07/06/2026



(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Everton were represented across a number of international friendlies and World Cup warm-up games on Saturday.

Jordan Pickford started England's drab 1-0 win over New Zealand in Tampa with the Everton goalkeeper playing the opening 45 minutes.

Pickford made just one save before Thomas Tuchel changed his entire 11 at half-time, in a useful exercise, but a performance that has done little to raise pre-tournament optimism for the Three Lions.

Nathan Patterson will also feature at this summer's tournament in North America, though was an unused substitute as Scotland thrashed Bolivia 4-0. Brentford's Aaron Hickey was preferred at right-back, as goals from Lawrence Shankland, Scott McTominay and a Che Adams double sealed a comfortable Scotland win.

The Toffees' trio of Irishmen, including departing club captain Seamus Coleman, all played from the start as The Boys in Green held World Cup co-hosts Canada to a 1-1 draw.

Mark Travers earned the nod in goal, while Jake O'Brien recovered from scoring an own goal to pick up the man-of-the-match award. O'Brien featured on the right of a back three for Ireland, who equalised through Chiedozie Ogbene. The 25-year-old had a busy night, with six clearances and five blocked shots.

Elsewhere, Tom King remained an unused substitute for Wales, who lost 2-1 to Romania. Senegalese pair Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye are next in action against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, before their World Cup campaign kicks off against France on 16 June.

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