transfer request way back in 2023. And since Leeds gained promotion from the Championship, Gnonto's price tag hasn't dropped into our "sensible Friedkin-era" budget. It wouldn't be a proper transfer window without this rumour, but don't buy your shirt just yet.

The Permanent Question: Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish enjoyed a decent loan spell with us this past season before his unfortunate injury. Now, with Pep Guardiola's exit from Manchester City triggering a massive shake-up, Enzo Maresca is reportedly ready to hand Grealish a "lifeline" back at the Etihad, putting a permanent Everton move in serious doubt.

This one actually hurts because Grealish showed flashes of genuine quality in a Blue shirt. But let’s be honest: a permanent deal was always going to stretch our wage structure to the absolute limit. If Maresca wants him back in Manchester, Moyes's chances of keeping him at Hill Dickinson Stadium drop to near zero.

Expect plenty more links to unplayable forwards and bargain free agents over the next month as agents use Everton's need for more players and wealthy ownership to drive up prices elsewhere. Hold onto your hats, it's going to be a long summer.

Reader Comments (56)

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Derek Thomas
1 Posted 26/05/2026 at 14:23:40
Thanks but no thanks to Stones, Grealish, Soucek, Gnonto...

And anybody over 30 who ain't Bruno Fernandes.
Si Cooper
2 Posted 26/05/2026 at 14:24:46
According to Wikipedia it was Manure who paid the absolutely ridiculous amount of £50M for Wan-Bissaka and West Ham paid £15M.

In my opinion, he is similar to Mykolenko; pretty good at the defensive side of the role but doesn't do a lot of meaningful stuff when attacking. There surely has to be better available.
Ian Bennett
3 Posted 26/05/2026 at 14:58:55
Ivan Toney, assuming he doesn't light up the World Cup.

I can see them putting £60M into a striker and moving on one of them.
Andrew Ellams
4 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:04:39
Ian, he's living his best life on £400k a week. Why would he come to Everton?
Mike Doyle
5 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:16:09
Wilfried Gnonto must be about the same age as Juan Román Riquelme - we seem to have been linked with him for years.

A half-fit Richarlison would be a massive upgrade on the current 2 "centre forwards". as would Denis Stracqualursi.
John Collins
6 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:38:09
I'd go with a defensive screen of Darren and Christy.
The lads have shown tremendous tenacity.😁
Mark Ryan
7 Posted 26/05/2026 at 15:39:24
Gnonto is 22 Mike but not very good. I'd take Richy back all day long. I would swap Beto and Barry for Richy
Mal van Schaick
8 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:00:57
If we are voting? None of the above.

Bargain basement worth a punt.
Mane. Wolves
Esteve. Burnley
Harwood-Bellis. Southampton.

Lamptey is available right full back. May not be the answer but at least he is a right full back and not a centre half playing there.

I suspect it will be the usual last minute clamber.
Kevin Molloy
9 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:03:11
Rumours really starting to firm up for wan bissaka. 28, busted flush from relegated West Ham.
Meet your long awaited critical position right back.
Jack Convery
10 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:30:48
The big question is, will the average age of the team drop below 28. I will be amazed if we pay more than £25m for a player this summer. Freebies and a couple of loans maybe the order of the day. The Big Ticket price, maybe Bowen, by using the wages we would have paid Grealish, to entice him.£25m may persuade the Hammers to let him go. No doubt his agent is letting teams know his release clause, after relegation.

Freebies may include Trippier who can play LB & RB. He's not bad at free kicks either. Stones hmm. Too injury prone, though if he can play with a walking stick, he'd still be better than Tarks and Keane. Moyes will be working with Kyle Walker during the WC. Maybe he'll try and tap him up. Soucek from WHU, is a proper Moyes player so no surprise if he turns up at Finch Farm Nursing Home for the Aged Player. A youngster that the Moyesiah may take on loan could be Delap.

