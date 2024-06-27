27/06/2024

Adam, Paul and Lyndon chat about a number of deals that have either been done by Everton or that could be finalised before what's come to be known as the PSR deadline, including Tim Iroegbunam and Lewis Dobbin trading places, Jack Harrison and Ashley Young remaining for one more season at least and speculation around Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto and Ben Godfrey.

They also weigh up the benefits of reported new signing Iliman Ndiaye and the wisdom of the Club's decision to request that the final game at Goodison Park be the Blues' penultimate match of 2024-25.

