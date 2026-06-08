08/06/2026



(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Everton's Chief Revenue Officer, Aaron Duckmanton, is currently directing Everton’s commercial strategy centered around maximizing the financial potential of the club’s new home at Hill Dickinson Stadium, which provides far greater opportunities for creating new income streams compared with Goodison Park.

Duckmanton has been describong the club's appraoch to

“The changing rules in the way revenues for clubs can be spent on players is well documented, so diversifying the way that we bring in revenue outside of just our 19 home games, or outside of our player trading, is really important.

“We've seen the success of Tottenham and Arsenal and West Ham and Aston Villa who've been able to add events to their calendar and that allows them to grow their revenues. If we can grow our revenues indirectly, that allows us to spend more on the pitch. The whole football events, commercial, revenue, cycle and ecosystem works really well together. So the more we can put in that stadium, the more our revenues grow.”

Before arriving at Hill Dickinson Stadium in March 2025, Duckmanton built an extensive resume driving audience and commercial growth in the sports and digital arenas as Chief Marketing Officer at Crystal Palace, after his previous role as Head of Marketing, Retail, and Digital at Leeds United.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Sports Studies from the University of Sunderland and a Master of Arts (MA) degree in Sports Journalism from the University of Lincoln.

“One of the things that people like when they book events is familiarity. There’s a lot of great stadiums in the North-West and there's a lot of competitive stadiums and Premier League stadiums across the UK who are all vying for these major events.

“What we do have is hands down the best stadium in the UK, if not in Europe. So one of the challenges has been getting people up, getting them to understand what the venue offers, the experience that we can deliver both in terms of the on-pitch, in-venue experience, but also our food and beverage, our hospitality, our plaza, our access.

“So it's been a challenge to get everyone up to see it, to understand it, but once we've had the right rights holders, the right people from various federations or event programs and organisations come up, it's been a pretty easy sell once they've seen it, what they could do with the venue. They've loved it. There's nobody who can walk around that stadium and say its accessibility, its experience, our food and beverage delivery isn't best in class.

“The programme already confirmed for this summer shows the scale of what is possible at Hill Dickinson Stadium, but our ambition does not stop there...

“We are already working on plans for summer 2027 and 2028, including live music events, as we continue to build a calendar that makes full use of the stadium, the waterfront setting, and the spaces around it.

“The aim is to keep adding new reasons for people to visit Hill Dickinson Stadium outside of Everton matchdays, and to establish it as one of the most exciting venues for major events in the UK.”

Quotes sourced from Liverpool Echo

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