The other thing we must consider is who will leave. I guess Gueye will go, as there seems to be no appetite, to extend his contract, as we have done with Keane, Tarks and Myko.
I have a feeling that a crowd favourite will go if a an offer is received that TFG can't refuse. That means one of N'Diaye, Branthwaite and Garner could go, to raise the money to expand the squad for next season. Also going must be McNeill and Patterson. Going out on loan, maybe one of Dibbling, Armstrong and possibly Aznou. If someone comes in for Barry, bite their hand off. but not before they've handed the cash over.

Just think we could line up next season:
Pickford, Walker, Stones, O'Brien, Trippier, Rohl, Tim, KDH, Bowen, Delap, and Charlie.

Tongue firmly in cheek !
Ian Bennett
11 Posted 26/05/2026 at 16:53:03
Suspect youre right Andrew. Supposedly spotted at the titanic last week, but more likely to be Liverpool bound than us, even if he was prepared to move back to the UK.
Andrew Ellams
12 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:01:24
Wasn't he in the City to renew his passport Ian?
Christy Ring
13 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:11:16
John #6 😂 I’d say Bowen probably out of our price range, I’d take Wan-Bissaka for £10m, probably the best one v one defenders, and can still go forward. Trippier, Stones and Soucek would be a disaster, they’re age profile and injury record suits Moyes too a tee. I’ve watched Nygren for Celtic this season, and for me, not good enough.
John Pickles
14 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:15:17
When in comes to 'Rumour mill bingo', my favorite is always... 'Rumours of an impending transfer bid from a leading club in Turkey', for a player we are trying to shift.
Mike Gaynes
15 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:23:16
At £10m Wan-Bissaka is an excellent value, but he's only a depth piece or stopgap. Not close to the level of quality we should be pursuing to move the club forward.

Our top three targets from West Ham should be Summerville, Summerville and Summerville (in no particular order).

John #6, and they are always in top condition. No injury issues.
Robin Emmerson
16 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:43:38
Don't fancy Gnonto at all, I'm hoping against hope we can get a right back that's a decent fullback and a centre forward who can hold the ball up. I know that may be an obvious requisite but just saying that's all!
It's all very well buying speedy midgets or wingers but we need someone who can link play and take a bit of pressure off the team when they're under the cosh.
The trouble with Barry and Beto seems to be their ball-control, do they not practise that at training any more. I know Lineker's control wasn't great but he offset that with his poaching qualities which neither of the two afore mentioned seem to possess.
Phil Roberts
17 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:45:40
Jack - average age of the team this season WAS below 28.

And that is based on date of birth on date of match and averaged over the whole 38 games.
Jay Harris
18 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:47:00
Apparently an insider has said there is no interest in Wan Bissaka. Shame because he is a major improvement on a wasted CB currently playing there. Cant see Walker-Peters wanting to play in the championship either.

Sooner have Richy back than Jack Grealish. More goals and would run through brick walls for us.

We have to replace Gueye as a matter of priority. Suggest a tilt at Kovacic from City, Stiller from Stuttgart or Morten Hjulmand at Sporting.

A better quality LB is also required although there aren't that many that would come to us. Possibly Alejandro Grimaldo from Leverkussen.

A goalscoring MF player wouldn't go amiss either, especially if we lose Ndiaye. suggest a tilt at Hakan Çalhanoğlu at Inter Milan. I don't suppose we could attract Foden from City.

Questions arise over Dibling, Armstrong, Aznou and Tyrique George and the almost certainly departing Patterson and McNeill.

And straight left wing a top class GK to put Picks on his toes and look to take his place. Its a pity we didn't get Trafford when he was available.
Jamie Clancy
19 Posted 26/05/2026 at 17:50:26
These links... what a load of rubbish.

You wouldn't get progressive clubs like Bournemouth, Brighton and Brentford shopping in this market -- Premier League has-beens.

Nothing ever changes at this club.

Why not go and shop in the Belgian Pro League? The Austrian Bundesliga?? The Swedish Allveskan??? The Danish Liga???? The Brazilian Brasileirao?????

These are where a lot of the whizkids are found. Unknown young players with huge potential.

Seriously, what is wrong with this club?
Mike Gaynes
20 Posted 26/05/2026 at 18:11:26
Jamie #19, how do you know we are not shopping in those locations? We have a new recruitment director who found gems in those leagues when he was working at Man City.

