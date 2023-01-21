Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U18s take on Wolves at Finch Farm Michael Kenrick 21/01/2023 0comments | Jump to last Everton U18s take on Wolves today at Finch Farm in their 12th league game of the season. Leighton Baines's charges sit firmly mid-table at 8th place in the U18 Premier League (North) but would go above Wolves who are in 6th with a win. Reader Comments Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb