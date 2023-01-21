Everton U18s take on Wolves at Finch Farm

21/01/2023



Everton U18s take on Wolves today at Finch Farm in their 12th league game of the season.

Leighton Baines's charges sit firmly mid-table at 8th place in the U18 Premier League (North) but would go above Wolves who are in 6th with a win.