Jay #18, could not disagree more on replacing Gana being top priority. Dewsbury-Hall moving into Gana's position would be the ideal partner for Garner back there if we can bag a quality #10, and if not, Iroegbunam, Armstrong and Rohl could compete for the position.

We should not be spending a dime at defensive midfield. Centre-back, right-back, wing and striker are all much higher priorities for me.
Billy Shears
21 Posted 26/05/2026 at 18:55:25
I've had a re-think...

Sell:

Barry
McNeil
Ndiaye
Gana Gueye.

Buy

A new left-back
Thomas
George
Fatawu
Jackson.

Play a new a system of a flat back four, two holding midfielders and then a diamond formation of attacking players!
Martin Berry
22 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:11:17
I am sure there will definitely players coming from West Ham to Everton but it's important we buy the right ones.

If Jack Grealish is given a lifeline at Man City, he may still turn it down because of who is ahead of him now. If he goes to City, then I would like to see Summerville from West Ham, who plays left wing and probably would be a lot cheaper than Jack when wages etc are totaled up.

I think Esteve will be of great interest to Moyes, along with Hackney too. I would go as far as to predict they may be the first signings.

Will Beto or Barry be moved on? I predict the latter. We also need a striker with a different profile, like Parrot or Richarlison; however, the latter's fiery temperament may not suit Moyes's idea of a team player.

Full backs, I would take Wan-Bissaka as he has looked decent despite West Ham's fate. Interesting times, let's hope we get the business done quick this time -- not like last year's scenario.
David West
23 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:31:19
So it begins... No names exciting me in the article.

I want Wilson. He would offer a lot: creative, goals, set pieces, works his socks off too and I'd rather a player get the big money than giving it to a competitor to improve their squad.

If you're throwing big money on a striker, it's Thiago. I would take Gibbs White too. We need quality this year, straight in the first team quality, so we are not relying on players we know are not at the levels needed.
John Collins
24 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:36:08
You want Harry Wilson, Moysey wants Jocky Wilson.

He reckons Jocky is faster than Tarkowski and Keane!
Mark Taylor
25 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:37:14
Start with two full backs (Mykolenko is no great shakes, let's face it).

Next a striker who is one.

Finally some pace out wide (that was supposed to be Dibling but hey ho).

Anything on top is luxury.
Oliver Molloy
26 Posted 26/05/2026 at 19:49:32
Nothing inspires me with Moyes as manager!
Mike Powell
27 Posted 26/05/2026 at 20:26:33
It's the start of the silly season,we will be linked with about 30 players and end up with someone we are not linked with
Ian Bennett
28 Posted 26/05/2026 at 20:34:38
Mark 25 - the concern is Mykolenko is signing a new deal, Keane has signed a new deal, and Branthwaite is injured.

You cant progress with Mykolenko, Keane & Tarkowski in the back line, and I don't rate Obrien as much as many that post on here either. To me it is a bottom 6 defence, not top 6.
Sean Kelly
29 Posted 26/05/2026 at 20:42:01
Add Dolly Marsh to Soucek, Tarkowski, Keane, Gueye and bring back Coleman.

Moyes will have his Father Ted old priests team. For fuck's sake, just get rid of the prick.
Laurie Hartley
30 Posted 26/05/2026 at 23:28:51
None of the above appeal to me. My view is very similar to Jamie's @ 19.

However there is one current Premier League player I would be going hard for and that is Senesi who is leaving Bournemouth on a a free.

He is a good defender and is always looking to pass the ball forward. He would be the perfect foil for Branthwaite.
John Collins
31 Posted 26/05/2026 at 23:29:42
Newcastle, Spurs, Fulham and Sunderland in for Wan-Bissaka.

That's us out of the picture.
Paul Kernot
32 Posted 26/05/2026 at 00:03:39
Laurie #30. I agree, Sensei all day. Add Esteve to the back line and now we're cooking.

