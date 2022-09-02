🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Riding the Crest of a Gana Garner Wave”

02/09/2022



Recording as the transfer window closed, the Adam McCulloch, Andy Howard, Lyndon Lloyd and Paul Traill assess the last signings of the window and the summer's business as a whole, look back at the Brentford and Leeds games, preview the Goodison derby and pick their most vivid deadline-day memories.

You can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link