Also, as I mentioned on another thread, I like the look of Hannibal at Burnley. Yes, another Man Utd reject but, if he were cheap enough, I think he would add something a bit different to our midfield.
Mark Taylor
33 Posted 26/05/2026 at 00:08:33
Ian 28

Brutally put, we are a mediocre team and it won't be fixed in this transfer window so we have to focus on the priorities.

We have no useable full-backs at all. Haven't had for years. Fix that and you'll help both defence but also it gives us an avenue of attack that just doesn't exist right now. Neither of our 'first choices' have the first idea on how to play the ball forward.

Branthwaite is hopefully not long-term crocked. If he is, centre-back takes over priority 1. If not, Jake and Jarrad with Keane as back up isn't great but it'll do given the hopelessness elsewhere.
Paul Griffiths
35 Posted 26/05/2026 at 00:40:56
Why is Bowen's picture on the links to this thread? There is no chance of us getting Bowen.

About as much of a chance as getting Iraola.
Jack Convery
36 Posted 27/05/2026 at 02:41:02
Vardy now available on a free. Played 29 games at centre-forward for Cremonese last season, scoring 7 with 3 assists and he's not 41 until next January.

Ideal Moyesiah signing.
Andy Mead
37 Posted 27/05/2026 at 04:47:59
Neco Williams plays out of his skin for Wales at left-back and right-back. Get him in.

Agree with above poster that Wilson would be a great free signing also. Creativity and dead-ball taker.
Alan McGuffog
38 Posted 27/05/2026 at 07:39:22
Cool your brakes. We'll have to see who's available on the 31st August. Mustn't rush these things.
Rob Dolby
39 Posted 27/05/2026 at 08:07:38
They don't call him dithering Davey for nothing.

It will be the end of August before we bring in Max kilman.
Stu Darlington
40 Posted 27/05/2026 at 09:55:50
Our back line is a problem, We’ll go nowhere with the players we have there at the moment.Too old, not good enough call it what you will,unless this area receives considerable upgrade we could be in for another relegation battle next season.
IMHO we need 2 fullbacks,probably 2 centre backs because I think O’Brien is very limited and I’d be surprised if we get a full season out of Branthwaite.
We also need a right winger with pace and a goal scorer.
People on here are calling for Somerville,yet another left sided player.Just what we don’t need!
Even if we get quality players to fill our essential needs,with the players we will probably let go,it will still leave the squad very thin for a tough Premier League season.
I would question whether we will have the money to sufficiently improve the quality or depth of the squad to be able to compete for top six places next season.
Even before the transfer window opens I predict our best finish will be top of the bottom half at best.
I know,but it’s being so cheerful keeps me going
Tony Abrahams
41 Posted 27/05/2026 at 10:09:18
Dyche, built a team that was based on defending because he never had enough good players in attack.

Moyes, came in and added a little bit more attacking play and got some rewards. He has done better away from home because it’s a lot easier for a defensive minded team to sit in deep behind the ball away from home.

It’s different at home, because nobody expects a team to defend so deep unless they’re playing against certain teams, and this is why we have struggled to win that many games at home.

I don’t think it’s all on the manager but he’s got to take the responsibility by continuing to play O’Brien, at fullback, which has been a big part of our problem in the games we are expected to attack more.

Football is built on defence, always has, always will be. This doesn’t mean a team can’t attack, it just means that you have got to be able to defend. The secret is being able to do both which is something that will always allude us with most of the defenders, we currently have on our books.
Robin Emmerson
42 Posted 26/05/2026 at 11:34:08
I totally agree with your opinion Jamie@19 about shopping around the supposed "lower leagues for gems and rough diamonds waiting to be polished but some proven experience and quality even at the tail end of a career is vital. It's all about balance and blend for the right outlay.
I just feel with a proven CF like Chris Woods or even Callum Wilson we may well have been playing in Europe next season with the associated lure for players in the summer.
Andrew Ellams
43 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:23:49
One rumour doing the rounds today is that Maresca is going to give Grealish another chance at City. Perhaps a transfer ban incoming for them?
Lester Yip
44 Posted 27/05/2026 at 12:42:43
$10m Wan Bissaka is a no-brainer for a proven EPL RB. At least we had a proper RB to provide balance to the team and know Moyes will use him rather than spending on youth who didn't even make the squad. We need a RB. End of.

If we really want to challenge for Europe, we need more depth. Even the West ham players not that great, it's still worth to provide back up when needed if the price is right.
Mike Allison
45 Posted 27/05/2026 at 14:24:36
If Moyes stays we’ll probably sign more central midfielders and centre backs so that he can shoe-horn them into just about every position possible.

I’m so fed up with him I can’t even enjoy transfer rumours.
Jamie Clancy
46 Posted 27/05/2026 at 15:43:02
Mike - 19 - I don't know that, i'm just responding to the rumour mill, if true. I hope your right regarding the new recruitment director, James Smith. Let's hope he has a few tricks up his sleeves.
Paul Griffiths
47 Posted 28/05/2026 at 02:54:00
Laurie (30): '. there is one current Premier League player I would be going hard for and that is Senesi who is leaving Bournemouth on a a free'.

Cultured and classy player Laurie. If we ever got him I'd hop on a plane to Sydney and buy you whatever you want at Adlia Restaurant or Nour. But, of course, you're probably in Melbourne, which I don't know as well: Attica Q is the one memorable place I remember.

Back to footy. Unfortunately Laurie, Senesi is looking upwards not downwards and we would not have a chance of landing him unless, perhaps, we landed Iraola, but we would not have a chance of landing him either.

Anyone else wishing that they could go to sleep tonight and not wake up until September 1?
Steve Brown
48 Posted 28/05/2026 at 06:01:40
Mike/Jamie,

It will be an interesting debate between what James Smith proposes and what the manager wants. Senior premier league player at a certain level or younger potential likely to increase in resale value?

For right-back, do you target a 28 year old Aaron Wan-Bissaka or a 23 year old Arnau Martinez from Girona. Both a similar price.

As sure as the sun rises today, Moyes will want Wan-Bissaka.
Ajay Gopal
50 Posted 28/05/2026 at 08:26:41
Did we spend 4 years looking for the ideal RB to replace Seamus only to finally identify . Wan-Bissaka? Seriously?? Whereas other teams unearth gems like Rayan and Munoz and Kayode, we plod along with the most unimaginative recruitments. Honestly, why do we need scouts and a 'Head of Recruitment', if all they do is bring in the 'PL proven' players. Regular Everton fans will be able to do the same, if not better!
Steve Brown
51 Posted 28/05/2026 at 11:22:39
Agree Ajay.

If we sign Wan-Bissaka, it will be proof that our football strategy, top recruitment team and world-class analytics has gone in the bin to satisfy the short-terms demands of the manager.
Terry Downes
52 Posted 28/05/2026 at 12:05:33
I’m thinking how good would it be if Celtic came calling surely Moyes wouldn’t turn them down would he ? I’d even give him a lift there lol
Kevin Molloy
53 Posted 28/05/2026 at 17:50:46
This WaniBissaka rumour has made West Ham fans almost cheerful at a price of £10M.

'Just get out of our club' seems to be the vibe.
Laurie Hartley
54 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:03:30
Paul # 47 - according to the BBC Senesi is going to Spurs. No fine dining for me then!
Paul Griffiths
55 Posted 28/05/2026 at 23:21:05
I was just about to apologise Laurie when I saw this. Yep, he is clearly happy with looking downwards so that meal might still be on! He's been linked to Real. Mind you Laurie, perhaps it's a young manager with verve and ideas that is pushing him there.
Laurie Hartley
56 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:24:40
Paul # 55 - Lets get one of them then - how about Glasner.
Tony Abrahams
57 Posted 29/05/2026 at 09:46:14
With Moyes, as our manager, then rumours of players like Wan Bissaka, and Soucek, will feel very real, although I think most Evertonians, would be very happy to sign the other two players from West Ham, who a lot of the click bait sites, are currently linking us with.

Whoever we sign, please make sure the manager and the coaching staff are working on getting us playing to “any” and I mean “any” real discernible sense of style.
Andrew Ellams
58 Posted 29/05/2026 at 13:25:46
Trippier off to Wolves so that's one nasty rumour we don't need to worry about.

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